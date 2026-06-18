Mark Seidenfeld Debuts “Uncharted Waters” in Bridgehampton

Hamptons-based artist Mark Seidenfeld opened his solo exhibition “Uncharted Waters” at the Bridgehampton Museum.
The show inaugurates the museum’s newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn.
The paintings mark Seidenfeld’s evolution from representational work into fully realized abstraction.
The exhibition is on view through Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Hamptons-based artist Mark Seidenfeld celebrated the opening of his solo exhibition of paintings, “Uncharted Waters,” at the Bridgehampton Museum.
On view through Sunday, June 21, 2026, the exhibition inaugurates the museum’s newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn in Bridgehampton, New York.
Seidenfeld’s paintings mark an evolution from earlier representational work into fully realized abstraction. Landscape gives way to interior vision, with each work built through layering, interruption, and revision. Rather than offering direct depictions, the paintings present constructed fields and dreamscapes shaped by gesture, tension, and atmosphere.
At the center of the exhibition is what the artist describes as the Unknown, a shifting condition that resists repetition and certainty. What appears resolved in one painting becomes a point of departure in the next, allowing the body of work to move through instability, discovery, and continued transformation. A pursuit of depth runs throughout the practice; surfaces are built, disrupted, and recalibrated, producing compositions that hold tension without closure.
Installed within the scale and architecture of the barn, the paintings activate the space as a field of perception, inviting viewers to move through the work both visually and emotionally. “Uncharted Waters” establishes the inaugural program of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn and offers a focused statement on Seidenfeld’s ongoing investigation into abstraction. Notable attendees included Mark Seidenfeld, Bill Boggs, Maria van Vlodrop, Diane Lieberman, and Noreen Donovan.
Mark Seidenfeld, born in 1954 in New York City, is an abstract painter whose work investigates structure, gesture, and spatial depth, defined by a sustained engagement with painting as an evolving process shaped by perception and revision. He lives and works in the Hamptons. The Bridgehampton Museum is a cultural institution dedicated to ambitious exhibitions and preserving the local history of Bridgehampton and the East End of Long Island; the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn expands its capacity to present large-scale, site-responsive work.
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