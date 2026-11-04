LA's Biggest Sports Moments Worth Seeing in November 2026

Why Go: The No. 5-ranked UCLA Bruins return to the Rose Bowl to face Illinois in a nationally televised Friday night showdown with implications for the Big Ten title race. UCLA has emerged as one of college football's biggest stories this season, winning its first eight games and climbing into the nation's top five. Illinois arrives with a winning record and hopes of strengthening its position in the conference, setting up an important late-season test for the Bruins as they pursue a Big Ten championship and a place in the College Football Playoff.