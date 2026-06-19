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ZEY Hotel Brings Boutique Style to Greenport’s North Fork

From the owner of Southampton’s 75 Main, the new Main Street property pairs a boutique stay with ZErdem’s Mediterranean dining
Interior of ZEY Hotel boutique hotel in Greenport, New York
The interior of ZEY Hotel, a new boutique property in Greenport on the North ForkPhoto Courtesy of Zey Hotel
2 min read

At a Glance

  • ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe have opened in Greenport on the North Fork, from Zach Erdem, owner of 75 Main in Southampton.

  • ZEY Hotel offers a contemporary boutique stay with eight rooms and two suites on Main Street.

  • ZErdem Restaurant at 314 Main Street serves a Mediterranean-inspired menu, with reservations on OpenTable.

  • The property sits steps from Greenport’s shops, waterfront, and ferries to Shelter Island and the Hamptons.

Garden courtyard with lounge seating, bicycles, and greenery at ZEY Hotel in Greenport
Outdoor lounge seating and complimentary bicycles create a relaxed garden retreat at ZEY Hotel in GreenportPhoto Courtesy of Zey Hotel

ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe are bringing a fresh hospitality experience to Greenport, blending boutique hotel style, Mediterranean dining, and cafe culture in one of the East End’s most vibrant port towns.

Located on Main Street, the destination places guests in the heart of Greenport, with walkable access to shops, galleries, the waterfront, and ferry connections to Shelter Island and onward to the Hamptons. The concept comes from owner Zach Erdem, the restaurateur behind 75 Main in Southampton, who has expanded his signature East End energy to the North Fork.

A Boutique Stay on the North Fork

ZEY Hotel offers a hip, contemporary boutique stay with eight rooms and two suites, designed for travelers seeking a more intimate and stylish alternative to the traditional East End hotel experience. The property features modern design touches, colorful interiors, and comfortable guest accommodations, with amenities including sumptuous bedding, indulgent minibars, Egyptian cotton bathrobes, and complimentary wireless internet.

Guest room at ZEY Hotel with modern furnishings and colorful accents
A contemporary guest room at ZEY Hotel featuring colorful decor and modern comfortsPhoto Courtesy of Zey Hotel

ZErdem Brings Mediterranean Dining to Greenport

ZErdem Restaurant, located at 314 Main Street, brings a Mediterranean-inspired dining experience to the village, with a menu known for vibrant dips, shareable plates, kebabs, seafood, and a warm bistro-style atmosphere. The restaurant is now open and welcoming guests, with reservations available via OpenTable.

Interior of ZEY Hotel boutique hotel in Greenport, New York
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A Base for a Modern East End Escape

Together, ZEY Hotel, ZErdem Restaurant, and Zey Cafe position Greenport as a stylish base for a modern East End escape: part seaside village, part dining destination, and part launch point for ferry-hopping to Shelter Island and the broader Hamptons. With its port-town charm and contemporary design, ZEY Hotel offers a relaxed but scene-aware way to experience the North Fork this season.

Pastries and desserts on display at Zey Cafe in Greenport
A display of artisan pastries and desserts at Zey Cafe in GreenportPhoto Courtesy of Zey Hotel

Visiting ZEY Hotel and ZErdem

ZEY Hotel and Zey Cafe are located at 439 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944, (631) 477-4000. ZErdem Restaurant is at 314 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944, (631) 477-6540.

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Interior of ZEY Hotel boutique hotel in Greenport, New York
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