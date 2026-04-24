Palm Beach Symphony’s Seventh Annual Swings for Strings Golf Invitational Raises Nearly $100,000 for Music Education and Community Outreach Programs

Golfers competed for prizes for lowest gross and net scores and in additional competitions along the course. On the fourth hole, golfers could pay a drumline from Florida Atlantic University to “Play It Loud” to distract opposing teams with percussion music as they teed off. The foursome of Doug Marty, Justin Thompson, Danny Marty and Blake Whidlich defended their title by winning first place gross and Jeff Kolhagen, Michael Miller, Ben Sturgell and Jeff Fromknecht won first place net. In the women’s competition, Jessica Badr, Judi Gola, Linda Izzo and Diane Lee took home the prize for first place gross and Amy Dowds, Lynn Heck, Linda McDavitt and Jeanette Sievers received first place net. Bryan Appel and Lisa McGill each won for longest drive and Paul Melchiorre and Ginney Hilton won for closest to the pin.