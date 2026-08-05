Dine LA Restaurant Week Is Back - Here’s Where to Eat and Stay in Los Angeles

The headline price covers the dishes listed on the set menu. Drinks, tax, gratuity, supplements, and optional additions are generally extra.

The best approach is to compare the Dine LA menu with the restaurant’s usual à-la-carte prices and look for dishes that genuinely reflect what the kitchen does well. Restaurant Week is most rewarding when it feels like a concise introduction to a place, rather than a generic set menu created simply to meet a price point.