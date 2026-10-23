Luxury Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton Dresses Ana de Armas, Chloé Grace Moretz and Alysa Liu for the Academy Museum Gala

Nicolas Ghesquière's custom looks for the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles took as many as 540 hours of embroidery and finishing, with beauty by La Beauté Louis Vuitton.
Ana de Armas in a black velvet open-front gown with a conical skirt
Ana de Armas in custom Louis Vuitton at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Six women wore custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, to the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

  • Ana de Armas, Chase Infiniti, Chloé Grace Moretz, Alysa Liu, Mariana Di Girolamo and Emmy Rossum wore the custom looks.

  • Alysa Liu's hand-embroidered skirt took 420 hours of embroidery and 120 more to complete.

  • Chase Infiniti, Léa Seydoux, Alysa Liu, Wunmi Mosaku and Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore beauty looks created with La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton dressed six women in custom looks by Nicolas Ghesquière, the House's Artistic Director of Women's Collections, for the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Ana de Armas, Chase Infiniti, Chloé Grace Moretz, Alysa Liu, Mariana Di Girolamo and Emmy Rossum each wore pieces built by hand, several of them measured in hundreds of hours of work.

Chase Infiniti in a black and white geometric bustier and pleated skirt
Chase Infiniti in a custom Louis Vuitton bustier and skirt.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Chloe Grace Moretz in a red velvet column gown with an off-shoulder neckline
Chloé Grace Moretz in a custom Louis Vuitton scuba velvet gown.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

How Many Hours Went Into Each Custom Look

Ana de Armas wore a black velvet open-front long gown with sharp, sculpted lines, rounded cups and a conical skirt, with black platform sandals. The look required 350 hours of work. Chase Infiniti wore a black and white 3D geometric bustier and skirt; the skirt alone took 400 hours to create and assemble, and the bustier 300.

Chloé Grace Moretz wore a red scuba velvet bustier column gown with a deep V back and black pumps, a gown that took more than 260 hours to make. Alysa Liu chose a black silk crêpe sleeveless open top and a low-waist skirt hand-embroidered with anthracite sequins, worn with black satin pumps. The top took 250 hours of embroidery and 150 more to complete. The skirt took 420 hours of embroidery and another 120.

Mariana Di Girolamo wore a black velvet bustier gown inspired by a calla lily, lined in turquoise satin, which took more than 400 hours. Emmy Rossum wore a black silk crêpe open-front column gown with a jewelry chain neckline.

Alysa Liu in a black sequined open top and long low-waist skirt
Alysa Liu in a custom Louis Vuitton top and skirt embroidered with anthracite sequins.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Mariana Di Girolamo in a strapless black velvet gown with a turquoise lining
Mariana Di Girolamo in a custom Louis Vuitton gown inspired by a calla lily.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The High Jewelry Worn to the Gala

Ana de Armas wore the Sirius necklace, set with tourmaline, aquamarine, tanzanite, sapphire, emerald and diamond, with matching earrings from the Louis Vuitton Mythica High Jewelry collection, along with the Pure V and Tumbler rings in white gold and diamonds.

Chloé Grace Moretz wore two-carat diamond stud earrings and a diamond ear cuff. Emmy Rossum wore diamond and white gold earrings and a ring from the Pure V High Jewelry collection.

Emmy Rossum in a black halter column gown with a chain neckline and train
Emmy Rossum in a custom Louis Vuitton silk crêpe column gown.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Lea Seydoux in a black long-sleeve gown with a gold belt and train
Léa Seydoux at the gala, in a beauty look by La Beauté Louis Vuitton.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Beauty Looks by La Beauté Louis Vuitton

House Ambassadors Chase Infiniti, Léa Seydoux and Alysa Liu, along with Friends of the House Wunmi Mosaku and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, wore beauty looks created with La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

Alysa Liu paired LV Ombres in 250 Nude Mirage with LV Crayon in 190 Beige Atlas, LV Rouge in 103 Vanity Beige and LV Baume in 030 Tender Bliss. Chase Infiniti wore LV Ombres in 724 Monogram Dune with 150 Beige Memento, and a lip of LV Crayon in 193 Sépia Panorama with LV Rouge in 715 Monogram Infrarouge.

Léa Seydoux wore LV Ombres in 150 Beige Memento with LV Crayon in 854 Rouge Louis and a touch of LV Baume in 050 Red Pulse. Da'Vine Joy Randolph chose LV Ombres in 650 Waking Dawn, LV Crayon in 193 Sépia Panorama and LV Rouge in 106 Dune Explorer. Wunmi Mosaku wore LV Ombres in 150 Beige Memento with LV Crayon 193 Sépia Panorama and LV Rouge in 105 Nude Nécessaire.

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