Waxman Luncheon Raises Nearly $250K for Cancer Research

The 12th annual Waxman Luncheon was held at Riverpark in New York City, raising nearly $250,000 for cancer research.
A match from The Mark Foundation will double the total to almost $500,000, the most successful Waxman Luncheon to date.
Honorees were fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery; Safiyaa presented the fashion segment.
The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer funds research into the link between aging and cancer.
The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, held its 12th annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City, raising nearly $250,000 for cancer research. With a match from The Mark Foundation, the final total will double to almost half a million dollars, making it the most successful Waxman Luncheon to date.
The elegant afternoon brought together philanthropists, members of the fashion community, and advocates for cancer research. This year’s luncheon honored fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery for their commitment to advancing cancer research, with a fashion presentation by Safiyaa.
The Waxman Institute was established to combat the single greatest risk factor for cancer: aging. By pairing world-class scientists studying aging biology with those focused on oncology, the institute funds research to better understand the complex link between aging and cancer, with the aim of developing more effective treatments and prevention strategies.
This year’s luncheon honored fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery for their extraordinary commitment to advancing cancer research. Safiyaa was the event’s fashion presenter, adding a refined fashion moment to an afternoon that has become a notable fixture on New York’s charitable calendar.
Luncheon attendees had the opportunity to participate in an exclusive raffle featuring a diamond pendant necklace valued at $18,000, donated by Brilliant Star, along with live and silent auctions featuring donated luxury items from companies such as Judith Leiber, Ippolita, Carlos Falchi, Maximillion, Jimmy Choo, and Kobi Halperin.
Notable attendees included Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Alexandra Adame, Mary Slattery, Navarre Rice and Danielle Karnuts from Safiyaa, and Tali Mehdyzdeh from Brilliant Stars.
Event leadership included Event Chairs Marion N. Waxman, Susan Pernick, and Dina Koutroumanis; Event Co-Chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, and Helen Vaysman; and committee members Sandy Ackerman, Jessica DiPalma, Orital Karelic, Norah Lawlor, Lorri Scott, Tali Mehdyzdeh, and Randi Schatz.
The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer was established in July 2025 as part of a merger between the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) and The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. The institute builds on a long-time partnership rooted in a commitment to fostering open science globally, drawing on The Mark Foundation’s global network of cancer research experts and its operating model alongside the SWCRF’s 50-year legacy in international scientific collaboration.
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