Cartier Unveils Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres High Jewelry With Anna Sawai

The Panthère Tunya is built around a two-sided gem of rare quality and depth. A cascade of emerald beads bursts from its shape, watched over by a panther.

With the feline as its centerpiece, the piece moves Cartier from realism toward abstraction. The emerald beads that dot the panther's onyx and diamond coat multiply until they become a stream of pearls, and nine cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamonds punctuate the river of emeralds.