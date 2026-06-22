Jean Shafiroff Toasts Southampton History Museum Before Gala

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff hosted a private New York City reception in support of the Southampton History Museum and its upcoming Halsey House Gala.
Shafiroff will co-chair the gala with Mary Slattery on July 3, 2026, at the Halsey House & Garden in Southampton, one of the oldest dwellings in New York State.
The 2026 gala will mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a raw bar, and live music.
Jean Shafiroff and the museum received New York State Assembly Citations presented by Jerry Kremer.
Philanthropist, author, and television host Jean Shafiroff hosted a private reception at her New York City home in support of the Southampton History Museum and its upcoming Halsey House Gala, which she will co-chair with Mary Slattery on July 3, 2026.
The evening brought together friends, supporters, and members of the philanthropic community to celebrate Southampton’s history, culture, and preservation, and to preview the summer benefit, held on the grounds of Halsey House, one of the oldest dwellings in New York State. During the reception, Jean Shafiroff and the Southampton History Museum received Citations from the New York State Assembly, presented by Jerry Kremer.
Guests enjoyed cocktails and conversation while learning more about the museum’s mission and the forthcoming summer gala. The annual benefit will take place on the grounds of the Halsey House & Garden in Southampton, and the 2026 edition will also mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with an evening featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a raw bar, live music, and support for the preservation of Southampton’s history.
Jean Shafiroff and the Southampton History Museum were presented with Citations from the New York State Assembly by Jerry Kremer. Shafiroff, long recognized for her leadership in philanthropy with organizations across New York City, the Hamptons, and beyond, welcomed guests and underscored the importance of supporting institutions that preserve local heritage for future generations. The reception served as a warm lead-in to the museum’s signature summer benefit.
Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Sarah Kautz, fashion designers Frederick Anderson, Kobi Halpern, Malan Breton, Victor dE Souza, Maurizio Mauro, and Ron Dyce. Averitt Buttrey, Mary Slattery, Marc Rosen, Jerry Kremer, Suzan Kremer, Patrick McMullan, Marilyn Kirschner, Alex Hamer, and Margo Langenberg were also in attendance.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of “Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give.” She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas, while hosting and underwriting many large parties in her homes for non-profits. Among the causes she champions are women’s rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare.
Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women’s Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board, and is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. She hosts her own television show, Successful Philanthropy.
The Southampton History Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of Southampton through historic sites, collections, exhibitions, and educational programming, connecting residents and visitors with the stories, architecture, and cultural heritage that have shaped the village and the East End for generations.
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