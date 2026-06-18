NY Women’s Foundation Honors Valerie Jarrett, Jeannie Park

The New York Women’s Foundation held its annual Celebrating Women Breakfast at the New York Marriott Marquis on May 13, 2026.
Valerie Jarrett and Jeannie Park received the Vision Award; Leah Greenberg and The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives received the Celebrating Women Award.
For nearly 40 years, the breakfast has supported the Foundation’s work advancing gender, racial, and economic justice.
Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations.
The New York Women’s Foundation brought together leaders, advocates, philanthropists, and community partners for its annual Celebrating Women Breakfast at the New York Marriott Marquis on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
The signature gathering honored Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, and Jeannie Park, board chair of the Korean American Community Foundation, with the Vision Award. Leah Greenberg, co-founder and co-executive director of the Indivisible Project, and The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives received the Celebrating Women Award.
For nearly 40 years, the Celebrating Women Breakfast has brought the Foundation’s community together in support of community partners and the ongoing work to advance gender, racial, and economic justice. This year’s event reflected the Foundation’s continued commitment to women, girls, and gender-expansive people and the collective work advancing justice across New York City and beyond.
I need you to continue to show up. I need you to pick your fight and dedicate yourself. Fight to win. We fight to win.
Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO, The New York Women’s Foundation
Notable attendees included Valerie Jarrett, Jeannie Park, Leah Greenberg, Ana L. Oliveira, Karen Choi, Juliana Pereira, Imara Jones, Helene Banks, Soffiyah Elijah, Mary Baglivo, Lola C. West, Jean Shafiroff, Narae Yun, Marielle Villar Martiney, Gloria Pitagorsky, Carrie Malcolm, Alison Overseth, Michèle Penzer, Margarita Rosa, and Maria Cilenti. Abigail Disney and Mary Baglivo served as presenters, and Flor de Toloache performed.
Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice, investing in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, the Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations in its nearly 40-year history.
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