Luxury Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton Dresses Real Madrid for a Second Season

New formal and formal travel pieces from Pharrell Williams's Men's studio now extend to the women's football team and the men's basketball team.
Key visual for the Louis Vuitton and Real Madrid 2026-2027 collection
Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid Formal Wear and Formal Travel for the 2026-2027 season.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Louis Vuitton has unveiled new Formal Wear and Formal Travel pieces for Real Madrid's men's and women's football teams and men's basketball team, in the second year of its partnership.
  • The silhouettes were designed by Louis Vuitton's Men's studio under Creative Director Pharrell Williams, inspired by the Trunk collection launched in February 2026.
  • New pieces include a reversible nylon jacket with a full Monogram interior, a navy sweater, a beige polo, a striped blue shirt and a cashmere coat with a removable Monogram scarf.
  • The collection is not for sale; the models that inspired it and the Mon Monogram personalization service are available in stores and at louisvuitton.com.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its second season of formal and formal travel wear for Real Madrid, and the wardrobe now extends past the men's football team to the women's football team and the men's basketball team. The pieces were designed by the House's Men's studio under Creative Director Pharrell Williams. None of it is for sale.

The timing follows the start of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League 2026-2027 campaign. Louis Vuitton, the club's Official Partner, enters the second year of the relationship with this collection.

What Is New in the Formal Travel Look

The reversible nylon jacket leads the additions. It carries a full Monogram on the inside, so the jacket offers two distinct styles. On the outside are a contrasting leather embossed signature on the pocket, an embroidered Real Madrid crest at the front and an inside label bearing both Real Madrid and Louis Vuitton signatures.

A navy blue sweater carries a contrasting leather Vuitton signature on the chest and an embroidered Real Madrid crest on the back. A beige polo shirt replaces the previous navy blue, with a leather embossed LV signature at the hem, the crest at the front and the personalized inside label. A reversible belt in leather and Monogram canvas, the LV Dimension & Frog, and a navy cap embroidered in the same navy tone finish the look.

How the Formal Wear Has Changed

The tailored suit stays. It is now worn with a new blue shirt with fine white stripes and the beige polo. A cashmere coat from the permanent Louis Vuitton collection completes the ensemble, with a removable Monogram scarf that buttons to the collar. The coat carries the leather LV signature at the pocket, the embroidered crest at the front, Monogram detailing inside and a personalized label with each player's initials.

Vertical campaign image for Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid
The Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid collection, designed by the House's Men's studio under Pharrell Williams.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Where the Collection Comes From

The silhouettes draw on the Louis Vuitton Trunk collection launched in February 2026, mixing new additions with existing designs. The leather goods take part in the 130th anniversary of the Monogram through the Mon Monogram line.

The Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid Formal Wear and Formal Travel Wear are reserved for players and club representatives. The House's models that inspired them, and the Mon Monogram personalization service, are available in stores and at louisvuitton.com.

Why Louis Vuitton Partners With Real Madrid

Real Madrid is the most decorated club in football history and has united talents under its colors since 1902. Louis Vuitton's sporting partnerships also include the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the Formula 1 World Championship, for which the House designs Trophy Trunks.

Key visual for the Louis Vuitton and Real Madrid 2026-2027 collection
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