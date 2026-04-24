Palm Beach Symphony’s Seventh Annual Swings for Strings Golf Invitational Raises Nearly $100,000 for Music Education and Community Outreach Programs

Wellington, FL (April 20, 2026) – Palm Beach Symphony's Seventh Annual Swings for Strings Golf Invitational raised nearly $100,000 to support music education and outreach programs.
Before the shotgun start at Wellington National Golf Club, golfers enjoyed a buffet lunch, practiced their swings at the driving range and bid on more than 150 experiences and packages in a silent auction that included donations from The Colony Hotel, The Breakers Palm Beach, Wellington National Golf Club and Sisley Paris. The annual golf invitational was chaired by Thomas D’Agostino, Jr. with the help of Honorary Chairs Doug Marty and Todd Dahlstrom and Auction Chair Sarmite Bulte.
“I’d like to express my gratitude to Thomas D’Agostino, Jr. for stepping up to the tee as this year’s Swings for Strings chair. With his support, the assistance of Honorary Chairs Doug Marty and Todd Dahlstrom, Auction Chair Sarmite Bulte and the participation of everyone who attended the golf invitational and Crescendo After Dark, Palm Beach Symphony can continue to make a meaningful impact in our community using the money raised toward music education programs,” said David McClymont, CEO of Palm Beach Symphony. “On behalf of the Symphony, thank you and we look forward to another beautiful day on the fairway next year."
Golfers competed for prizes for lowest gross and net scores and in additional competitions along the course. On the fourth hole, golfers could pay a drumline from Florida Atlantic University to “Play It Loud” to distract opposing teams with percussion music as they teed off. The foursome of Doug Marty, Justin Thompson, Danny Marty and Blake Whidlich defended their title by winning first place gross and Jeff Kolhagen, Michael Miller, Ben Sturgell and Jeff Fromknecht won first place net. In the women’s competition, Jessica Badr, Judi Gola, Linda Izzo and Diane Lee took home the prize for first place gross and Amy Dowds, Lynn Heck, Linda McDavitt and Jeanette Sievers received first place net. Bryan Appel and Lisa McGill each won for longest drive and Paul Melchiorre and Ginney Hilton won for closest to the pin.
During the Swings for Strings’ Crescendo After Dark that followed the invitational, golfers and guests gathered for a delicious dinner, exclusive wine tastings, live music, thrilling contests and a silent auction.
“It was an honor to chair this year’s event. Every golf swing provides a symphony of hope to create opportunities for children in our community.”
Thomas D’Agostino, Jr., Chair of Palm Beach Symphony’s Swings for Strings Golf Invitational
Sponsors of the 7th Annual Swings for Strings Golf Invitational included Asher Enterprises; Findlay Galleries; First Bank; Fox Rothschild; iTHINK Financial; Jorge A Gutierrez Architect LLC; Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath; Suzanne Mott Dansby; Palm Beach Toyota; PNC Private Bank; Publix Super Market Charities; Robert Nichols Insurance Group; Smart Source LLC; and Wellington National Golf Club.
Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children’s concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 90,000 students in recent years.
For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.
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