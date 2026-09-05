Halloween Horror Nights begins September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood, bringing haunted houses, scare zones, the Terror Tram, and after-dark attractions to the park throughout the fall season.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens September 22 in Exposition Park, adding a major new cultural institution devoted to storytelling through film, illustration, comics, painting, and other visual media.
SoFi Stadium hosts some of September’s largest concerts, including BTS early in the month and Bruno Mars on September 30, while Andrea Bocelli, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and other major performers take over the Hollywood Bowl.
September’s festival calendar includes the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, L.A. WineFest, the Abbot Kinney Festival, and the Watts Towers Day of the Drum and Jazz Festival weekend.
Sports remain a major part of the month, with Dodgers home games, Chargers and Rams football at SoFi Stadium, USC football at the Coliseum, and UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena.
September in Los Angeles moves quickly from the last stretch of summer into one of the city’s busiest cultural seasons. Outdoor venues are still in full swing, football returns to SoFi Stadium and the Coliseum, and Universal Studios Hollywood begins its annual transformation for Halloween Horror Nights while the Hollywood Bowl closes out its summer calendar with major performances.
This year also brings a particularly significant opening: the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art debuts in Exposition Park on September 22, adding a major new museum to the city’s cultural landscape. Elsewhere, Malibu hosts its long-running Chili Cook-Off, L.A. WineFest returns for a new edition, Abbot Kinney Boulevard fills with one of Venice’s largest annual street festivals, and stadium and arena calendars feature names including BTS, Bruno Mars, Andrea Bocelli, J. Cole, and Guns N’ Roses.
What follows is a guide to the best things to do in Los Angeles in September 2026, with the concerts, festivals, museum openings, sporting events, seasonal attractions, and cultural experiences most worth planning around.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City
When: Select nights beginning September 3, 2026
Why Go: Halloween Horror Nights transforms Universal Studios Hollywood into one of Southern California’s biggest seasonal events, with elaborate haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and after-dark attractions inspired by major horror franchises and original concepts.
Good to Know: Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed nighttime event and is not included with regular daytime park admission. Popular Friday and Saturday nights can sell out, so booking in advance is recommended.
Where: 23575 Civic Center Way, Malibu
When: September 4–7, 2026
Why Go: The Malibu Chili Cook-Off returns over Labor Day weekend with its signature mix of chili tastings, carnival rides, food vendors, local makers, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. The annual event has become one of Malibu’s biggest community traditions and a lively way to spend the holiday weekend near the coast.
Good to Know: The event runs across four days and typically draws its biggest crowds in the evenings and over the weekend. Ride passes and certain activities require separate tickets, so check the event schedule before choosing when to go.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: Select dates in September 2026
Why Go: September brings several standout Los Angeles Philharmonic performances to the Hollywood Bowl, pairing orchestral music, film scores, and dance with one of the city’s most iconic outdoor settings.
Performances to Consider:
Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams — September 6, 7:30 PM: The LA Phil celebrates John Williams with music from some of cinema’s most recognizable scores, accompanied by specially edited film footage.
Los Angeles Ballet at the Bowl — September 8, 8 PM: The Los Angeles Philharmonic joins Los Angeles Ballet for an evening combining live orchestral music and dance under the stars.
Good to Know: The Hollywood Bowl allows guests to picnic before many performances, making an early arrival part of the experience. Parking is limited and often stacked, so Park & Ride or Bowl shuttle services are usually the easier option.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of Los Angeles’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in LA.
September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Los Angeles:
September 11: Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
September 12: Candlelight Koreatown: Queen vs. ABBA
September 13: Candlelight Long Beach: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
September 18: Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
September 19: Candlelight Pasadena: Mozart vs Beethoven
September 20: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
September 25: Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons
September 26: Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to Adele
September 30: Candlelight Hollywood: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Largo at the Coronet, 366 N La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles
When: September 12, 2026
Why Go: Comedian Josh Johnson brings his sharp, conversational stand-up to Largo at the Coronet, one of Los Angeles’ most intimate and respected comedy rooms. His sets mix current events, everyday observations, and tightly written storytelling in a venue where the audience feels close to the performance.
Good to Know: Largo is a small-capacity theater, so tickets can move quickly for popular comedians. Arrive early for check-in and seating, and note that the venue is known for a strict no-phone policy during performances.
Where: Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Burbank
When: September 12–13, 2026
Why Go: L.A. WineFest returns for its 21st year with two days of wine tasting in a new setting at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The outdoor festival brings together wineries, exhibitors, food, and relaxed tasting experiences on the tree-shaded grounds bordering Griffith Park.
Good to Know: Saturday runs from 2–6 PM and Sunday from 1–5 PM. The 2026 edition marks the festival’s move to Burbank, where the equestrian center offers more open space, natural shade, and mountain views.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: September 15–16, 2026, 8 PM
Why Go: Andrea Bocelli brings his unmistakable tenor to the Hollywood Bowl for two nights, pairing one of classical crossover’s most recognizable voices with one of Los Angeles’ most iconic outdoor venues. Expect a program that draws from opera, romantic standards, and the songs that have made Bocelli an international concert headliner.
Event Details & Tickets: September 15 | September 16
Good to Know: Both performances begin at 8 PM. The Hollywood Bowl encourages guests to use shuttle or Park & Ride services, since parking around the venue is limited and stacked parking can make exiting slow.
Where: Exposition Park, Los Angeles
When: September 22, 2026
Why Go: One of Los Angeles’ most significant new cultural institutions opens this September. Founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the 300,000-square-foot Lucas Museum of Narrative Art explores storytelling through painting, illustration, comics, cinema, murals, and other visual media, with more than 100,000 square feet of gallery space spread across 30-plus galleries.
Good to Know: Adult admission is $25, while guests 17 and under enter free. The museum also includes two theaters with continuous film programming, a free research library, the Skywalker Grill restaurant, and a new 13-acre park and gardens surrounding the building.
Where: Kreation Organic Farm (2561 Grand Avenue, Ojai)
When: September 26, 2026
Why Go: Nafas is designed as a full-day reset rather than a conventional wellness retreat. Across ten hours, guests move through silent meditation, unstructured movement, dance, reflection, and a shared meal, all in the quiet setting of an organic farm in Ojai. The experience is intentionally stripped back, let go of routine, and reconnect with yourself.
Good to Know: The program runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Activities include meditation, movement, dance, and a communal meal. Wear clothing that allows you to move comfortably.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
When: September 30, 2026
Why Go: Bruno Mars brings The Romantic Tour to SoFi Stadium for one of Los Angeles’ biggest concerts of the month. The stadium setting gives his mix of pop, funk, soul, and R&B a full-scale production built for a massive crowd.
Good to Know: The concert begins at 7 PM. SoFi Stadium events can generate heavy traffic throughout Inglewood, so allow extra time for parking, security, and entry.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood (100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City)
When: Available daily throughout September 2026
Why Go: The VIP Experience is the easiest way to see Universal Studios Hollywood without spending the day in lines. Guests receive unlimited express access to rides, attractions, and seated shows, along with a guided backlot tour that reaches areas closed to the general public. The package also includes a private gourmet meal, lounge refreshments, valet parking, and full-day park admission, making it a worthwhile splurge for travelers who want to see as much as possible in one visit.
Good to Know: The experience includes a dedicated VIP guide, access to historic backlot locations, unlimited express entry, one-day admission, valet parking, refreshments, and a meal in the private VIP dining room. Booking is valid only for the selected date, and guests must be at least five years old.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: Throughout September 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a strong lineup of immersive experiences this month, ranging from high-energy team adventures to sensory art installations. A few worth knowing about:
Bubble Planet: More than ten themed rooms built around bubbles, VR technology, and oversized installations in the Arts District. Colorful, sensory, and genuinely fun for all ages.
Superman Experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: A first-person, fully immersive adventure at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank that puts you inside Superman's world through 3D technology, motion detection, and audio-animatronics.
Glow or Go Escape Room: Five immersive rooms at Beverly Center that combine puzzles, laser mazes, reflex challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
Good to Know: The Superman Experience runs Thursday through Monday and is not available for children under 5. Glow or Go requires sneakers and clothes you don't mind getting paint on.
Where: Dock #2, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Head out into the Pacific on a 2.5-hour whale-watching cruise in search of whales, dolphins, and other marine life off the coast of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Expert narration adds context along the way, making this an easy coastal escape from the city without committing to a full-day excursion.
Good to Know: Sightings vary by day and season, so no specific species is guaranteed. Bring a light layer even on warm days, as conditions can feel cooler once the boat is out on the open water.
Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 North Spring Street, Los Angeles
When: October 17–18, 2026
Why Go: hello82 launches its first two-day outdoor music festival with 82WORLD : LA, bringing artists, fans, special activities, and exclusive live performance stages together across the 32-acre Los Angeles State Historic Park. The festival is designed as a fan-first experience, with programming running from afternoon into the night on both Saturday and Sunday.
Good to Know: The festival is all-ages and takes place rain or shine. There is no official event parking, so public transportation or rideshare is strongly recommended. Re-entry is not permitted, the event is cashless, and guests should review the clear-bag and security policies before arriving.
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