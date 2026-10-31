Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, Lauryn Hill and 7 More Los Angeles Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

Rock Legends: Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, and The Smashing Pumpkins headline major performances across Los Angeles.
Hip-Hop and R&B: Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean celebrate 30 years of The Score, while Steve Lacy returns to his hometown.
Electronic Music: Moby and Underworld join forces for an outdoor concert in Pasadena on November 7.
Major Music Festival: Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw returns to Dodger Stadium on November 14–15.
Pop Highlights: Jonas Brothers and KATSEYE bring major shows to the city later in the month.
Los Angeles has one of the busiest live music calendars in the country, and November 2026 brings an especially strong mix of legendary performers, major arena tours, and homegrown talent. From the Hollywood Bowl and the Kia Forum to Dodger Stadium and the Rose Bowl grounds in Pasadena, the month's biggest concerts span classic rock, hip-hop, electronic music, Latin rhythms, and contemporary pop.
Aerosmith opens the month at the Hollywood Bowl with a special celebration of its career, while Alanis Morissette brings four performances of her Butterfly with a Machete production to Inglewood. Moby and Underworld share an outdoor stage in Pasadena, and Ms. Lauryn Hill reunites with Wyclef Jean to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fugees' landmark album The Score. Later in the month, The Smashing Pumpkins revisit Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returns to Dodger Stadium, and the Jonas Brothers, Steve Lacy, and KATSEYE round out a particularly busy stretch of November performances.
Whether you're looking for a nostalgic night with a favorite artist, a large-scale music festival, or one of the month's biggest pop concerts, these are 10 of the best concerts and live music events in the Los Angeles area in November 2026, with dates, venues, ticket information, and practical details to help plan your night.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 1, 2026
Why Go: Aerosmith returns to the Hollywood Bowl for California Dream On, a special concert celebrating the band's long career and influence on American rock music. The lineup brings together an impressive collection of musicians, with Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Heart, Billy Idol, Tom Morello, and other guests announced across the two-night celebration.
Good to Know: The Hollywood Bowl is an outdoor venue, and evenings in November can get chilly, so bring a jacket or an extra layer. Parking is limited, making the Bowl Shuttle or Park & Ride services convenient options for getting to and from the concert.
Where: YouTube Theater, 1011 S. Stadium Drive, Inglewood
When: November 5, 6, 10, and 11, 2026
Why Go: Alanis Morissette brings Butterfly with a Machete to YouTube Theater for four nights in November. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has built a career on songs that capture heartbreak, anger, and self-discovery, from "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic" to "Hand in My Pocket." The new production brings together music, storytelling, and theatrical elements, offering a look at the experiences and relationships that have shaped her career.
Tickets: November 5 | November 6 | November 10 | November 11
Good to Know: The performances take place across two separate weeks, November 5–6 and 10–11, giving fans several dates to choose from. YouTube Theater is located within Hollywood Park, next to SoFi Stadium, and offers advance parking reservations.
Where: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood
When: November 6, 2026
Why Go: Don Omar, one of reggaeton's most influential early stars, brings The Last King World Tour to the Kia Forum. The Puerto Rican performer helped introduce reggaeton to international audiences with hits including "Dale Don Dale," "Pobre Diabla," and "Danza Kuduro."
Good to Know: The Kia Forum has a clear-bag policy and operates cashlessly. Parking can be reserved in advance, although the venue also encourages ride-sharing and public transportation.
Where: Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1133 Rosemont Avenue, Pasadena
When: November 7, 2026
Why Go: Two of electronic music's most influential acts share the stage for an outdoor concert in Pasadena. Moby, whose 1999 album Play helped bring electronic music to a much wider audience, headlines alongside British electronic duo Underworld.
Good to Know: November evenings in Pasadena can be cool, especially after sunset, so bring a jacket or an extra layer. Comfortable shoes are also a good idea, as the outdoor venue involves walking across the Brookside grounds.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 8, 2026
Why Go: Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunite at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Score, the Fugees' influential 1996 album. The record brought hip-hop, soul, and reggae to a global audience with songs including "Killing Me Softly," "Ready or Not," and "Fu-Gee-La."
Good to Know: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., two hours before the performance. Parking at the Hollywood Bowl is limited, so consider using the Park & Ride or Bowl Shuttle services.
Where: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood
When: November 12, 2026
Why Go: The Smashing Pumpkins bring The Rats in a Cage Tour to Inglewood with a show built around the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Released in 1995, the double album helped define the band's sound, producing songs including "1979," "Tonight, Tonight," and "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."
Good to Know: The Kia Forum is located near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and traffic around the venue can be heavy on concert nights. Arriving early or reserving parking in advance can make getting in and out easier.
Where: Dodger Stadium Grounds, 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 14 and 15, 2026
Why Go: Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw returns to the grounds of Dodger Stadium for two days of live music, carnival rides, games, and food. The 2026 lineup includes Tyler himself alongside Future, Steve Lacy, Don Toliver, and Turnstile, bringing hip-hop, R&B, and alternative music together in one of Los Angeles's most recognizable festival settings. Unlike a conventional concert, Camp Flog Gnaw offers a full weekend experience, with multiple performances and carnival attractions spread across the stadium grounds.
Tickets: November 14 | November 15 | Weekend Pass
Good to Know: Gates open at noon on both days. The festival is cashless, takes place rain or shine, and does not permit re-entry once guests leave.
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 18 and 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas bring The Burning Up Tour All Over Again to the Hollywood Bowl for two nights celebrating the songs that made them one of the most recognizable pop groups of the late 2000s. Their catalog stretches from early favorites such as "Burnin' Up" and "S.O.S." to more recent hits including "Sucker" and "Only Human."
Tickets: November 18 | November 19
Good to Know: All Time Low, Magnus Ferrell, and Deleasa are scheduled to open the show. Arrive in time for the supporting acts if you want to catch the full lineup
Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 21, 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist Steve Lacy returns to his hometown for a Hollywood Bowl performance on the Oh Yeah? Tour. After first attracting attention as a member of The Internet, Lacy established himself as a solo artist with his blend of alternative R&B, funk, and guitar-driven pop.
Good to Know: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The Bowl recommends arriving at least 90 minutes before the concert.
Where: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
When: November 21 and 22, 2026, at 8 p.m.
Why Go: International pop group KATSEYE brings The Wildworld Tour to downtown Los Angeles for two consecutive days. Formed through the global talent competition The Debut: Dream Academy, the six-member group has developed a following through its choreography, polished pop production, and songs including "Touch" and "Gnarly."
Tickets: November 21 | November 22
Good to Know: Crypto.com Arena uses mobile ticketing, and screenshots or printed copies of mobile QR codes are not accepted for entry. The arena is located in the L.A. LIVE district, where several dining options are within walking distance.
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