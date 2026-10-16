Rimadesio Introduces Four Seating Designs by Giuseppe Bavuso

At a Glance
Rimadesio has released four seats designed by Giuseppe Bavuso, the brand's Art Director and longtime collaborator: the Althea bergère, the Ori chair, the Ascot armchair and the Wabi stool. All four are dated 2026, and each is a registered and patented design.
The brand times the group to the season when the desire to linger indoors grows. Althea sits on a stainless steel frame, polished, satin or grey. The other three are built in solid ash, offered in natural, heat-treated or black oak finishes, with seats in woven cord, leather or fabric.
Althea is built for reading. A thin stainless steel structure carries a padded high-density foam monocoque whose high backrest supports the head and shoulders. The seat is upholstered in fabric or leather with coordinated piping, the armrests are covered in leather to match, and an optional footstool extends the seat.
"Althea is born from a focus on essentiality and comfort as its defining elements," Bavuso said. "The upholstered monocoque and the lightweight steel structure support the body naturally, while the pouf enhances the experience of relaxation."
Ori takes its cue from origami. The backrest is a single curved ribbon of solid ash that, as it bends, also forms the armrests, relying on the natural elasticity of the wood. Joints are handcrafted and the sanding is done by hand. The frame comes in heat-treated or black oak.
The seat rests on elastic webbing, which Rimadesio says gives comfort comparable to an armchair, and is offered two ways: a thin padded cushion in leather or fabric, or a drawn cord weave in natural or black.
"Every fold, every curve has a precise function: the legs become armrests, the backrest embraces the body," Bavuso said. "It is a balance between poetry and technique, between essentiality and comfort."
Ascot is a lounge armchair with a solid ash frame in light, heat-treated or black oak, its lines drawn from Nordic seating. A thick leather shell is stretched over the backrest spindles and fixed to the front of the frame, so the leather carries load as part of the structure. A soft leather seat cushion with contrast stitching and padded leather inserts in the armrests finish it.
"The wooden structure interacts with the fine leather of the inner shell, creating an object that conveys understated elegance and lasting comfort," Bavuso said of Ascot.
Wabi is the stool version of Rimadesio's Wabi chair, sized for snack tables and counters. Its ash structure comes in natural, heat-treated or black oak. The seat is natural or black woven cord, or hide leather in any color in the Rimadesio collection, over an internal support system. The brand describes its form as drawing on both oriental shapes and the northern European tradition. It is the only one of the four built for counter height.
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