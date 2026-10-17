Frederique Constant and Pro Padel League Release Two Highlife Limited Editions

Frederique Constant was founded in 1988 and builds 34 calibers in its own manufacture at Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, among them the Monolithic escapement, cut from a single piece of silicon and beating at 40Hz. The brand counts close to 3,000 points of sale in 120 countries. Since 2016 the group, which also includes Alpina Watches and Ateliers DeMonaco, has been part of Citizen.