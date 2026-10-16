Rimadesio Introduces Four Seating Designs by Giuseppe Bavuso

Wabi is the stool version of Rimadesio's Wabi chair, sized for snack tables and counters. Its ash structure comes in natural, heat-treated or black oak. The seat is natural or black woven cord, or hide leather in any color in the Rimadesio collection, over an internal support system. The brand describes its form as drawing on both oriental shapes and the northern European tradition. It is the only one of the four built for counter height.