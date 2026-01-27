CAPELLE Miami Enters a New Chapter as Ian Schaffer Acquires Full Ownership
CAPELLE Miami is stepping into a pivotal new era following its acquisition by Ian Schaffer, who now holds 100 percent ownership of the Miami-based men’s swimwear and lifestyle brand. Announced December 15, 2025, the move positions CAPELLE Miami for its next phase of expansion while reinforcing the identity that first set it apart in a crowded global market.
Schaffer, now serving as Chief Executive Officer, first discovered the brand during a walk through Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, where its craftsmanship and Miami Beach–inspired aesthetic stood out immediately. While early acquisition discussions took place two years ago, Schaffer waited until the brand reached what he described as operational maturity before moving forward. After an initial transaction in May 2025, he completed the acquisition in November, bringing CAPELLE Miami fully under his leadership.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have had the opportunity to purchase 100% of CAPELLE Miami Swimwear. This acquisition marks an exciting milestone, combining new and existing resources, experienced and dedicated personnel, and a clear vision with a brand long celebrated for its creativity, innovation, and exceptional quality.”
Ian Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer of CAPELLE Miami
A Direct-to-Consumer Brand With Global Reach
CAPELLE Miami operates primarily as a direct-to-consumer business, with approximately 95 percent of sales generated online. The brand ships to customers in more than 110 countries, with international markets accounting for a significant share of revenue, underscoring its global appeal beyond its Miami roots.
Equally notable is the brand’s customer loyalty. Roughly 42 percent of customers return within the first month of purchase, a metric that reflects both product satisfaction and brand resonance in an increasingly competitive swimwear landscape.”
“The strength of CAPELLE Miami moving forward is its people,” Schaffer added. “If we want to be recognized as a true force in the swimwear and lifestyle space, we must have the right talent in place and I believe we do. This team is singularly focused on CAPELLE Miami and CAPELLE Miami alone.”
Design at the Core
Design and creative development remain fully in-house, led by an industry-experienced creative director. CAPELLE Miami is best known for its mid-length swim shorts featuring a six-inch inseam, alongside three-inch and nine-inch options. The silhouettes, paired with the brand’s Miami Beach–inspired graphics and palettes, have become its strongest performers.
Importantly, the swim shorts are designed as hybrid pieces, intended to move seamlessly between the beach, social settings, restaurants, and athletic activities. This versatility has become central to the brand’s identity and will continue to inform future product development as CAPELLE Miami broadens its lifestyle offering.
A new swimwear campaign is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2026, signaling a refreshed creative direction under Schaffer’s leadership and setting the tone for the brand’s next chapter.
Operations and Outlook
CAPELLE Miami products are manufactured internationally, allowing the brand to maintain consistent quality while supporting global scale. While selective retail opportunities are under consideration, the immediate focus remains on strengthening the direct-to-consumer foundation that has driven the brand’s growth to date.
Financially, the brand experienced consistent year-over-year growth prior to 2025. Since the leadership transition, CAPELLE Miami has already posted gains over the previous year, with expectations to meet or exceed near-term projections through expanded marketing efforts and brand investment.
“CAPELLE Miami has built a remarkable reputation both domestically and internationally. We see tremendous opportunity to expand product innovation, elevate the customer experience, and grow the brand while preserving the unique identity and loyal following that make CAPELLE Miami so special.”
Ian Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer of CAPELLE Miami
A Brand Looking Beyond the Beach
With a newly assembled leadership team and a sharpened long-term vision, CAPELLE Miami enters 2026 positioned for sustained growth. The acquisition marks more than a change in ownership. It reflects a broader ambition to evolve the brand into a lifestyle platform while staying grounded in the design ethos and community that fueled its rise.
“The future is incredibly exciting for CAPELLE Miami,” Schaffer concluded. “This is more than an acquisition. It is the start of an exhilarating new chapter that goes far beyond the beach.”
