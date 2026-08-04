How many days do you need in Los Angeles?
Four to five days is a good starting point, giving you time for Hollywood, the Westside, Downtown, a beach day, and one major museum or theme park.
What is Los Angeles best known for?
Los Angeles is known for Hollywood, movie studios, beaches, museums, diverse neighborhoods, an exceptional food scene, and year-round entertainment.
Where is the best area to stay in Los Angeles?
Santa Monica works well for beaches, West Hollywood for dining and nightlife, Hollywood for first-time sightseeing, and Downtown LA for museums and cultural events.
What are the best free things to do in Los Angeles?
Top free options include Griffith Observatory, the Getty Center, beaches, neighborhood walks, outdoor concerts, public art, and seasonal festivals.
Is August a good time to visit Los Angeles?
Yes. August brings warm, dry weather, long evenings, beach days, outdoor concerts, and a packed festival calendar, though popular attractions can be busy.
August is one of the most exciting months to be in Los Angeles, with warm, dry weather, long evenings, beach days, outdoor concerts, food festivals, and major cultural events happening across the city. The challenge is not finding something to do, but deciding what is actually worth your time in a destination as spread out as LA.
The best things to do in Los Angeles in August 2026 include free outdoor performances, live music festivals, Dine LA Restaurant Week, immersive experiences, dance events, family attractions, and one of the summer’s biggest stadium concerts.
What follows is a guide to the best events and experiences in Los Angeles this August, with exact dates, locations, ticket details, and useful advice on what to book early, which events are free, and how to make the most of summer in the city.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West (4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, Los Angeles)
When: August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026
Why Go: The Autry Museum turns its outdoor plaza into one of Los Angeles’s liveliest summer dance floors for four Thursday nights in August. Each evening pairs a live salsa or Latin-fusion band with a complimentary dance lesson, making it just as welcoming for beginners as it is for experienced dancers. The setting in Griffith Park, easygoing crowd, and mix of music, food, and museum access give the series the feel of a neighborhood summer tradition.
Good to Know: Events run from 6 to 9 p.m. The August lineup features TROMBOR’s tribute to Eddie Palmieri and Willie Colón on August 6, Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca on August 13, Guicho y La Tribu on August 20, and Conjunto Oye! on August 27. Food and drinks are available for purchase, and admission includes access to the museum galleries.
Where: California Plaza (350 South Grand Avenue, Downtown Los Angeles)
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Grand Performances celebrates its 40th summer season with a month of free outdoor concerts that reflect the breadth of Los Angeles itself. The August program moves between classical music, Indigenous and Korean traditions, Ethiopian jazz, Mexican-American rock and roll, cumbia, Afro-Brazilian percussion, and DJ sets, all presented in the heart of Downtown. It is one of the city’s best free summer series, with the kind of adventurous programming that makes it easy to discover an artist you may not have known before.
August 6: Classical X DTLA ArtNight
August 8: Tradition in Motion featuring Pamyua, Insun Park, and Generals
August 15: 15 Years of Ethio Cali with DJ Nu-Mark
August 22: Ritchie Forever, a tribute to Ritchie Valens
August 29: Season Finale featuring Son Rompe Pera, Bloco Obini, and QVLN
Good to Know: This is an outdoor, largely standing-room summer series, so arrive early for a comfortable spot and bring a light layer for the evening. Check the individual event page before attending, as start times and RSVP requirements vary. The August 29 finale is likely to draw one of the season’s largest crowds.
Where: Venues across Los Angeles, including Leimert Park, Magic Johnson Park, Windward Circle in Venice, and Dockweiler Beach
When: August 7 through 23, 2026
Why Go: The LA Jazz Festival spreads 17 days of music across the city, pairing major headline performances with free park concerts, late-night sets, block parties, and community programming. More than 150 artists are scheduled across over 50 events, with a lineup that reaches well beyond traditional jazz into soul, funk, R&B, Afro-Caribbean music, and contemporary sounds. The closing Jazz on the Beach weekend is the centerpiece, bringing John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Raphael Saadiq, Charlie Wilson, Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, and others to Dockweiler Beach.
Event Details & Tickets: Jazz on the Beach
Good to Know: The festival opens in Leimert Park on August 7, followed by Jazz in the Park events from August 8 through 16, Jazz After Dark programming, and a free Caribbean Street Carnival at Windward Circle on August 21. Ticketed Jazz on the Beach concerts take place August 22 and 23 at Dockweiler Beach. Individual events may be free, require registration, or need a separate ticket.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of Los Angeles’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in LA.
August 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Los Angeles:
August 8: Candlelight Pasadena: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
August 15: Candlelight Koreatown: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
August 22: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
August 28 & 29: Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings
August 28: Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Bad Bunny
August 29: Candlelight Downtown LA: Tribute to Whitney Houston
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at California State University, Long Beach
When: August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026
Why Go: Few summer concert settings in Los Angeles County feel as peaceful as the Japanese Garden at sunset. Guests can settle into a chair or spread out a picnic blanket beside the koi pond while live musicians perform against a backdrop of bridges, waterfalls, and carefully landscaped greenery.
Good to Know: Think of One Jazz performs on August 7 and 21, Rosewood brings acoustic interpretations of timeless songs on August 14, and Dave Nachmanoff closes the month with pop-folk on August 28. Tickets cost $10 for the public and $5 for garden members. Advance tickets are required, and walk-ins are not permitted.
Where: SoFi Stadium (1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood)
When: August 8, 2026
Why Go: Ed Sheeran brings the LOOP Tour to Los Angeles for a stadium-scale performance built around the songwriting and direct connection with the crowd that have defined his concerts from the beginning. The set is expected to move between intimate acoustic songs and some of the biggest pop hits of the past decade. Myles Smith, Sigrid, and Aaron Rowe join the Los Angeles date, giving the evening a particularly strong supporting lineup.
Good to Know: Allow plenty of time for traffic, parking, and security around SoFi Stadium, especially on a Saturday evening.
Where: Palisades Park and Ocean Avenue, from California Avenue to Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
When: August 8, 2026
Why Go: For one day, a stretch of Ocean Avenue becomes a car-free arts festival overlooking the Pacific. More than 100 California artists will show original paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, and mixed-media work, while live music, food, and hands-on art activities fill Palisades Park.
Good to Know: The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free for all ages. Programming includes live music, free art workshops, a preschool art area, and a wine garden. A separately ticketed Paint & Sip experience costs $35 and includes supplies and guided instruction. A free screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follows in the park, with music beginning at 6 p.m. and the film starting at dusk.
Where: Barker Hangar (3021 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica)
When: August 13 through 16, 2026
Why Go: The Pro Padel League brings four days of high-level competition to Los Angeles, with 10 teams and more than 40 elite players competing in one of the world’s fastest-growing racket sports. The intimate setup at Barker Hangar keeps spectators close to the court, making it easy to follow the speed, strategy, and athleticism even if padel is completely new to you. Sunday’s Podium Day adds the strongest stakes, with both the third-place and championship matchups on the schedule.
Good to Know: Group Stage sessions feature two team matchups and four total matches across the women’s and men’s competitions. Signature tickets include unreserved lounge seating, while Courtside Box tickets offer reserved baseline seating, complimentary food, an open bar, and preferred parking.
Where: Loews Hollywood Hotel (1755 Highland Avenue, Hollywood)
When: August 13 through 16, 2026
Why Go: Four days of bachata and salsa take over the Loews Hollywood Hotel with workshops, performances, pool parties, live music, and social dancing that continues well into the night. The festival brings together dancers, instructors, DJs, and performers from across the community, but beginners are just as welcome as regulars, no partner or previous experience is required. A live concert by Montelier adds another reason to make a full weekend of it.
Good to Know: Staying at Loews Hollywood Hotel makes the late-night schedule considerably easier. The discounted room-block deadline is July 13, and the hotel sold out during the previous festival, so overnight guests should reserve well in advance.
Where: Participating restaurants throughout Los Angeles
When: August 14 through 28, 2026
Why Go: Dine LA Restaurant Week is one of the best times to explore Los Angeles’s sprawling food scene without committing to the usual à la carte prices. For two weeks, hundreds of restaurants across the city offer special lunch and dinner menus, making it easier to try a long-bookmarked dining room, discover a neighborhood favorite, or plan several meals around the cuisines that make Los Angeles such an exceptional food city.
Good to Know: Participating restaurants offer dine-in lunch and dinner menus at set price points ranging from $15 to $65 and above. No ticket or pass is required; diners can reserve through the Dine LA website or contact the restaurant directly and request the Dine LA menu.
Where: The Obscure (1356 Palmetto Street, Arts District, Los Angeles)
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: The Obscure turns a cocktail tasting into something closer to immersive theater. Over the course of two hours, guests move through a candlelit setting of ruins, waterfalls, and shadowy corners while sampling three house-made spirits and three original cocktails, each tied to a story drawn from history, myth, or folklore. The drinks are thoughtfully made, but the real appeal is the atmosphere: intimate, theatrical, and unlike a standard night at a bar.
Good to Know: Each seasonal tasting includes six pours and can be experienced as a first visit or as part of the continuing series. Zero-proof cocktails are available upon request. Guests must be 21 or older with valid identification.
Where: The Kult (251 Main Street, Los Angeles)
When: August 28, 2026
Why Go: The Jazz Room brings together the songs of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in an intimate live tribute that leans into the warmth, swing, and unmistakable character of both artists. Expect classics such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “When You’re Smiling,” performed by a live band.
Good to Know: The performance lasts approximately one hour and is open to guests ages 21 and older. Tables are shared, and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 South Flower Street, 51st Floor, Downtown Los Angeles)
When: August 28, 2026
Why Go: Dining in the Dark strips away the visual cues that usually shape a meal, leaving taste, aroma, and texture to take over. Guests are blindfolded for a secret three-course dinner, turning each course into a small exercise in curiosity and recognition. With meat, seafood, and vegan menus available.
Good to Know: Each ticket includes an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Guests must choose the Red meat menu, Blue seafood menu, or Green vegan menu and complete the dietary-requirements questionnaire after booking.
Where: The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (1310 11th Street, Santa Monica)
When: August 29, 2026
Why Go: Sleeping Beauty is reimagined through classical ballet, glowing costumes, and choreography designed to make every movement part of the visual spectacle. Six local dancers bring the story to life in illuminated costumes that shift the focus from traditional scenery to the dancers themselves. Created by María Farelo and Cristian Pérez of Luma Artistas S.L., the performance is a strong choice for families, first-time balletgoers, and anyone looking for a more playful take on a familiar classic.
Good to Know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.
Where: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa)
When: July 17 through August 16, 2026
Why Go: The Orange County Fair is a Southern California summer institution. Live entertainment, competitions, carnival rides, and food vendors fill the grounds. The Pacific Amphitheatre runs a full Summer Concert Series throughout the fair's run, with headliners performing most nights, making it easy to combine an afternoon at the fair with an evening show.
Good to Know: Admission and parking rates vary by day and age. Check the OC Fair website for the full entertainment schedule, concert lineup, and advance ticket options.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: Throughout August 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a strong lineup of immersive experiences this month, ranging from high-energy team adventures to sensory art installations. A few worth knowing about:
Bubble Planet: More than ten themed rooms built around bubbles, VR technology, and oversized installations in the Arts District. Colorful, sensory, and genuinely fun for all ages.
Superman Experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: A first-person, fully immersive adventure at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank that puts you inside Superman's world through 3D technology, motion detection, and audio-animatronics.
Glow or Go Escape Room: Five immersive rooms at Beverly Center that combine puzzles, laser mazes, reflex challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
Good to Know: The Superman Experience runs Thursday through Monday and is not available for children under 5. Glow or Go requires sneakers and clothes you don't mind getting paint on.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood (100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City)
When: Available daily throughout August 2026
Why Go: The VIP Experience is the easiest way to see Universal Studios Hollywood without spending the day in lines. Guests receive unlimited express access to rides, attractions, and seated shows, along with a guided backlot tour that reaches areas closed to the general public. The package also includes a private gourmet meal, lounge refreshments, valet parking, and full-day park admission, making it a worthwhile splurge for travelers who want to see as much as possible in one visit.
Good to Know: The experience includes a dedicated VIP guide, access to historic backlot locations, unlimited express entry, one-day admission, valet parking, refreshments, and a meal in the private VIP dining room. Booking is valid only for the selected date, and guests must be at least five years old.
Where: Kreation Organic Farm (2561 Grand Avenue, Ojai)
When: September 26, 2026
Why Go: Nafas is designed as a full-day reset rather than a conventional wellness retreat. Across ten hours, guests move through silent meditation, unstructured movement, dance, reflection, and a shared meal, all in the quiet setting of an organic farm in Ojai. The experience is intentionally stripped back, let go of routine, and reconnect with yourself.
Good to Know: The program runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Activities include meditation, movement, dance, and a communal meal. Wear clothing that allows you to move comfortably.
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