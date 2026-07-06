Ann Hampton Callaway Brings Here's To Life to LTV Studios on July 11

Ann Hampton Callaway performs “Here's To Life” on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at LTV Studios in Wainscott.
The concert continues the third season of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone.
Callaway earned a Tony nomination for the Broadway musical “Swing!” and wrote and sang the theme to “The Nanny.”
The eight-show season runs through August 29, closing with Tony winner Donna McKechnie.
Ann Hampton Callaway brings “Here's To Life” to LTV Studios in Wainscott on Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m., the second date in the third season of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea. The series, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV creative director Josh Gladstone, opened in late June with Broadway's Norm Lewis and runs through August 29. Three seasons in, the series has become a distinctive cultural fixture on the East End, presenting leading voices from Broadway, cabaret, and jazz in a setting built for storytelling and connection, and giving audiences the rare chance to hear major performers in a room that feels both polished and personal.
Callaway is one of America's most accomplished pop and jazz performers, and one of its busiest: singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated turn in the Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme to “The Nanny.” Her songs appear on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent albums, she made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in Robert De Niro's “The Good Shepherd,” and she has recorded 83 albums as a soloist and guest. Her latest release, “Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,” debuted at number one on iTunes Jazz.
Her honors run long: the Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, the Mabel Mercer Award, the Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, and induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jazz Times critic Christopher Loudon has called her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”
Callaway breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, alongside contemporary writers and her own originals. The room does the rest: the Songbook series converts LTV's working television studio into a black-box cabaret with café-style seating, close acoustics, and a baby grand piano, the kind of proximity that turns a lyric into a conversation. Callaway has built her career at the crossroads of Broadway, jazz, television, and the great American Songbook, collaborating with artists including Carole King across pop, theater, and cabaret, and bringing warmth, wit, and vocal elegance to stages around the world. A program titled “Here's To Life” promises exactly that register: seasoned, generous, and unhurried.
After Callaway, the season continues with Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch performing the songs of Hoagy Carmichael on July 18; David Alpern hosting Maria Abous and Eric Yves Garcia in an evening devoted to Lorenz Hart on July 25; “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party,” hosted by Laurence Maslon and starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, on August 1; KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22; and the season finale with Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie, star of “A Chorus Line,” on August 29.
The East End has no shortage of summer programming, but very little of it puts performers of this caliber within arm's reach of the audience. Three seasons in, the Songbook series has settled into its role as the Hamptons' listening room: American Songbook repertoire, interpreted by the people who know it best, minutes past the beach traffic. For a Saturday in mid-July, an evening with the woman who wrote a sitcom theme the whole country can hum, and who counts Streisand among the interpreters of her songs, is the calendar's easiest call. Tickets and details are at ltveh.org; LTV is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.
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