Louis Vuitton Dresses Ana de Armas, Chloé Grace Moretz and Alysa Liu for the Academy Museum Gala

Ana de Armas wore a black velvet open-front long gown with sharp, sculpted lines, rounded cups and a conical skirt, with black platform sandals. The look required 350 hours of work. Chase Infiniti wore a black and white 3D geometric bustier and skirt; the skirt alone took 400 hours to create and assemble, and the bustier 300.

Chloé Grace Moretz wore a red scuba velvet bustier column gown with a deep V back and black pumps, a gown that took more than 260 hours to make. Alysa Liu chose a black silk crêpe sleeveless open top and a low-waist skirt hand-embroidered with anthracite sequins, worn with black satin pumps. The top took 250 hours of embroidery and 150 more to complete. The skirt took 420 hours of embroidery and another 120.

Mariana Di Girolamo wore a black velvet bustier gown inspired by a calla lily, lined in turquoise satin, which took more than 400 hours. Emmy Rossum wore a black silk crêpe open-front column gown with a jewelry chain neckline.