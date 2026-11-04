LA's Biggest Sports Moments Worth Seeing in November 2026

NFL Football: The Rams face the Packers in a historic Thanksgiving Eve showdown, while the Chargers host the Texans and Patriots at SoFi Stadium.
NBA and NHL Action: The Lakers and Clippers compete in NBA Cup matchups, while the Kings face Pittsburgh on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
College Football: UCLA hosts Illinois before facing USC in the annual crosstown rivalry at the Rose Bowl on November 28.
Boxing and Equestrian Sports: Diego Pacheco faces Darius Fulghum in Carson, while Santa Anita Park hosts the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Los Angeles.
November 2026 brings a packed sports calendar to Los Angeles, with NFL football, NBA basketball, college rivalries, championship boxing, and international equestrian competition taking over some of Southern California's most celebrated venues. From the bright lights of SoFi Stadium and Crypto.com Arena to the historic Rose Bowl, the month offers plenty of opportunities to experience major sporting events firsthand.
Thanksgiving week delivers two of the biggest attractions, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, complete with a halftime performance by U2, before USC and UCLA meet for their annual crosstown rivalry. Elsewhere, the Lakers and Clippers compete in the Emirates NBA Cup, Los Angeles-born boxer Diego Pacheco returns to Southern California, and Santa Anita Park welcomes world-class riders for the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Los Angeles.
Whether you're following your favorite team or looking for a memorable live sporting experience, these are 12 of the best sports events to attend in the Los Angeles area in November 2026, with dates, venues, ticket information, and practical details for planning your visit.
Where: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
When: November 6, 2026
Why Go: The Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers in the Emirates NBA Cup, the NBA's annual in-season tournament. With results counting toward both the regular-season standings and qualification for the knockout rounds.
Good to Know: Crypto.com Arena is part of the L.A. LIVE entertainment district, with restaurants within walking distance for dinner before or after the game.
Where: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
When: November 7, 2026
Why Go: The Los Angeles Kings face the Pittsburgh Penguins in an interconference NHL matchup at Crypto.com Arena. This game is also part of the Kings' Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, combining an evening of professional hockey with a cause supported across the league.
Good to Know: The Kings have designated this game as Hockey Fights Cancer Night, with a commemorative poster card giveaway and special ticket packages that include opportunities to support the initiative.
Where: SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood
When: November 8, 2026
Why Go: The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in a matchup featuring two of the NFL's most recognizable young quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud. Both are known for their strong passing arms and ability to make big plays, setting up an intriguing battle between two AFC offenses.
Good to Know: SoFi Stadium uses mobile tickets, and parking is typically purchased separately. The stadium's roof provides overhead coverage, but the venue is open along its sides, so conditions can still feel warm or cool depending on the weather.
Where: Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
When: Santa Anita CSI3* (November 11–15), featuring California Crown, and the Santa Anita CSI5*-W (November 18–22)
Why Go: Some of the world's leading equestrian athletes arrive at Santa Anita Park for two weeks of international show jumping, culminating in the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Los Angeles. The competition features Olympic medalists and top-ranked riders, including McLain Ward, Kent Farrington, and Laura Kraut, competing for valuable points toward the 2027 World Cup Final. Beyond the action in the arena, the event brings an upscale social atmosphere to the historic racetrack, with gourmet dining, luxury shopping, live entertainment, and VIP hospitality overlooking the competition.
Good to Know: General admission includes covered seating, access to Market Row, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a paying adult. The November 21 World Cup competition is the main event for visitors looking to see the highest level of competition.
Where: Intuit Dome, 3930 W. Century Boulevard, Inglewood
When: November 13, 2026
Why Go: The LA Clippers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an Emirates NBA Cup matchup at Intuit Dome, bringing two Western Conference teams together with tournament standings on the line. Oklahoma City's talented roster makes this one of the Clippers' more compelling November home games.
Good to Know: Intuit Dome uses mobile ticketing through its official app, which guests should download and set up before arriving. The arena is also designed for cashless purchases, allowing fans to buy food and drinks without traditional checkout lines.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
When: November 13, 2026
Why Go: The No. 5-ranked UCLA Bruins return to the Rose Bowl to face Illinois in a nationally televised Friday night showdown with implications for the Big Ten title race. UCLA has emerged as one of college football's biggest stories this season, winning its first eight games and climbing into the nation's top five. Illinois arrives with a winning record and hopes of strengthening its position in the conference, setting up an important late-season test for the Bruins as they pursue a Big Ten championship and a place in the College Football Playoff.
Good to Know: The Rose Bowl is located in the Arroyo Seco, where access roads can become congested before games. Allow extra travel time from central Los Angeles and consider arriving early to enjoy the pregame atmosphere around the stadium.
Where: Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis Stadium, 18400 Avalon Boulevard, Carson
When: November 14, 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles-born boxer Diego Pacheco returns to Southern California to face Darius Fulghum in a significant super-middleweight contest. Pacheco enters the matchup unbeaten, with 26 professional victories and 19 knockouts, while Fulghum arrives looking to establish himself among the division's leading contenders.
Good to Know: The fight is part of a full boxing card featuring several bouts before the main event. Arriving early gives fans a chance to watch the undercard and see more of the rising talent on the lineup.
Where: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
When: November 20, 2026
Why Go: The Lakers face the Sacramento Kings in another Emirates NBA Cup group-stage game, bringing a California matchup to Downtown Los Angeles. With tournament standings at stake, the game has implications beyond the usual November regular-season schedule.
Good to Know: NBA Cup group-stage results determine which teams advance to the knockout rounds in December.
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
When: November 21, 2026
Why Go: USC hosts Maryland at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its final home football game of the regular season. The matchup brings two Big Ten programs together in one of college football's most historic stadiums, where generations of Trojans have played since 1923. The afternoon or evening will also include USC's Senior Day celebrations, recognizing players making their final regular-season home appearance.
Good to Know: USC has designated the game as Senior Day, Fan Appreciation, and Los Troyanos Day. Stadium gates are scheduled to open 90 minutes before kickoff, while parking opens six hours beforehand. Check the confirmed kickoff time closer to game day.
Where: SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood
When: November 25, 2026
Why Go: One of November's biggest sporting occasions brings the Rams and Green Bay Packers together at SoFi Stadium for a special Thanksgiving Eve NFL game. The matchup marks the first NFL game scheduled for Thanksgiving Eve and features a halftime performance by U2, celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.
Good to Know: The game will stream nationally on Netflix, with local television coverage on NBC4. U2's halftime performance is included as part of the football game, so no separate concert ticket is required for attendees.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
When: November 28, 2026
Why Go: The Trojans and Bruins meet at the Rose Bowl for the latest chapter in a rivalry stretching back to 1929, with the Victory Bell awarded to the winner. The matchup brings generations of alumni, students, and fans together, transforming Pasadena into a sea of cardinal and gold and blue and gold.
Good to Know: UCLA hosts this year's rivalry game at the Rose Bowl. The stadium is likely to attract substantial crowds from both universities, so plan parking and travel arrangements well ahead of kickoff. Check the official UCLA schedule for the confirmed game time.
Where: SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood
When: November 29, 2026
Why Go: The Chargers close out November with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. The nationally televised game brings two AFC teams together in the later stages of the regular season, when every result can affect the race toward the playoffs.
Good to Know: The game is scheduled for NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, with kickoff at 5:20 p.m. Pacific. Fans should allow extra travel time for the evening crowd and check stadium parking arrangements in advance.
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