FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles: The Complete Travel Guide

Dates: June 12 – July 10, 2026
Venue: SoFi Stadium (officially Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament), Inglewood, CA
Total Matches in LA: 8 (five Group Stage, two Round of 32, one Quarterfinal)
Marquee Matches: USA vs. Paraguay (June 12), USA vs. Türkiye (June 25)
FIFA Fan Festival: LA Memorial Coliseum, June 11–14. General admission from $10; children under 12 free. Get Tickets here
Best neighborhood bases: Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Culver City
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Los Angeles has been here before. The city hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final and the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final. It has a professional soccer ecosystem that few American cities can match, with the Los Angeles Galaxy, The Los Angeles Football Club, and Angel City Football Club all calling it home. What arrives in the summer of 2026 is something on an entirely different scale.
This is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, the first to be hosted by three nations, and by FIFA's own projections will be the most-watched sporting event ever staged. Los Angeles is one of 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it is where the United States opens its World Cup campaign on June 12. Eight matches run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood from June 12 through a Quarterfinal on July 10. Thirty-nine days of fan programming will spread across the city, from the FIFA Fan Festival at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum to a rotating network of ten neighborhood fan zones reaching from Venice Beach to the San Fernando Valley.
LA Tourism has positioned the city around a single idea: start your World Cup experience here. Whether you are arriving from London for the USMNT opener, traveling up from San Diego on the Pacific Surfliner, or spending the full tournament window in the city, Los Angeles delivers a depth of experience that extends well beyond the stadium. What follows is a complete guide to getting there, staying well, and making the most of every day around the matches.
All eight Los Angeles matches are played at SoFi Stadium, located at 1001 Stadium Drive in Inglewood. For the tournament it is officially designated Los Angeles Stadium by FIFA. It seats 70,000, has a fixed roof with an indoor-outdoor design that keeps the field open to natural airflow, and sits approximately four miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.
June 12, 2026 — USA vs. Paraguay
June 15, 2026 — Iran vs. New Zealand
June 18, 2026 — Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 21, 2026 — Belgium vs. Iran
June 25, 2026 — USA vs. Türkiye
June 28, 2026 — Round of 32: 2A Vs. 2B
July 2, 2026 — Round of 32: 1H vs. 2J
July 10, 2026 — Quarterfinal: W93 vs. W94
Get Your FIFA World Cup tickets here, with remaining inventory selling on a first-come, first-served basis.
For travelers planning a broader California World Cup 2026 itinerary, Los Angeles pairs naturally with the Bay Area as a two-city trip. San Jose's Levi's Stadium, which hosts its own slate of matches, is a 50-minute flight or five-hour drive north along the I-5, making a Los Angeles and Bay Area World Cup 2026 combination one of the most logical multi-city itineraries in the tournament.
The official FIFA Fan Festival transforms the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park into the city's World Cup centerpiece from June 11 through June 14. General admission tickets start at $10, and children under 12 are free with a reserved ticket. The festival features live match broadcasts on large screens, music performances, cultural programming, food reflecting the diversity of Los Angeles, and interactive experiences.
The Coliseum is straightforward to reach by Metro. The Expo Park/USC Station and Expo/Vermont Station on the E Line puts you within easy walking distance of the Coliseum. For fans based in Culver City or Santa Monica, the E Line makes this a simple connection.
Ten official Fan Zones rotate across LA County through the end of the tournament on July 19, each offering live match viewing, local food, music, and community programming. Confirmed locations and dates:
Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles — June 18–21 Family fun soccer zones, beer gardens, and international cuisine from the Market's 40-plus eateries. Group stage matches including USA vs. Australia and Mexico vs. Korea Republic.
City of Downey — June 20 An Opening ceremony, large viewing area, soccer exhibition, art walk, interactive booths, and a beer garden. Features Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia vs. Japan.
Union Station, Downtown LA — June 25–28 DJ performances, meet and greets, interactive challenges, and immersive experiences in the heart of Downtown. Includes USA vs. Türkiye.
Hansen Dam Lake — July 2–5 A transformed lakefront festival with DJ performances, global food, beer gardens, movie cars, muralists, and prizes. Round of 32 and Quarterfinal matches.
Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Park — July 4–5 Family activities, community marketplace, music, food trucks, and drinks. Quarterfinal matches.
Whittier Narrows — July 9–11 Cultural activities, community marketplace, and local food across a vast San Gabriel Valley park setting. Semifinal matches.
Venice Beach — July 10-11 Global food vendors, beverage gardens, live music, DJs, and cultural performances at one of LA's most iconic destinations. Knockout stage matches.
Fairplex, Pomona — July 14-15 & 18-19 Interactive games, science of soccer exhibitions, local mascots, and a house DJ. Semifinal, Bronze, and Final match viewing.
West Harbor, San Pedro — July 14-15 & 18-19 Soccer-inspired activities, great food, drinks, and a live DJ at the new San Pedro waterfront development. Semifinal and Final matches.
Downtown Burbank — July 18–19 Live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP experiences, and a free adjacent international street fair with global food and cultural programming. Includes the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.
SoFi Stadium sits in Inglewood, approximately four miles from LAX and 15 to 20 miles from most central LA neighborhoods. There is no direct rail line to the stadium. Understanding your transport options before match day is one of the most important parts of planning this trip.
LA Tourism has partnered with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to expand regional access for the tournament. A 20% discount on fares to and from Los Angeles is available between May 1 and July 15, 2026, at PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026. An additional daily round-trip between Los Angeles and San Diego has been added for the tournament period.
The Pacific Surfliner covers a 351-mile coastal route connecting San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. Trains arrive at LA Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, from where Metro connections and the official shuttle network provide onward access to SoFi. Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi and a café car. This is the recommended option for fans traveling from San Diego, Orange County, or Ventura.
LA Metro and more than a dozen regional transit partners are running direct, nonstop service to every World Cup match from pickup locations across the region — from Downtown Santa Monica and Union Station to North Hollywood, Culver City, Long Beach, and Orange County. No transfers to the stadium are required from any designated pickup point.
The most convenient route for most visitors is riding Metro to the pickup location nearest to where you are staying, then boarding a direct matchday bus straight to SoFi. Service begins anywhere from three to four hours before kickoff depending on your location, with buses running at regular intervals throughout. For the June 12 USA vs. Paraguay match, Metro is starting service one hour earlier than the standard matchday window across all locations.
Fans based in Santa Monica can reach the Downtown Santa Monica pickup point via the Metro E Line. Fans staying Downtown can board directly at Union Station, which is served by the Metro A, B, D, and J Lines as well as Metrolink and Amtrak. Full pickup locations, transit connections, and departure times for each match are here.
SoFi Stadium sits in Inglewood, California, approximately 10 to 12 miles from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Downtown Los Angeles, a 15-minute drive on a clear day, but closer to an hour or more from most central neighborhoods on match days.
The city's great neighborhoods are spread across a wide geography, and the right base depends on what you want from the hours around your matches. Proximity to the stadium is one factor. Access to world-class dining, coastal walks, cultural institutions, and the FIFA Fan Festival are others. What follows is a neighborhood-by-neighborhood guide to the best luxury bases.
Beverly Hills puts you within 20 to 30 minutes of SoFi by car on a normal day, with some of the city's finest Michelin-starred restaurants, the greatest concentration of luxury hotels in Los Angeles, and Rodeo Drive all on your doorstep. For travelers who want Los Angeles at its most elevated alongside their World Cup trip, Beverly Hills delivers it without compromise.
Nestled among lush tropical gardens at the corner of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, The Peninsula Beverly Hills is the only hotel in Southern California to have held both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star awards for more than 20 consecutive years. The 60-foot rooftop lap pool is surrounded by 12 private cabanas with views across Beverly Hills, Century City, and Downtown LA. The Belvedere, the hotel's signature restaurant, is the only AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant in Los Angeles.
Known as the Pink Palace since it opened on Sunset Boulevard in 1912, The Beverly Hills Hotel is a Dorchester Collection property set across 12 acres of tropical gardens. The 210 rooms and suites include 23 legendary bungalows,private retreats that have sheltered Hollywood royalty for more than a century. The Polo Lounge remains the epicenter of LA power dining, and the palm-framed outdoor pool with private cabanas is one of the great social scenes in the city.
The Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection property, is the choice for travelers who want the World Cup entirely on their own terms. Swans on a private lake, blooming jasmine, and a level of quiet that the city's other luxury neighborhoods cannot replicate. SoFi is 25 to 35 minutes by car. The world outside waits whenever you are ready for it.
Santa Monica is the most complete base on the westside. The Metro E Line provides a direct connection into the shuttle network for SoFi, Third Street Promenade and the beach are walkable from most properties, and the hotel tier here is exceptional. SoFi is approximately 25 to 45 minutes depending on traffic.
Regent Santa Monica Beach sits directly on the Pacific with spacious ocean-facing rooms, the Azure outdoor pool, and the Guerlain Wellness Spa. Dining is overseen by Chef Michael Mina at Orla, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with Pacific Ocean views. In its first year the hotel earned a Michelin Key and appeared on AFAR's, Esquire's, and Travel + Leisure's best new hotels lists for 2025, making it the most decorated new luxury arrival on the Santa Monica coast.
Shutters on the Beach sits directly on the Santa Monica sand, evoking the warmth of a California beach house at full luxury scale. The hotel has three dining venues including 1 Pico, an oceanfront restaurant steps from the Pacific, along with ONE Spa, pool cabanas, and rooms with ocean views throughout.
The Shay Hotel sits directly on the Metro E Line, the most transit-connected luxury base in the city for World Cup logistics. It is also the closest lifestyle hotel zone to Inglewood of any neighborhood on this list. Stylish rooms, a rooftop bar, and an outdoor pool, with the Culver City restaurant scene at street level.
Downtown LA offers the strongest Metro connections in the city and puts the FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum within easy reach. The stadium shuttle from Union Station uses HOV and toll lanes, making it one of the more manageable drives during match days.
The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE
The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles puts guests steps from Crypto.com Arena and the GRAMMY Museum. All accommodations sit on the upper floors with dramatic downtown skyline views, and the 26th-floor rooftop pool and sun deck look out across the city. Dining is anchored by Sendero, a collection of Latin American restaurants including Leña, a refined gaucho-style steakhouse, and Volante, an intimate eight-seat chef's counter experience.
The Conrad Los Angeles occupies Frank Gehry's Grand LA development, directly across from Walt Disney Concert Hall. The 305-room hotel spans 25 floors with a 10th-floor rooftop terrace, outdoor pool, and dramatic city views. Dining is led by acclaimed chef José Andrés across three restaurants including San Laurel and Airlight. The Conrad Spa sets itself apart with infrared sauna, quantum harmonic therapy, and recovery cabins.
The tournament window in LA runs from June 12 through July 10, nearly a month of summer in one of the world's great cities. The days around your matches deserve as much planning as the matches themselves.
The Hollywood Hills look best from the saddle. The Mulholland Trail Horseback Riding Tour takes you through the hills with views stretching from the Hollywood Sign to the Pacific, one of the most distinctive ways to experience the city's geography. For something more dramatic, a private helicopter tour over Downtown Los Angeles at sunset puts the entire basin in perspective.
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is the most satisfying studio experience in the city, a genuine behind-the-scenes walk through working backlots and sound stages, covering everything from Friends to Harry Potter.
The Downtown Los Angeles Food Tour covers three hours and several standout eateries on foot, with a guide covering LA's food culture and history along the way.
June and July are prime whale watching months off the Southern California coast. The guided whale watching tour from Long Beach runs two to two and a half hours and consistently delivers. You may see dolphins, sea lions, and blue whales all move through these waters during the summer months.
For visitors spending a day between matches, the Full-Day Iconic Sights of LA tour covers Hollywood, Beverly Hills, the Sunset Strip, Griffith Park, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica with lunch at the Farmers' Market included.
The Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Celebrity Homes Tour by Open Air Bus covers the Sunset Strip, Rodeo Drive, the Walk of Fame, and celebrity homes in two hours, ideal for a half-day between matches.
Two of the most rewarding cultural experiences in Los Angeles sit less than five miles apart on the city's west side. The Getty Center Guided Tour pairs the Getty's hilltop collection, spanning the Middle Ages to the present, with the Central Garden designed by Robert Irwin, all with panoramic views across the city to the Pacific. For those who want both landmarks in one day, the private Getty Center to Griffith Observatory tour covers both landmarks in one day, weaving through Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip between stops.
For music history, the GRAMMY Museum is steps from the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. LIVE, making it a natural pre or post-match stop for anyone staying Downtown.
What matches are being played in Los Angeles at the 2026 World Cup?
Los Angeles hosts eight matches at SoFi Stadium between June 12 and July 10, 2026. They are USA vs. Paraguay (June 12), Iran vs. New Zealand (June 15), Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), Belgium vs. Iran (June 21), USA vs. Türkiye (June 25), a Round of 32 match (June 28), a second Round of 32 match (July 2), and a Quarterfinal (July 10).
Where is the best neighborhood to stay for the World Cup in Los Angeles?
Beverly Hills and Santa Monica are the top luxury bases. Beverly Hills offers the city's finest hotels and good car or rideshare access to SoFi Stadium (20–30 minutes). Santa Monica provides beachfront luxury with Metro E Line connections into the shuttle network. Culver City's The Shay, directly on the Metro E Line at Ivy Station, is the most transit-convenient luxury option and the closest lifestyle neighborhood to Inglewood.
How do I get to SoFi Stadium for World Cup matches?
The recommended public transit route is the Metro C Line or K Line to LAX/Metro Transit Center, where a shuttle runs directly to SoFi Stadium starting three hours before kickoff. Fans traveling from San Diego, Orange County, or Ventura can take the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to LA Union Station, then connect to Metro.
Is the FIFA Fan Festival in Los Angeles free?
The FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum runs June 11–14, 2026. It is a ticketed event. General admission is $10, and children under 12 are free with a reserved ticket.
Can I attend World Cup events in Los Angeles without a match ticket?
Yes. The FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum is open to the public with a $10 general admission ticket. The ten official Fan Zones across LA County are also a great opportunity to join in the World cup fun offering live match broadcasts, food, music, and programming throughout the tournament window. The Fan Festival runs June 11–14; Fan Zones operate at various locations through July 19.
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