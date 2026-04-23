The Datai Langkawi’s Stellar Lineup for the Second Half of The Chef Series 2026: “The Art of the Distinctive”

The Datai Langkawi has unveiled the second half of its exemplary line-up of The Chef Series 2026, its signature celebration of global gastronomy set against the lush backdrop of Langkawi’s ancient rainforest, this year titled The Art of the Distinctive. Continuing the tradition of showcasing the world’s finest culinary talent, the series will feature Michelin-starred chefs from across the globe, including award-winning Malaysian chef Wong Chin Hua and multi-Michelin-starred chef Hélène Darroze, culminating in an exclusive appearance by much loved chef and television personality Monica Galetti.
The Chef Series has become a defining part of The Datai Langkawi’s annual calendar of events, reinforcing the resort’s position as a leading global destination for gastronomy. Past editions have played host to some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs, including Angela Hartnett, OBE; Douce Steiner; the late Michel Roux, OBE; Tom Aikens, and many more. The 2026 program builds on this legacy, offering guests intimate, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, bringing world-class cuisine to life through the vibrant flavors of ingredients primarily sourced from the resort’s own zero-waste Permaculture Garden and Langkawi’s natural bounty.
19 to 20 June 2026: Wong Chin Hua, Restaurant Shu KL, Malaysia (Michelin Guide Young Chef 2026)
7 to 8 August 2026: Hélène Darroze, Hélène Darroze at the Connaught, United Kingdom (Three Michelin Stars)
6 to 7 November 2026: Monica Galetti, celebrated chef and UK television personality
Wong Chin Hua, chef-patron of Restaurant Shu KL, is one of Malaysia’s most compelling new culinary voices. Awarded Young Chef by the Michelin Guide 2026, he is celebrated for his thoughtful exploration of heritage Chinese diaspora cuisine through a modern, technique-driven lens. Born in Singapore and raised in a Malaysian Chinese family, Wong began his culinary journey in 2013 at a Singapore restaurant founded by alumni of The Fat Duck’s R&D team. From there, he trained under influential chefs and at notable restaurants across Asia – from Singapore to Bangkok and Shenzhen – before the pandemic ultimately brought him back to Malaysia.
The idea for Restaurant Shu was sparked during his time in Shenzhen, where a moment of curiosity led him to question how the same foundational dish could evolve so distinctly across China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. At Shu, Wong’s culinary ethos is anchored in purpose and storytelling: every component exists for a reason, and every dish poses a question about heritage. This sense of intentionality extends beyond the plate and into the overall dining experience.
Hélène Darroze is the latest chef to join this year's line-up, bringing her unmistakable flair and savoir-faire to the serene shores of Langkawi. She currently heads three widely acclaimed restaurants: Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London with three stars, Marsan par Hélène Darroze in Paris with two stars, and Hélène Darroze à Villa La Coste in Provence with one star. Inspired by her family heritage and international experience, Darroze's dishes showcase technical mastery and rigorous attention to detail using seasonal produce in creative and delightful ways.
Hailing from France, Hélène Darroze is a fourth-generation chef and her culinary journey started early on in her life. Later, she trained under Alain Ducasse at Le Louis XV restaurant in Monaco before returning to her family's restaurant and eventually opening her own location in Paris. Darroze's dishes and approach to cooking have been influenced by her family and upbringing in the south of France. Her extensive travels are also a constant source of inspiration – from the flavours and traditions of countries such as Japan, Vietnam, and India, to the abundant produce of Italy and Spain.
Monica Galetti’s participation offers a rare and truly unique opportunity to experience her talent and a craft developed over many years as one of the most internationally renowned chefs in London and a beloved culinary television figure. Best known for her long-standing role as a judge on cooking and hospitality shows, Galetti’s appearance will showcase her creativity in an intimate setting away from the spotlight.
Born in Samoa, Galetti developed an early interest in food before moving to New Zealand, where she trained as a chef. She moved to Britain in 1999 to work alongside Chef Michel Roux Jr at two Michelin starred Le Gavroche where she was classically trained and introduced to fine dining kitchens. Working alongside a highly regarded team, Galetti honed her skills and experience which would eventually serve as foundations for the opening of her former restaurant Mere. She is also the author of three books: Monica’s Kitchen, The Skills and Monica at Home.
The exclusive culinary events of The Chef Series 2026 will take place at the resort’s The Dining Room, surrounded by the dramatic ambiance of the ancient rainforest, and offer opportunities for guests to meet and interact with the chefs, as well as savouring their world-class cuisine.
Rates at The Datai Langkawi start from MYR 3,000++ (approx. GBP 560) plus 10% service charge, based on two guests sharing a Canopy Deluxe room, including breakfast.
For more information on The Chef Series 2026: The Art of the Distinctive, please visit the website of The Datai Langkawi here: www.thedatai.com/events-and-occasions/the-chef-series/.
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