Shepard Fairey Headlines One Art Space's Booth at Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Fairey first gained international recognition with his 1989 “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign, which evolved into the OBEY visual movement, and reached a global audience with his Barack Obama “Hope” poster. His work merges graphic design, propaganda-inspired imagery, political critique, and popular culture, and has moved between the street, the gallery, and the museum without losing its edge. For One Art Space, which has operated at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca since 2011 under McCulloh and co-owner Mei Fung, the booth connects street art's rebellious origins with its current standing in serious collecting. The gallery's programming has ranged across SAMO co-creator Al Diaz, Purvis Young, Neo-Expressionist Chuck Connelly, and figurative painter Andrew Salgado, artists whose work, like Fairey's, carries cultural force and a clear point of view.