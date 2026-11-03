LA's Holiday Season Begins With These 15 Things to Do in November 2026

Holiday Celebrations: The Grove's 25th annual Christmas tree lighting takes place November 16, while the Hollywood Christmas Parade returns November 29.
Christmas Markets and Shopping: Swiss Winter Village opens at Santa Monica Pier on November 18, and the Burbank Winter Wine Walk takes place November 21.
Holiday Lights: LA Zoo Lights, Enchant Los Angeles, and Descanso Gardens' Enchanted Forest of Light bring illuminated experiences to the city.
Family Entertainment: Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the season, while Home Alone and Elf come to Walt Disney Concert Hall with live orchestras.
Major Events: The Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20–29, alongside immersive attractions, holiday skating, and seasonal festivities.
November brings the start of the holiday season in Los Angeles, as the city's iconic destinations transform with Christmas lights, festive markets, outdoor ice skating, and seasonal celebrations. From the palm-lined streets of Beverly Hills to the waterfront in Santa Monica, holiday traditions take on a distinctly Southern California character.
The 2026 calendar includes several standout experiences, from The Grove's 25th annual Christmas tree lighting and the new Swiss Winter Village at Santa Monica Pier to illuminated trails at Descanso Gardens and the Los Angeles Zoo. Beyond the holiday festivities, the LA Auto Show returns downtown, while immersive exhibitions, live entertainment, and Thanksgiving weekend events offer plenty of reasons to explore the city.
Whether you're planning a family outing, a festive date night, or a weekend in Los Angeles, these are 15 of the best things to do in November 2026, with dates, locations, and ticket details to help plan your visit.
Where: NEONIKA, 677 Imperial Street, Arts District, Los Angeles
When: November 4, 2026 - January 31, 2027
Why Go: NEONIKA brings an immersive art experience to Downtown Los Angeles with seven interactive environments built around light, sound, and movement. Visitors can explore mirrored rooms, colorful installations, sculptural chrome figures, and spaces designed to respond to their surroundings. Located in the Arts District, the exhibition also provides an opportunity to explore one of LA's most interesting neighborhoods for galleries, restaurants, and contemporary art.
Good to Know: NEONIKA is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Santa Monica Airport Interim Open Space, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica
When: November 7–8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why Go: Renegade Craft Fair brings more than 275 independent artists and makers to Santa Monica for a weekend of holiday shopping. Visitors can browse handmade jewelry, ceramics, home goods, artwork, and clothing while meeting the people behind the designs. The carefully curated market offers a more personal alternative to traditional holiday shopping, with an emphasis on independent businesses and original craftsmanship.
Good to Know: The fair takes place outdoors at the Santa Monica Airport's Interim Open Space. Bring a reusable shopping bag and allow time to explore the individual stalls, especially if you're looking for gifts from local designers.
Where: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Boulevard, Palos Verdes Estates
When: November 13, 2026–January 3, 2027
Why Go: South Coast Botanic Garden transforms into the world of Peter Pan for Tinker Bell's Neverland, a new illuminated adventure inspired by the beloved story. Visitors follow a glowing outdoor trail through imaginative scenes, from London's sparkling skyline to the Lost Boys' secret hideout and Crocodile Creek. Interactive installations, colorful light displays, and seasonal refreshments add to the experience.
Good to Know: The walking experience takes approximately 60–90 minutes and is stroller-friendly. On-site parking is available for purchase, with off-site parking and shuttle service offered on select dates.
Where: The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
When: November 16, 2026
Why Go: The Grove celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Christmas tree lighting with an evening of live performances, fireworks, a drone show, and the season's first simulated snowfall. Hosted by Lance Bass, the celebration features Nicole Scherzinger, Jason Mraz, Mark Ambor, American Authors, and other performers before Santa Claus makes his grand arrival. The milestone anniversary promises one of the city's biggest holiday kickoff celebrations.
Good to Know: The event is free, but space is limited, and large crowds are expected. The celebration will also be filmed for broadcast, so visitors should be aware that by attending, you consent to the use of your image and likeness in the broadcast.
Where: Event Deck at Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
When: November 18, 2026–January 3, 2027
Why Go: Santa Monica Pier welcomes a new Swiss-inspired Christmas market overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Modeled after Zurich's traditional holiday markets, Swiss Winter Village features more than 60 artisan chalets selling handcrafted gifts, seasonal decorations, and specialty goods. Visitors can enjoy Swiss raclette, mulled wine, holiday sweets, and other festive treats before heading to the oceanfront ice rink. With live music, children's activities, and a merry-go-round, the experience brings a European-style Christmas celebration to one of Southern California's most recognizable waterfront destinations.
Good to Know: The village opens at 5 p.m. on November 18. Parking on the pier deck is unavailable during the event, so visitors should use nearby public parking or the Metro E Line. Santa portraits begin November 27.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Downtown Los Angeles
When: November 20–29, 2026
Why Go: One of the country's longest-running automotive exhibitions returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center for ten days of vehicle debuts, new technology, and Southern California car culture. Visitors can explore hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles, along with custom builds and specialty displays. The 2026 edition also features test drives, interactive experiences, and entertainment collaborations.
Tickets: 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show
Good to Know: The show is open on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors interested in test drives should check eligibility requirements and availability before arriving, as experiences vary by manufacturer.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
When: November 20, 2026–January 10, 2027
Why Go: LA Zoo Lights returns with illuminated animal sculptures, glowing pathways, colorful projections, and interactive installations throughout the zoo grounds. The 2026 season introduces new light displays alongside returning attractions, including an outdoor skating rink, seasonal refreshments, and opportunities to visit Santa.
Tickets: LA Zoo Lights
Good to Know: Most visitors spend approximately 60–90 minutes exploring the illuminated trails. Ice skating requires a separate ticket, and LA Zoo Lights is closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26 and December 24 (Christmas Eve), 25 (Christmas Day), and 31 (NY Eve).
Where: Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
When: November 20–December 27, 2026
Why Go: Enchant Los Angeles returns to Santa Anita Park with a sprawling Christmas light maze and a new holiday storyline for 2026. Visitors can wander through enormous illuminated sculptures, follow the ice-skating trail, explore seasonal shopping stalls, and enjoy festive food and entertainment.
Tickets: Enchant Los Angeles
Good to Know: Enchant is a timed-ticket event, and some activities may require additional purchases.
Where: North San Fernando Boulevard & East Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank
When: November 21, 2026
Why Go: Downtown Burbank celebrates the start of the holiday season with its Winter Wine Walk, combining wine tastings, shopping and live entertainment along San Fernando Boulevard. More than 40 wine tasting stations are set up throughout the downtown district, while a free holiday street fair brings hundreds of vendors selling crafts, gifts, and seasonal goods.
Good to Know: The holiday street fair is free and open to all ages, while wine tasting is restricted to guests 21 and older with tickets. Wine tasting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
When: November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027
Why Go: Universal Studios Hollywood brings back its seasonal celebrations with Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and festive additions throughout the theme park. Visitors can meet the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who, see Hogsmeade decorated for Christmas, and enjoy the nighttime projection show at Hogwarts Castle.
Good to Know: The holiday entertainment is included with regular theme park admission.
Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
When: November 22, 2026–January 9, 2027
Why Go: Descanso Gardens Enchanted: Forest of Light, its popular nighttime exhibition combining illuminated landscapes, art installations, and interactive displays. Returning favorites include Flower Power and Ancient Forest, while new additions bring fresh experiences to the garden's wooded paths.
Good to Know: The trail is outdoors and requires walking along garden paths, so comfortable shoes are recommended. Tickets are sold for specific entry times, and the event is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Where: Downtown Los Angeles, with festivities at Gloria Molina Grand Park
When: Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026
Why Go: The 14th annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles brings runners, walkers, and families together for an active start to Thanksgiving morning. Participants can choose from 5K and 10K races, a combined-distance challenge, and shorter family-friendly events while passing Downtown LA landmarks, including Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Registration: Turkey Trot Los Angeles
Good to Know: Registration is required to participate, and streets around the race route will be closed during the morning.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
When: November 27–29, 2026
Why Go: Two beloved Christmas movies come to Walt Disney Concert Hall over Thanksgiving weekend, with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing their original scores live as the films play on a giant screen. Home Alone takes the stage November 27–28, bringing Kevin McCallister's unforgettable holiday adventure to life with John Williams' iconic music, conducted by David Newman. On November 28–29, Elf follows Buddy's journey from the North Pole to New York City, accompanied by John Debney's score under the composer's own direction.
Tickets: Home Alone – November 27 | November 28, Elf – November 28 | November 29
Good to Know: Both concerts feature the full films projected on a large screen, with the orchestra performing the music live. Dialogue and sound effects remain part of the screening, so audiences can enjoy the movies with the added experience of a live symphony.
Where: Peacock Place at L.A. LIVE, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Downtown Los Angeles
When: November 27, 2026–January 3, 2027
Why Go: L.A. LIVE introduces the LA Kings Holiday Ice Festival, an expanded seasonal attraction combining outdoor ice skating with a 21,000-square-foot Holiday Village. Visitors can skate beneath the lights, browse more than 20 market vendors, enjoy festive food, and visit Santa's Workshop. A 30-foot illuminated light tunnel and the complex's towering Christmas tree add to the setting, bringing a large-scale holiday marketplace to Downtown LA.
Good to Know: From November 27 through December 18, the skating rink is scheduled to operate from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., while the Holiday Village closes at 10 p.m. Plan an earlier visit if you want to combine skating with shopping.
Where: Hollywood Boulevard and surrounding streets, Hollywood, Los Angeles
When: November 29, 2026
Why Go: The Hollywood Christmas Parade returns for its 94th edition, bringing decorated floats, marching bands, giant character balloons, celebrity appearances, and holiday performances to the heart of Hollywood. Dating back to 1928, the parade is one of Los Angeles' longest-running seasonal traditions.
Good to Know: Free curbside viewing is traditionally available along the parade route, while reserved grandstand seating is sold separately. Arrive early for a good viewing location and check the official route map and street closures before heading to Hollywood.
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