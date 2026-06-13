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CocoWalk's Third Annual Summer Solstice Celebration Returns to Coconut Grove June 20-21

The two-day event pairs morning Pilates and a brunch cocktail-making class with a silent reading party and golden hour DJ sets, closing Father's Day weekend in the Grove
CocoWalk fountain display with a signature cocktail during the Summer Solstice Celebration
CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice Celebration returns June 20–21 with wellness events, cocktails, and community gatherings in Coconut GrovePhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk
3 min read

At a Glance

  • CocoWalk hosts its third annual two-day Summer Solstice Celebration on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 3015 Grand Ave. in Coconut Grove.

  • Saturday programming runs from a 9 a.m. Bodyrok mat Pilates class through a 6 to 10 p.m. Golden Hour Groove with a live DJ set by Coconut Groove Miami.

  • Highlights include a brunch cocktail-making class with Chop Steakhouse & Bar and a silent reading party with Books & Books hosted by Alyssa Expósito.

  • Sunday, June 21 brings Father's Day Groove from 6 to 10 p.m.; the weekend mixes free and ticketed events, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

Guest enjoying CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice Celebration in Coconut Grove plaza
CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice Celebration brings wellness, cocktails, books, and live entertainment to Coconut GrovePhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk

The longest day of the year gets a full itinerary in Coconut Grove. CocoWalk marks the start of summer with its third annual Summer Solstice Celebration on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026, a two-day lineup that moves from morning wellness to golden hour entertainment across the open-air center at 3015 Grand Ave. The weekend blends free and ticketed events, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

CocoWalk fountain display with a signature cocktail during the Summer Solstice Celebration
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Saturday, June 20: Pilates, Cocktails, and a Reading Party

Participants attend an outdoor Pilates class at CocoWalk in Coconut Grove
Bodyrok leads an outdoor mat Pilates session to open CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice weekendPhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk

The day opens at 9 a.m. with an outdoor Bodyrok mat Pilates class in the CocoWalk plaza. Led by a certified instructor, the all-levels session pairs intentional movement with a mindful playlist; mats are provided, and participants receive $5 off the day's next event.

That next event is the Brunch Cocktail Making Class with Chop Steakhouse & Bar, running 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests learn to build two of Chop's signature cocktails, the Espresso Martini and the Hugo Twist, step by step. The experience includes both handcrafted drinks and a goody bag from Montce Swim with offers from CocoWalk restaurants and shops.

Cocktails served during CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice Celebration in Coconut Grove
Specialty cocktails from CocoWalk dining partners are part of the Summer Solstice weekend lineupPhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk

The afternoon takes a quieter turn. From 4 to 6 p.m., The Reading Party with Books & Books and the Books & Books Literary Foundation invites guests to a silent reading gathering in the plaza, hosted by Alyssa Expósito. The format is deliberately low-key: bring a current book, settle in for 30 to 60 minutes of companionable silence, and compare notes with fellow readers afterward.

Books featured during the Books & Books reading party at CocoWalk
Books & Books hosts a silent reading party as part of CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice programmingPhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk

Saturday closes with Golden Hour Groove from 6 to 10 p.m., an open-air evening with a live DJ set by Coconut Groove Miami and specialty cocktails available for purchase from Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Narbona.

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day Groove

The celebration continues on Father's Day with Father's Day Groove, also 6 to 10 p.m. in the plaza. The format mirrors Saturday night, with Coconut Groove Miami on the decks and summer cocktails from Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Narbona, built as an easy landing spot for families wrapping up the holiday in the Grove.

DJ performing during CocoWalk’s Summer Solstice Celebration in Coconut Grove
Golden Hour Groove closes the day with live DJ sets and open-air entertainment at CocoWalkPhoto Courtesy of CocoWalk

Planning a Visit

CocoWalk sits at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove, FL 33133. Saturday programming begins at 9 a.m. and continues through the evening; Sunday's programming runs 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the paid experiences are available through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/cc/summer-solstice-celebration-4839139.

Three years in, the Solstice weekend has settled into a recognizable rhythm for the neighborhood: wellness in the morning, a well-made drink at noon, a book at golden hour, and music after dark.
CocoWalk fountain display with a signature cocktail during the Summer Solstice Celebration
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