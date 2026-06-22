Jean Shafiroff Toasts Southampton History Museum Before Gala

Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of “Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give.” She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas, while hosting and underwriting many large parties in her homes for non-profits. Among the causes she champions are women’s rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare.