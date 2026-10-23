Luxury Lifestyle

Cartier Unveils Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres High Jewelry With Anna Sawai

A panther above a stream of emeralds, a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire and three-piece ear jewels lead the new chapter, worn by the Cartier ambassador.
Anna Sawai in a black strapless dress wearing an emerald and diamond panther necklace
Anna Sawai wears the Panthère Tunya from Cartier Le Chœur des Pierres, Chapter II.Cartier
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Cartier has unveiled Chapter II of its Le Chœur des Pierres High Jewelry collection with ambassador Anna Sawai.

  • Panthère Tunya sets a panther above a cascade of emerald beads and nine cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamonds.

  • Stellara centers on a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire in an openwork diamond design.

  • Undara is a set of earrings in three pieces that wrap around the ear.

Cartier has unveiled Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres, its High Jewelry collection, with the maison's ambassador Anna Sawai wearing the new pieces. Three designs lead the chapter: the Panthère Tunya, the Undara earrings and Stellara.

Emerald and diamond necklace with a panther motif and a large green pendant stone
The Panthère Tunya, with its cascade of emerald beads and Fancy Yellow diamonds.Cartier

Panthère Tunya and Its River of Emeralds

The Panthère Tunya is built around a two-sided gem of rare quality and depth. A cascade of emerald beads bursts from its shape, watched over by a panther.

With the feline as its centerpiece, the piece moves Cartier from realism toward abstraction. The emerald beads that dot the panther's onyx and diamond coat multiply until they become a stream of pearls, and nine cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamonds punctuate the river of emeralds.

Anna Sawai in a black dress wearing a diamond necklace with a blue sapphire center
Anna Sawai wears Stellara, set with a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire.Cartier
Diamond bib necklace with a cushion-shaped blue sapphire at its center
Stellara, from Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres.Cartier

Undara, Earrings in Three Pieces

Undara is a set of earrings whose three pieces wrap around the ears in what Cartier calls a sparkling display of precious bubbles. The maison leaves the reference open. It could be a mysterious shell, a creature from the depths, or white-capped waves lapping at the shore.

Profile of Anna Sawai wearing blue and diamond ear jewels that wrap around the ear
Anna Sawai wears the Undara earrings.Cartier

Stellara and a 41.01 Carat Ceylon Sapphire

Stellara sets a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire at the center of a graphic composition rich in geometric detail. Cartier's jewelers combined openwork with diamonds of all shapes and sizes to create a wave-like rhythm that spreads across the piece.

The challenge for the artisans was holding the lines of the radiating pattern while keeping the design exceptionally light. Those clean lines let the structure recede into the background, and the piece stays supple.

Learn more at cartier.com

Three pieces of blue and diamond ear jewelry on a pale blue watercolor sweep
The three-piece Undara earrings.Cartier
Anna Sawai in a black strapless dress wearing an emerald and diamond panther necklace
Why Vintage Cartier Became the Smartest Buy in Luxury Watches?
Anna Sawai in a black strapless dress wearing an emerald and diamond panther necklace
Cartier's New Santos-Dumont and Santos de Cartier Chronograph Arrive in Boutiques Nationwide

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Lifestyle
Fashion
Global
Resident™ Magazine
resident.com