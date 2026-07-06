Ann Hampton Callaway Brings Here's To Life to LTV Studios on July 11

The East End has no shortage of summer programming, but very little of it puts performers of this caliber within arm's reach of the audience. Three seasons in, the Songbook series has settled into its role as the Hamptons' listening room: American Songbook repertoire, interpreted by the people who know it best, minutes past the beach traffic. For a Saturday in mid-July, an evening with the woman who wrote a sitcom theme the whole country can hum, and who counts Streisand among the interpreters of her songs, is the calendar's easiest call. Tickets and details are at ltveh.org; LTV is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.