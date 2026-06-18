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Mark Seidenfeld Debuts “Uncharted Waters” in Bridgehampton

The Hamptons abstract painter inaugurated the Bridgehampton Museum’s renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn, on view through June 21
Artist Mark Seidenfeld poses with his artwork at the Bridgehampton Museum
Mark Seidenfeld stands beside one of his abstract paintings at the opening of Uncharted Waters at the Bridgehampton Museum’s Corwith Homestead Tractor BarnPhoto Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Hamptons-based artist Mark Seidenfeld opened his solo exhibition “Uncharted Waters” at the Bridgehampton Museum.

  • The show inaugurates the museum’s newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn.

  • The paintings mark Seidenfeld’s evolution from representational work into fully realized abstraction.

  • The exhibition is on view through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Abstract composition titled The Secret Life of Clouds by Mark Seidenfeld
The Secret Life of Clouds (2024), oil and collage on canvas, by Mark SeidenfeldPhoto Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich

Hamptons-based artist Mark Seidenfeld celebrated the opening of his solo exhibition of paintings, “Uncharted Waters,” at the Bridgehampton Museum.

On view through Sunday, June 21, 2026, the exhibition inaugurates the museum’s newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn in Bridgehampton, New York.

An Evolution Into Abstraction

Seidenfeld’s paintings mark an evolution from earlier representational work into fully realized abstraction. Landscape gives way to interior vision, with each work built through layering, interruption, and revision. Rather than offering direct depictions, the paintings present constructed fields and dreamscapes shaped by gesture, tension, and atmosphere.

Visitors explore Uncharted Waters during the exhibition opening in Bridgehampton
Guests gather inside the newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn during the opening reception for Mark Seidenfeld’s Uncharted Waters exhibitionPhoto Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich
Artist Mark Seidenfeld poses with his artwork at the Bridgehampton Museum
Mark Seidenfeld Charts New Territory at the Bridgehampton Museum

The Unknown at the Center of the Work

At the center of the exhibition is what the artist describes as the Unknown, a shifting condition that resists repetition and certainty. What appears resolved in one painting becomes a point of departure in the next, allowing the body of work to move through instability, discovery, and continued transformation. A pursuit of depth runs throughout the practice; surfaces are built, disrupted, and recalibrated, producing compositions that hold tension without closure.

Inaugurating the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn

Installed within the scale and architecture of the barn, the paintings activate the space as a field of perception, inviting viewers to move through the work both visually and emotionally. “Uncharted Waters” establishes the inaugural program of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn and offers a focused statement on Seidenfeld’s ongoing investigation into abstraction. Notable attendees included Mark Seidenfeld, Bill Boggs, Maria van Vlodrop, Diane Lieberman, and Noreen Donovan.

Abstract painting Secrets of the Heart by Mark Seidenfeld on display
Abstract painting Forbidden Science of Enchantment by Mark Seidenfeld
Abstract artwork Valley of Enlightenment by Mark Seidenfeld

About the Artist and the Museum

Mark Seidenfeld, born in 1954 in New York City, is an abstract painter whose work investigates structure, gesture, and spatial depth, defined by a sustained engagement with painting as an evolving process shaped by perception and revision. He lives and works in the Hamptons. The Bridgehampton Museum is a cultural institution dedicated to ambitious exhibitions and preserving the local history of Bridgehampton and the East End of Long Island; the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn expands its capacity to present large-scale, site-responsive work.

Mark Seidenfeld
The Bridgehampton Museum
Artist Mark Seidenfeld poses with his artwork at the Bridgehampton Museum
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