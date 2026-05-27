Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in June 2026

Los Angeles has no shortage of things to do on any given month, but June 2026 is a different kind of busy. The calendar is packed with events worth planning around, from world-class concerts and major sporting events to community celebrations, comedy nights, and immersive experiences. Here is everything worth knowing about what to do in Los Angeles in June 2026.
Where: Hollywood Bowl (2301 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles)
When: Throughout June 2026
Why Go: The 17,500-seat amphitheater has been the backdrop for musical history for over a century, and June 2026 brings one of the most varied lineups the venue has seen in years, spanning jazz, rock, pop, hip-hop, mariachi, and Broadway. Bring a picnic, arrive early to settle into one of the 14 outdoor picnic areas, and let the hills do the rest.
June 7 – Paul Simon
June 10 – Rod Stewart
June 13 & 14 – Blue Note Jazz Festival
June 19 – Chance The Rapper
Good to Know: Gates open 90 minutes before showtime. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome for LA Phil-presented shows; Lease Events have separate policies, so check before you pack. Metro, Park & Ride, and Bowl Shuttle options are all available.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Throughout June 2026
Why Go: June brings an exceptional stretch of stand-up to Greater Los Angeles, with shows spread across the city from Glendale to Hermosa Beach. Whether you want an intimate club night or a full theatrical experience, there is a seat with your name on it.
June 5 & 6 — Alex Theatre, Whose Live Anyway?
June 7 — Brea Improv, Jeff Dunham
June 13 — The Showroom at The Starlight Cabaret, Iliza Shlesinger
June 14 & 21 — The Comedy and Magic Club, Jay Leno
Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium (1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles)
When: June 13, 2026
Why Go: Twelve hundred synchronized drones take over the sky above Dodger Stadium, tracing the characters and iconic moments of the Harry Potter films in aerial formations set to the franchise's legendary score. The world premiere of this DroneArt Show edition marks 25 years of the wizarding world, and host Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley across the film series, is on hand to guide the evening. Pre-show festivities open at 6 p.m. with Butterbeer, themed merchandise, trivia with prizes including Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood tickets, and LED wristbands that sync your house colors into the spectacle itself.
Good to Know: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Arrive early, as late entry may not be permitted. The drone show runs for 60 minutes with an intermission, and a limited number of guests will have the chance to meet Wright after the finale.
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood
When: June 13 & 14, 2026
Why Go: Shakira brings her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Inglewood for two nights at the Intuit Dome. The tour is in support of her album of the same name. Two nights, one city, and a catalog that spans three decades.
Good to Know: Shows are June 13 and 14. Public transit via Metro is available and rideshare drop-off zones are designated on-site. Both nights are expected to sell out.
Where: Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum, Inglewood
When: June 13–20, 2026
Why Go: Ariana Grande's first tour since the 2019 Sweetener World Tour brings five nights to Los Angeles, Eternal Sunshine, and its deluxe edition, Brighter Days Ahead. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star opens at Crypto.com Arena on June 13 and 14 before moving to the Kia Forum for three more nights on June 17, 19, and 20.
Good to Know: All shows begin at 8:00 PM. Crypto.com Arena dates are June 13 and 14; Kia Forum dates are June 17, 19, and 20. Tickets are selling fast across all five nights.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of Los Angeles’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in LA.
June 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Los Angeles:
June 7 - Candlelight Long Beach: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
June 13 - Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
June 13 - Candlelight Koreatown: Queen vs. ABBA
June 20 - Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to Adele
June 20 - Candlelight Koreatown: Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop Favorites
June 27 - Candlelight Downtown LA: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: SoFi Stadium (1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood)
When: June 12 – July 10, 2026
Why Go: Eight matches come to SoFi Stadium across nearly a month, opening with the US men's national team taking on Paraguay on June 12 and closing with a Quarterfinal on July 10. The USA faces Türkiye on June 25. In between, group stage matches feature Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and New Zealand. Thirty-nine days of fan programming run parallel to the matches, from the official FIFA Fan Festival at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum, June 11 through 14, to ten rotating neighborhood fan zones stretching from Venice Beach to Burbank and the San Gabriel Valley.
June 12, 2026 — USA vs. Paraguay
June 15, 2026 — Iran vs. New Zealand
June 18, 2026 — Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 21, 2026 — Belgium vs. Iran
June 25, 2026 — USA vs. Türkiye
June 28, 2026 — Round of 32: 2A Vs. 2B
July 2, 2026 — Round of 32: 1H vs. 2J
July 10, 2026 — Quarterfinal: W93 vs. W94
Good to Know:. LA Metro runs direct, no-transfer matchday service to SoFi from Downtown Santa Monica, Union Station, North Hollywood, Culver City, Long Beach, and Orange County, starting three to four hours before kickoff.
Where: Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood
When: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Why Go: The 56th Annual LA Pride Parade rolls down Hollywood Boulevard with over 140 contingents of bands, dancers, floats, specialty vehicles, and celebrities, drawing one of the largest Pride crowds in the country. After the parade, LA Pride Village takes over with 140-plus vendors, food trucks, a full bar, games, and a packed performance lineup featuring Bentley Robles, Princess Superstar, Candiace, Cassidy King, Amber Ryann, King of Drag, Preciosa Night, and the LA Pride Ball.
Good to Know: The parade and LA Pride Village are free and open to all. Hollywood Boulevard will have road closures and significant crowds throughout the day, so plan transit accordingly and arrive early for the best viewing spots along the parade route.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: June 19, 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles marks Juneteenth across more than a week of events spanning cycling, rodeo history, improv comedy, and community celebration. Here are a few events to know about.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Ride — Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall (3650 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) is the gathering point for this beloved community ride through central Los Angeles, historic Leimert Park and beyond. Road bikes, fixies, e-bikes, and everything in between are welcome.
Juneteenth Improv Extravaganza — UCB (5919 Franklin Ave., Hollywood) brings together four teams of Black improvisers for one night of comedy hosted by Ronnie Adrian.
Black in Mayberry Juneteenth Festival — The 4th annual celebration runs across two locations. The FREEDOM Exhibition opens June 19 at 910 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, with a Family Art Day on June 20 and a Guided Tour and Panel on June 28. The South Bay edition takes place June 21 at El Segundo Recreation Park (401 Sheldon St.) with live music, visual arts, a Kids Zone, and Black-owned vendors.
Where: Various locations around LA
When: June 21, 2026
Los Angeles offers no shortage of ways to celebrate the dads in your life this Father's Day. Catch Belgium vs. Iran at SoFi Stadium on June 21, one of eight World Cup matches coming to Inglewood this summer, spend a leisurely morning along Rodeo Drive for the Concours d'Elegance as some of the world's most remarkable automobiles take over Beverly Hills, or head to the San Fernando Valley on June 20 for Lake Balboa Pops & Drams at Vintage Wine & Spirits, where premium pours from The Macallan, Blanton's, Bruichladdich, and more with live music and barbecue across a four-hour Father's Day weekend celebration. Whatever you choose, dad is going to have a good day.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower Street, 51st Floor, Los Angeles)
When: June 26, 2026
Why Go: The premise is simple and the effect is surprisingly powerful. Guests are blindfolded for a three-course dinner, appetizer, main, and dessert, chosen in advance from meat, seafood, or vegan menus. Without sight, taste and smell take over completely, and familiar textures become harder to place than expected. It is the kind of experience that makes for good conversation long after the blindfolds come off.
Good to Know: Dietary preferences must be submitted via the post-booking questionnaire after purchase. Business casual dress code is enforced.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a strong lineup of immersive experiences this month, ranging from high-energy team adventures to sensory art installations. A few worth knowing about:
Bubble Planet: More than ten themed rooms built around bubbles, VR technology, and oversized installations in the Arts District. Colorful, sensory, and genuinely fun for all ages.
Superman Experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: A first-person, fully immersive adventure at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank that puts you inside Superman's world through 3D technology, motion detection, and audio-animatronics.
Glow or Go Escape Room: Five immersive rooms at Beverly Center that combine puzzles, laser mazes, reflex challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
Good to Know: The Superman Experience runs Thursday through Monday and is not available for children under 5. Glow or Go requires sneakers and clothes you don't mind getting paint on.
June 2026 is a genuinely exceptional month in the city. Whether you are mapping out a full calendar or just looking for one great night out, there is plenty here to work with. Book early for the big shows, and leave room for the unexpected.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.