Louis Vuitton Unveils the Kubic Armchair at Paris Design Week 2026

Legrain was a decorator, illustrator, bookbinder and cabinet-maker, and an artistic collaborator of the House in the 1920s. He created the first piece of Louis Vuitton furniture, the Louis Vuitton Dressing Table. The Homage Collection that carries his name belongs to the centenary celebrations of the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, the Paris fair that fixed Louis Vuitton within the Art Deco movement. The House describes the collection as a contemporary perspective on his work, built on geometric precision and richness of materials.