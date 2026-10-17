Frederique Constant and Pro Padel League Release Two Highlife Limited Editions

At a Glance
Frederique Constant has put padel on the wrist. The Geneva watchmaker, Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of the Pro Padel League, has released two co-branded models in its Highlife collection, a 39mm automatic and a 31mm quartz. Both are limited editions, and both arrive in November at select retailers and at us.frederiqueconstant.com.
The partnership itself was announced earlier this year. These are the first watches to come out of it, and the first the brand has made with any professional sports league.
The 39mm case is 316L stainless steel, brushed and polished in combination. The dial is matte-grained blue with applied indexes and a date at 3 o'clock, under a convex, anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Luminous detailing keeps it legible at night. Inside sits the automatic FC-303 caliber with a 68-hour power reserve, and the case is water resistant to 10 ATM.
The strap carries the collaboration. Rubber in PPL Cancha Blue and Copa Gold, with perforated contrast detail that refers to the pattern of a padel racket. PPL branding is engraved on the screw-down case back. A quick-release system swaps the rubber strap for the stainless steel bracelet that comes with the watch.
The 31mm Highlife x PPL Quartz Limited Edition keeps the matte-grained blue dial, the luminous detailing, the date window and the strap-plus-bracelet pairing in a smaller proportion. Its rubber strap is blue and soft white. The FC-240 quartz movement runs 60 months on a battery, and water resistance is rated to 5 ATM.
"Frederique Constant's partnership with the Pro Padel League positions the brand at the forefront of a dynamic new sporting culture," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "As our signature sport watch collection, the Highlife is the right platform to translate the precision and energy of padel into a versatile and compelling timepiece that is distinctly Frederique Constant."
Mike Dorfman, CEO of the Pro Padel League, speaks as a collector first. "As a watch collector, I've long admired the craftsmanship behind Frederique Constant's timepieces," he said. "It's been rewarding to help shape a padel-inspired series from the very beginning."
The Highlife x PPL Automatic, Ref. FC-303PPL3NH26, is priced at $2,850 and limited to 500 pieces. The Highlife x PPL Ladies Quartz, Ref. FC-240PPL2NH6, is $1,850 and limited to 300. Both go on sale in November 2026 at select retailers and online.
Frederique Constant was founded in 1988 and builds 34 calibers in its own manufacture at Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, among them the Monolithic escapement, cut from a single piece of silicon and beating at 40Hz. The brand counts close to 3,000 points of sale in 120 countries. Since 2016 the group, which also includes Alpina Watches and Ateliers DeMonaco, has been part of Citizen.
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