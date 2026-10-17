Louis Vuitton Dresses Real Madrid for a Second Season

The tailored suit stays. It is now worn with a new blue shirt with fine white stripes and the beige polo. A cashmere coat from the permanent Louis Vuitton collection completes the ensemble, with a removable Monogram scarf that buttons to the collar. The coat carries the leather LV signature at the pocket, the embroidered crest at the front, Monogram detailing inside and a personalized label with each player's initials.