Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, Lauryn Hill and 7 More Los Angeles Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

Aerosmith opens the month at the Hollywood Bowl with a special celebration of its career, while Alanis Morissette brings four performances of her Butterfly with a Machete production to Inglewood. Moby and Underworld share an outdoor stage in Pasadena, and Ms. Lauryn Hill reunites with Wyclef Jean to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fugees' landmark album The Score. Later in the month, The Smashing Pumpkins revisit Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returns to Dodger Stadium, and the Jonas Brothers, Steve Lacy, and KATSEYE round out a particularly busy stretch of November performances.