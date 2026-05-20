FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles: The Complete Travel Guide

This is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, the first to be hosted by three nations, and by FIFA's own projections will be the most-watched sporting event ever staged. Los Angeles is one of 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it is where the United States opens its World Cup campaign on June 12. Eight matches run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood from June 12 through a Quarterfinal on July 10. Thirty-nine days of fan programming will spread across the city, from the FIFA Fan Festival at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum to a rotating network of ten neighborhood fan zones reaching from Venice Beach to the San Fernando Valley.