Cartier Unveils Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres High Jewelry With Anna Sawai

Cartier has unveiled Chapter II of its Le Chœur des Pierres High Jewelry collection with ambassador Anna Sawai.
Panthère Tunya sets a panther above a cascade of emerald beads and nine cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamonds.
Stellara centers on a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire in an openwork diamond design.
Undara is a set of earrings in three pieces that wrap around the ear.
Cartier has unveiled Chapter II of Le Chœur des Pierres, its High Jewelry collection, with the maison's ambassador Anna Sawai wearing the new pieces. Three designs lead the chapter: the Panthère Tunya, the Undara earrings and Stellara.
The Panthère Tunya is built around a two-sided gem of rare quality and depth. A cascade of emerald beads bursts from its shape, watched over by a panther.
With the feline as its centerpiece, the piece moves Cartier from realism toward abstraction. The emerald beads that dot the panther's onyx and diamond coat multiply until they become a stream of pearls, and nine cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamonds punctuate the river of emeralds.
Undara is a set of earrings whose three pieces wrap around the ears in what Cartier calls a sparkling display of precious bubbles. The maison leaves the reference open. It could be a mysterious shell, a creature from the depths, or white-capped waves lapping at the shore.
Stellara sets a 41.01 carat Ceylon sapphire at the center of a graphic composition rich in geometric detail. Cartier's jewelers combined openwork with diamonds of all shapes and sizes to create a wave-like rhythm that spreads across the piece.
The challenge for the artisans was holding the lines of the radiating pattern while keeping the design exceptionally light. Those clean lines let the structure recede into the background, and the piece stays supple.
Learn more at cartier.com
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