72 Hours in Koreatown, Los Angeles: The Ultimate Guide to Food, Spas, and Nightlife

Koreatown sits roughly two miles west of Downtown Los Angeles, straddling Wilshire and Olympic boulevards in a dense 2.7-square-mile grid that holds more than 700 restaurants and the highest concentration of nightclubs in Southern California. It is the cultural and commercial heart of the largest Korean-American community in the United States, and the energy here is unlike anything else in Los Angeles. Korean barbecue restaurants run late. Spas open around the clock, and karaoke rooms fill every day of the week. The neighborhood moves on its own schedule, and that schedule never really stops.