Zuma Pours a Limited-Time Summer Cocktail Collection Across Its U.S. Locations

Zuma is serving a limited-time summer cocktail collection from June 1 through July 31, 2026, at its New York, Miami, Boston, and Las Vegas locations.
The three-drink menu comprises the Salted Plum Margarita, the Choto-Mato Sour, and the Coconut Negroni, each filtered through the brand's contemporary Japanese lens.
The launch coincides with the opening of Zuma Vail on June 11, 2026, the brand's first Colorado location.
Zuma is bottling the season. The contemporary Japanese restaurant brand has launched a limited-time summer cocktail collection, available June 1 through July 31, 2026, across its locations in New York, Miami, Boston, and Las Vegas, timed to the stretch of the year when destination dining does its heaviest lifting.
The menu is deliberately tight: three drinks, each a familiar classic refracted through the izakaya-informed sensibility that has defined Zuma since its London founding. It is a summer statement built on restraint rather than novelty for its own sake.
The Salted Plum Margarita takes the lead, a bright and savory reading of the classic that leans on umeboshi salinity where a standard margarita reaches for lime alone. The Choto-Mato Sour is the conversation piece, balancing fresh tomato against citrus for a drink that lands closer to the garden than the bar cart. The Coconut Negroni rounds out the trio, a tropical reinterpretation of the aperitif that swaps bitterness-forward austerity for something softer and beach-adjacent.
All three are available during regular service at the participating U.S. locations for the duration of the two-month run.
The collection arrives at a notable moment for the brand. Zuma opens its first Colorado location, Zuma Vail, on June 11, 2026, extending its footprint into one of the country's established mountain resort destinations. The Vail debut continues an expansion that has carried the brand from its London original to a global portfolio spanning major cities and resort markets.
For RESIDENT readers splitting summer between the coasts, the practical note is simple: the cocktail list is the same in Manhattan as it is on Brickell, and it disappears after July 31. The Vail dining room, meanwhile, gives the brand's loyalists a new altitude to argue over.
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