Los Angeles

LA's Holiday Season Begins With These 15 Things to Do in November 2026

From The Grove's Christmas tree lighting and Santa Monica's Swiss Winter Village to the LA Auto Show, holiday light displays, and classic Christmas movies in concert, discover 15 of the best things to do in Los Angeles in November 2026.
Christmas tree adorned with red and gold ornaments beside a large palm tree against a blue sky.
A towering Christmas tree stands beside a palm tree, capturing the festive spirit of the holiday season in Southern California.Vecteezy

Los Angeles Events in November 2026 at a Glance

  • Holiday Celebrations: The Grove's 25th annual Christmas tree lighting takes place November 16, while the Hollywood Christmas Parade returns November 29.

  • Christmas Markets and Shopping: Swiss Winter Village opens at Santa Monica Pier on November 18, and the Burbank Winter Wine Walk takes place November 21.

  • Holiday Lights: LA Zoo Lights, Enchant Los Angeles, and Descanso Gardens' Enchanted Forest of Light bring illuminated experiences to the city.

  • Family Entertainment: Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the season, while Home Alone and Elf come to Walt Disney Concert Hall with live orchestras.

  • Major Events: The Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 20–29, alongside immersive attractions, holiday skating, and seasonal festivities.

November brings the start of the holiday season in Los Angeles, as the city's iconic destinations transform with Christmas lights, festive markets, outdoor ice skating, and seasonal celebrations. From the palm-lined streets of Beverly Hills to the waterfront in Santa Monica, holiday traditions take on a distinctly Southern California character.

The 2026 calendar includes several standout experiences, from The Grove's 25th annual Christmas tree lighting and the new Swiss Winter Village at Santa Monica Pier to illuminated trails at Descanso Gardens and the Los Angeles Zoo. Beyond the holiday festivities, the LA Auto Show returns downtown, while immersive exhibitions, live entertainment, and Thanksgiving weekend events offer plenty of reasons to explore the city.

Whether you're planning a family outing, a festive date night, or a weekend in Los Angeles, these are 15 of the best things to do in November 2026, with dates, locations, and ticket details to help plan your visit.

15 Holiday and Seasonal Experiences to Plan Around in Los Angeles This November

Reflective chrome humanoid sculptures surrounded by glowing blue neon rings
NEONIKA: 7 Interactive Neon WorldsPhoto Courtesy of Fever

1. NEONIKA: 7 Interactive Neon Worlds

Where: NEONIKA, 677 Imperial Street, Arts District, Los Angeles

When: November 4, 2026 - January 31, 2027

Why Go: NEONIKA brings an immersive art experience to Downtown Los Angeles with seven interactive environments built around light, sound, and movement. Visitors can explore mirrored rooms, colorful installations, sculptural chrome figures, and spaces designed to respond to their surroundings. Located in the Arts District, the exhibition also provides an opportunity to explore one of LA's most interesting neighborhoods for galleries, restaurants, and contemporary art.

Tickets & Details

Good to Know: NEONIKA is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Renegade Craft Fair: Los Angeles Winter

Where: Santa Monica Airport Interim Open Space, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica

When: November 7–8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why Go: Renegade Craft Fair brings more than 275 independent artists and makers to Santa Monica for a weekend of holiday shopping. Visitors can browse handmade jewelry, ceramics, home goods, artwork, and clothing while meeting the people behind the designs. The carefully curated market offers a more personal alternative to traditional holiday shopping, with an emphasis on independent businesses and original craftsmanship.

Event Details

Good to Know: The fair takes place outdoors at the Santa Monica Airport's Interim Open Space. Bring a reusable shopping bag and allow time to explore the individual stalls, especially if you're looking for gifts from local designers.

Tinker Bell's Neverland featuring Captain Hook, an illuminated pirate ship, giant glowing mushrooms
Tinker Bell's Neverland: An Illuminated AdventurePhoto Courtesy of Fever

3. Tinker Bell's Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure

Where: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Boulevard, Palos Verdes Estates

When: November 13, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: South Coast Botanic Garden transforms into the world of Peter Pan for Tinker Bell's Neverland, a new illuminated adventure inspired by the beloved story. Visitors follow a glowing outdoor trail through imaginative scenes, from London's sparkling skyline to the Lost Boys' secret hideout and Crocodile Creek. Interactive installations, colorful light displays, and seasonal refreshments add to the experience.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The walking experience takes approximately 60–90 minutes and is stroller-friendly. On-site parking is available for purchase, with off-site parking and shuttle service offered on select dates.

4. 25th Annual Christmas at The Grove

Where: The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

When: November 16, 2026

Why Go: The Grove celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Christmas tree lighting with an evening of live performances, fireworks, a drone show, and the season's first simulated snowfall. Hosted by Lance Bass, the celebration features Nicole Scherzinger, Jason Mraz, Mark Ambor, American Authors, and other performers before Santa Claus makes his grand arrival. The milestone anniversary promises one of the city's biggest holiday kickoff celebrations.

Event Details

Good to Know: The event is free, but space is limited, and large crowds are expected. The celebration will also be filmed for broadcast, so visitors should be aware that by attending, you consent to the use of your image and likeness in the broadcast. 

Santa Monica Pier, iconic Ferris wheel, amusement park, and Pacific Ocean
Swiss Winter Village at Santa Monica PierVecteezy

5. Swiss Winter Village at Santa Monica Pier

Where: Event Deck at Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

When: November 18, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: Santa Monica Pier welcomes a new Swiss-inspired Christmas market overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Modeled after Zurich's traditional holiday markets, Swiss Winter Village features more than 60 artisan chalets selling handcrafted gifts, seasonal decorations, and specialty goods. Visitors can enjoy Swiss raclette, mulled wine, holiday sweets, and other festive treats before heading to the oceanfront ice rink. With live music, children's activities, and a merry-go-round, the experience brings a European-style Christmas celebration to one of Southern California's most recognizable waterfront destinations.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The village opens at 5 p.m. on November 18. Parking on the pier deck is unavailable during the event, so visitors should use nearby public parking or the Metro E Line. Santa portraits begin November 27.

Christmas tree adorned with red and gold ornaments beside a large palm tree against a blue sky.
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6. Los Angeles Auto Show

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Downtown Los Angeles

When: November 20–29, 2026

Why Go: One of the country's longest-running automotive exhibitions returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center for ten days of vehicle debuts, new technology, and Southern California car culture. Visitors can explore hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles, along with custom builds and specialty displays. The 2026 edition also features test drives, interactive experiences, and entertainment collaborations.

Tickets: 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show

Good to Know: The show is open on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors interested in test drives should check eligibility requirements and availability before arriving, as experiences vary by manufacturer.

A glowing reindeer sculpture surrounded by colorful holiday lights
Zoo LightsVecteezy

7. LA Zoo Lights

Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

When: November 20, 2026–January 10, 2027

Why Go: LA Zoo Lights returns with illuminated animal sculptures, glowing pathways, colorful projections, and interactive installations throughout the zoo grounds. The 2026 season introduces new light displays alongside returning attractions, including an outdoor skating rink, seasonal refreshments, and opportunities to visit Santa.

Tickets: LA Zoo Lights

Good to Know: Most visitors spend approximately 60–90 minutes exploring the illuminated trails. Ice skating requires a separate ticket, and LA Zoo Lights is closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26 and December 24 (Christmas Eve), 25 (Christmas Day), and 31 (NY Eve).

8. Enchant Los Angeles at Santa Anita Park

Where: Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

When: November 20–December 27, 2026

Why Go: Enchant Los Angeles returns to Santa Anita Park with a sprawling Christmas light maze and a new holiday storyline for 2026. Visitors can wander through enormous illuminated sculptures, follow the ice-skating trail, explore seasonal shopping stalls, and enjoy festive food and entertainment.

Tickets: Enchant Los Angeles

Good to Know: Enchant is a timed-ticket event, and some activities may require additional purchases.

Hand holding a Burbank Winter Wine Walk souvenir tasting glass
Burbank Winter Wine WalkPhoto Courtesy of Fever

9. Burbank Winter Wine Walk

Where: North San Fernando Boulevard & East Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank

When: November 21, 2026

Why Go: Downtown Burbank celebrates the start of the holiday season with its Winter Wine Walk, combining wine tastings, shopping and live entertainment along San Fernando Boulevard. More than 40 wine tasting stations are set up throughout the downtown district, while a free holiday street fair brings hundreds of vendors selling crafts, gifts, and seasonal goods.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The holiday street fair is free and open to all ages, while wine tasting is restricted to guests 21 and older with tickets. Wine tasting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Universal Studios Hollywood VIP Experience pass
VIP Experience at Universal Studios HollywoodPhoto Courtesy of Fever

10. Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood

Where: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

When: November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: Universal Studios Hollywood brings back its seasonal celebrations with Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and festive additions throughout the theme park. Visitors can meet the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who, see Hogsmeade decorated for Christmas, and enjoy the nighttime projection show at Hogwarts Castle.

Tickets: VIP Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood

Good to Know: The holiday entertainment is included with regular theme park admission.

11. Enchanted: Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens

Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

When: November 22, 2026–January 9, 2027

Why Go: Descanso Gardens Enchanted: Forest of Light, its popular nighttime exhibition combining illuminated landscapes, art installations, and interactive displays. Returning favorites include Flower Power and Ancient Forest, while new additions bring fresh experiences to the garden's wooded paths.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The trail is outdoors and requires walking along garden paths, so comfortable shoes are recommended. Tickets are sold for specific entry times, and the event is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Group of runners in colorful athletic clothing jogging
Turkey Trot Los Angeles starts Thanksgiving morning with 5K, 10K, and children’s races Vecteezy

12. Turkey Trot Los Angeles

Where: Downtown Los Angeles, with festivities at Gloria Molina Grand Park

When: Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026

Why Go: The 14th annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles brings runners, walkers, and families together for an active start to Thanksgiving morning. Participants can choose from 5K and 10K races, a combined-distance challenge, and shorter family-friendly events while passing Downtown LA landmarks, including Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Registration: Turkey Trot Los Angeles

Good to Know: Registration is required to participate, and streets around the race route will be closed during the morning.

Downtown Los Angeles Revitalization Walt Disney Concert Hall
Looking north toward Walt Disney Concert HallPhoto Courtesy of Hunter Kerhart Architectural Photography

13. Home Alone and Elf in Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles

When: November 27–29, 2026

Why Go: Two beloved Christmas movies come to Walt Disney Concert Hall over Thanksgiving weekend, with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing their original scores live as the films play on a giant screen. Home Alone takes the stage November 27–28, bringing Kevin McCallister's unforgettable holiday adventure to life with John Williams' iconic music, conducted by David Newman. On November 28–29, Elf follows Buddy's journey from the North Pole to New York City, accompanied by John Debney's score under the composer's own direction.

Tickets: Home Alone – November 27 | November 28, Elf – November 28 | November 29

Good to Know: Both concerts feature the full films projected on a large screen, with the orchestra performing the music live. Dialogue and sound effects remain part of the screening, so audiences can enjoy the movies with the added experience of a live symphony.

14. LA Kings Holiday Ice Festival at L.A. LIVE

Where: Peacock Place at L.A. LIVE, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Downtown Los Angeles

When: November 27, 2026–January 3, 2027

Why Go: L.A. LIVE introduces the LA Kings Holiday Ice Festival, an expanded seasonal attraction combining outdoor ice skating with a 21,000-square-foot Holiday Village. Visitors can skate beneath the lights, browse more than 20 market vendors, enjoy festive food, and visit Santa's Workshop. A 30-foot illuminated light tunnel and the complex's towering Christmas tree add to the setting, bringing a large-scale holiday marketplace to Downtown LA.

Details & Tickets

Good to Know: From November 27 through December 18, the skating rink is scheduled to operate from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., while the Holiday Village closes at 10 p.m. Plan an earlier visit if you want to combine skating with shopping.

15. The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Where: Hollywood Boulevard and surrounding streets, Hollywood, Los Angeles

When: November 29, 2026

Why Go: The Hollywood Christmas Parade returns for its 94th edition, bringing decorated floats, marching bands, giant character balloons, celebrity appearances, and holiday performances to the heart of Hollywood. Dating back to 1928, the parade is one of Los Angeles' longest-running seasonal traditions.

Event Details

Good to Know: Free curbside viewing is traditionally available along the parade route, while reserved grandstand seating is sold separately. Arrive early for a good viewing location and check the official route map and street closures before heading to Hollywood.

Christmas tree adorned with red and gold ornaments beside a large palm tree against a blue sky.
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