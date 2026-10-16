Louis Vuitton Unveils the Kubic Armchair at Paris Design Week 2026

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton unveiled the Kubic armchair during Paris Design Week 2026, the newest piece in its Pierre Legrain Homage Collection. The chair reinterprets a model Legrain conceived in 1923 on commission from Jacques Doucet. Its trapezoidal backrest and faceted armrests are covered in Nomade leather, a signature of the House, and set on rosewood side legs.
The House showed it from September 10 through 13 at Hôtel Particulier Louis Vuitton on rue de Martignac, alongside the full range of new Objets Nomades creations. That collection was first revealed at the Palazzo Serbelloni during Milan Design Week 2026, and Louis Vuitton frames it as a dialogue between its heritage and contemporary creativity.
Cubic lines govern the whole construction. The faceted planes and trapezoidal back place the piece at the crossroads of Art Deco and Cubism, the two currents Legrain worked between in the 1920s, and Louis Vuitton calls it the centerpiece of the Paris presentation.
Two of the House's workshops meet in the chair. The Nomade leather on the back and arms comes from its leatherworking ateliers, the rosewood legs from its cabinet-makers, and Louis Vuitton presents the piece as proof of both crafts at once. The House released workshop images alongside the launch showing the leather being fitted by hand.
Legrain was a decorator, illustrator, bookbinder and cabinet-maker, and an artistic collaborator of the House in the 1920s. He created the first piece of Louis Vuitton furniture, the Louis Vuitton Dressing Table. The Homage Collection that carries his name belongs to the centenary celebrations of the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, the Paris fair that fixed Louis Vuitton within the Art Deco movement. The House describes the collection as a contemporary perspective on his work, built on geometric precision and richness of materials.
The House dates its connection with the decorative arts to its founding in 1854. Under Gaston-Louis Vuitton's direction in the 1920s it pushed beyond travel goods into new forms of expression. The 1925 Exhibition was the turning point.
Louis Vuitton has produced Objets Nomades since 2012. They are limited-edition pieces made with contemporary designers and artisans, and the House treats them as the proving ground for its work in design. In 2025 it opened a new chapter with the launch of its Home Collections, a range of furniture and lighting with decor lines, home textiles, tableware and games, the first time an entire universe has been given over to art de vivre.
Within the Homage Collection, the Kubic joins pieces drawn from the archives of Pierre Legrain, Charlotte Perriand and Fortunato Depero. New creations from Estudio Campana sit alongside them, as do pieces by Raw Edges and Franck Genser. Further information is at louisvuitton.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.