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Waxman Luncheon Raises Nearly $250K for Cancer Research

The Samuel Waxman Institute’s 12th annual New York luncheon honored Alexandra Adame and Mary Slattery, with a runway moment by Safiyaa
Dr. Samuel Waxman at the 2026 Waxman Luncheon in New York
Dr. Samuel Waxman at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York CityPhoto Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The 12th annual Waxman Luncheon was held at Riverpark in New York City, raising nearly $250,000 for cancer research.

  • A match from The Mark Foundation will double the total to almost $500,000, the most successful Waxman Luncheon to date.

  • Honorees were fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery; Safiyaa presented the fashion segment.

  • The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer funds research into the link between aging and cancer.

Floral centerpiece and place settings at the Waxman Luncheon in New York City
Elegant table settings await guests at the 12th annual Waxman LuncheonPaul Bruinooge

The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, held its 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City, raising nearly $250,000 for cancer research. With a match from The Mark Foundation, the final total will double to almost half a million dollars, making it the most successful Waxman Luncheon to date.

The elegant afternoon brought together philanthropists, members of the fashion community, and advocates for cancer research. This year’s luncheon honored fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery for their commitment to advancing cancer research, with a fashion presentation by Safiyaa.

Mary Slattery and Dr. Samuel Waxman at the Waxman Luncheon
Honoree Mary Slattery and Dr. Samuel Waxman at the 12th annual Waxman LuncheonPaul Bruinooge

Why the Waxman Institute Focuses on Aging and Cancer

The Waxman Institute was established to combat the single greatest risk factor for cancer: aging. By pairing world-class scientists studying aging biology with those focused on oncology, the institute funds research to better understand the complex link between aging and cancer, with the aim of developing more effective treatments and prevention strategies.

Nearly $250,000 raised, doubling to almost $500,000 with The Mark Foundation match.

Who Did the Luncheon Honor?

This year’s luncheon honored fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery for their extraordinary commitment to advancing cancer research. Safiyaa was the event’s fashion presenter, adding a refined fashion moment to an afternoon that has become a notable fixture on New York’s charitable calendar.

Models on the Safiyaa runway at the Waxman Luncheon
Models present Safiyaa designs during the Waxman Luncheon fashion presentationPaul Bruinooge

Raffles, Auctions, and Luxury Donations

Luncheon attendees had the opportunity to participate in an exclusive raffle featuring a diamond pendant necklace valued at $18,000, donated by Brilliant Star, along with live and silent auctions featuring donated luxury items from companies such as Judith Leiber, Ippolita, Carlos Falchi, Maximillion, Jimmy Choo, and Kobi Halperin.

Dr. Samuel Waxman at the 2026 Waxman Luncheon in New York
Youth, Purpose, and Good Company: The Young Angels Gala Raised Funds for Cancer Research at Crane Club

Who Attended the Waxman Luncheon?

Notable attendees included Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Alexandra Adame, Mary Slattery, Navarre Rice and Danielle Karnuts from Safiyaa, and Tali Mehdyzdeh from Brilliant Stars.

Event leadership included Event Chairs Marion N. Waxman, Susan Pernick, and Dina Koutroumanis; Event Co-Chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, and Helen Vaysman; and committee members Sandy Ackerman, Jessica DiPalma, Orital Karelic, Norah Lawlor, Lorri Scott, Tali Mehdyzdeh, and Randi Schatz.

Marion Waxman and Dr. Samuel Waxman at the Waxman Luncheon
Alexandra Adame at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City
Daniela Karnuts at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City
Susan Pernick at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City
Nancy Litman and Helen Vaysman at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City
Randi Schatz at the 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City

About the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer

The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer was established in July 2025 as part of a merger between the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) and The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. The institute builds on a long-time partnership rooted in a commitment to fostering open science globally, drawing on The Mark Foundation’s global network of cancer research experts and its operating model alongside the SWCRF’s 50-year legacy in international scientific collaboration.

Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer
Dr. Samuel Waxman at the 2026 Waxman Luncheon in New York
Philanthropy Meets Fashion at the 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon

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