Louis Vuitton Dresses Real Madrid for a Second Season

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has unveiled its second season of formal and formal travel wear for Real Madrid, and the wardrobe now extends past the men's football team to the women's football team and the men's basketball team. The pieces were designed by the House's Men's studio under Creative Director Pharrell Williams. None of it is for sale.
The timing follows the start of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League 2026-2027 campaign. Louis Vuitton, the club's Official Partner, enters the second year of the relationship with this collection.
The reversible nylon jacket leads the additions. It carries a full Monogram on the inside, so the jacket offers two distinct styles. On the outside are a contrasting leather embossed signature on the pocket, an embroidered Real Madrid crest at the front and an inside label bearing both Real Madrid and Louis Vuitton signatures.
A navy blue sweater carries a contrasting leather Vuitton signature on the chest and an embroidered Real Madrid crest on the back. A beige polo shirt replaces the previous navy blue, with a leather embossed LV signature at the hem, the crest at the front and the personalized inside label. A reversible belt in leather and Monogram canvas, the LV Dimension & Frog, and a navy cap embroidered in the same navy tone finish the look.
The tailored suit stays. It is now worn with a new blue shirt with fine white stripes and the beige polo. A cashmere coat from the permanent Louis Vuitton collection completes the ensemble, with a removable Monogram scarf that buttons to the collar. The coat carries the leather LV signature at the pocket, the embroidered crest at the front, Monogram detailing inside and a personalized label with each player's initials.
The silhouettes draw on the Louis Vuitton Trunk collection launched in February 2026, mixing new additions with existing designs. The leather goods take part in the 130th anniversary of the Monogram through the Mon Monogram line.
The Louis Vuitton x Real Madrid Formal Wear and Formal Travel Wear are reserved for players and club representatives. The House's models that inspired them, and the Mon Monogram personalization service, are available in stores and at louisvuitton.com.
Real Madrid is the most decorated club in football history and has united talents under its colors since 1902. Louis Vuitton's sporting partnerships also include the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the Formula 1 World Championship, for which the House designs Trophy Trunks.
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