CocoWalk's Third Annual Summer Solstice Celebration Returns to Coconut Grove June 20-21

The longest day of the year gets a full itinerary in Coconut Grove. CocoWalk marks the start of summer with its third annual Summer Solstice Celebration on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026, a two-day lineup that moves from morning wellness to golden hour entertainment across the open-air center at 3015 Grand Ave. The weekend blends free and ticketed events, with tickets available through Eventbrite.