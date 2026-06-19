ZEY Hotel Brings Boutique Style to Greenport’s North Fork

ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe have opened in Greenport on the North Fork, from Zach Erdem, owner of 75 Main in Southampton.
ZEY Hotel offers a contemporary boutique stay with eight rooms and two suites on Main Street.
ZErdem Restaurant at 314 Main Street serves a Mediterranean-inspired menu, with reservations on OpenTable.
The property sits steps from Greenport’s shops, waterfront, and ferries to Shelter Island and the Hamptons.
ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe are bringing a fresh hospitality experience to Greenport, blending boutique hotel style, Mediterranean dining, and cafe culture in one of the East End’s most vibrant port towns.
Located on Main Street, the destination places guests in the heart of Greenport, with walkable access to shops, galleries, the waterfront, and ferry connections to Shelter Island and onward to the Hamptons. The concept comes from owner Zach Erdem, the restaurateur behind 75 Main in Southampton, who has expanded his signature East End energy to the North Fork.
ZEY Hotel offers a hip, contemporary boutique stay with eight rooms and two suites, designed for travelers seeking a more intimate and stylish alternative to the traditional East End hotel experience. The property features modern design touches, colorful interiors, and comfortable guest accommodations, with amenities including sumptuous bedding, indulgent minibars, Egyptian cotton bathrobes, and complimentary wireless internet.
ZErdem Restaurant, located at 314 Main Street, brings a Mediterranean-inspired dining experience to the village, with a menu known for vibrant dips, shareable plates, kebabs, seafood, and a warm bistro-style atmosphere. The restaurant is now open and welcoming guests, with reservations available via OpenTable.
Together, ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe position Greenport as a stylish base for a modern East End escape: part seaside village, part dining destination, and part launch point for ferry-hopping to Shelter Island and the broader Hamptons. With its port-town charm and contemporary design, ZEY Hotel offers a relaxed but scene-aware way to experience the North Fork this season.
ZEY Hotel and Zey Cafe are located at 439 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944, (631) 477-4000. ZErdem Restaurant is at 314 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944, (631) 477-6540.
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