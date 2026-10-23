Louis Vuitton Dresses Ana de Armas, Chloé Grace Moretz and Alysa Liu for the Academy Museum Gala

Six women wore custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, to the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Ana de Armas, Chase Infiniti, Chloé Grace Moretz, Alysa Liu, Mariana Di Girolamo and Emmy Rossum wore the custom looks.
Alysa Liu's hand-embroidered skirt took 420 hours of embroidery and 120 more to complete.
Chase Infiniti, Léa Seydoux, Alysa Liu, Wunmi Mosaku and Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore beauty looks created with La Beauté Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton dressed six women in custom looks by Nicolas Ghesquière, the House's Artistic Director of Women's Collections, for the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Ana de Armas, Chase Infiniti, Chloé Grace Moretz, Alysa Liu, Mariana Di Girolamo and Emmy Rossum each wore pieces built by hand, several of them measured in hundreds of hours of work.
Ana de Armas wore a black velvet open-front long gown with sharp, sculpted lines, rounded cups and a conical skirt, with black platform sandals. The look required 350 hours of work. Chase Infiniti wore a black and white 3D geometric bustier and skirt; the skirt alone took 400 hours to create and assemble, and the bustier 300.
Chloé Grace Moretz wore a red scuba velvet bustier column gown with a deep V back and black pumps, a gown that took more than 260 hours to make. Alysa Liu chose a black silk crêpe sleeveless open top and a low-waist skirt hand-embroidered with anthracite sequins, worn with black satin pumps. The top took 250 hours of embroidery and 150 more to complete. The skirt took 420 hours of embroidery and another 120.
Mariana Di Girolamo wore a black velvet bustier gown inspired by a calla lily, lined in turquoise satin, which took more than 400 hours. Emmy Rossum wore a black silk crêpe open-front column gown with a jewelry chain neckline.
Ana de Armas wore the Sirius necklace, set with tourmaline, aquamarine, tanzanite, sapphire, emerald and diamond, with matching earrings from the Louis Vuitton Mythica High Jewelry collection, along with the Pure V and Tumbler rings in white gold and diamonds.
Chloé Grace Moretz wore two-carat diamond stud earrings and a diamond ear cuff. Emmy Rossum wore diamond and white gold earrings and a ring from the Pure V High Jewelry collection.
House Ambassadors Chase Infiniti, Léa Seydoux and Alysa Liu, along with Friends of the House Wunmi Mosaku and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, wore beauty looks created with La Beauté Louis Vuitton.
Alysa Liu paired LV Ombres in 250 Nude Mirage with LV Crayon in 190 Beige Atlas, LV Rouge in 103 Vanity Beige and LV Baume in 030 Tender Bliss. Chase Infiniti wore LV Ombres in 724 Monogram Dune with 150 Beige Memento, and a lip of LV Crayon in 193 Sépia Panorama with LV Rouge in 715 Monogram Infrarouge.
Léa Seydoux wore LV Ombres in 150 Beige Memento with LV Crayon in 854 Rouge Louis and a touch of LV Baume in 050 Red Pulse. Da'Vine Joy Randolph chose LV Ombres in 650 Waking Dawn, LV Crayon in 193 Sépia Panorama and LV Rouge in 106 Dune Explorer. Wunmi Mosaku wore LV Ombres in 150 Beige Memento with LV Crayon 193 Sépia Panorama and LV Rouge in 105 Nude Nécessaire.
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