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The Datai Langkawi’s Stellar Lineup for the Second Half of The Chef Series 2026: “The Art of the Distinctive”

A Celebration of Distinctive Culinary Talents in an Iconic Rainforest Setting—From a Global Roster of Award-Winning Culinary Maestros to Renowned TV Personality Monica Galetti—With the Recent Addition of Celebrated Chef Hélène Darroze to the Lineup