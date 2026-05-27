Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in June 2026

Los Angeles offers no shortage of ways to celebrate the dads in your life this Father's Day. Catch Belgium vs. Iran at SoFi Stadium on June 21, one of eight World Cup matches coming to Inglewood this summer, spend a leisurely morning along Rodeo Drive for the Concours d'Elegance as some of the world's most remarkable automobiles take over Beverly Hills, or head to the San Fernando Valley on June 20 for Lake Balboa Pops & Drams at Vintage Wine & Spirits, where premium pours from The Macallan, Blanton's, Bruichladdich, and more with live music and barbecue across a four-hour Father's Day weekend celebration. Whatever you choose, dad is going to have a good day.