Zuma Pours a Limited-Time Summer Cocktail Collection Across Its U.S. Locations

The Salted Plum Margarita takes the lead, a bright and savory reading of the classic that leans on umeboshi salinity where a standard margarita reaches for lime alone. The Choto-Mato Sour is the conversation piece, balancing fresh tomato against citrus for a drink that lands closer to the garden than the bar cart. The Coconut Negroni rounds out the trio, a tropical reinterpretation of the aperitif that swaps bitterness-forward austerity for something softer and beach-adjacent.