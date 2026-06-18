Manhattan School of Music Gala Honors Lorraine Gallard

The program opened with remarks by Neuwirth and featured current students and alumni. Ethan Mathias, of the Precollege Class of 2026, performed “Go the Distance” from Hercules, and Meredith Layne Hungerford, a Bachelor of Music candidate in musical theater, performed “Before the Parade Passes By” from Hello, Dolly!, with Shane Schag on piano. Benjamin R. Sokol, a triple MSM alumnus, performed “La calunnia è un venticello” from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Three-time Grammy Award winner J’Nai Bridges, an MSM alumna and honorary doctorate recipient, performed “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” from Carmen and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, with Schag at the piano.