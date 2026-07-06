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Shepard Fairey Headlines One Art Space's Booth at Hamptons Fine Art Fair

The Tribeca gallery brings signed, limited-edition OBEY works on peace, liberty, and dignity to the Southampton Fairgrounds, July 9 through 12
Shepard Fairey artwork featured by One Art Space at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair
Shepard Fairey's signed limited-edition works headline One Art Space at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art FairPhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey
4 min read

At a Glance

  • One Art Space presents a focused booth of Shepard Fairey works at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, July 9 through 12 at the Southampton Fairgrounds, Booth 205a.

  • Featured pieces include Lennon Peace and Liberty (Red) 2/6 (2023), Peace Fingers with Poppies 3/6 (2023), and Universal Dignity 3/6 (2022), all signed and numbered editions on wood.

  • MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, owner and gallerist of the Tribeca gallery, curated the presentation.

  • The VIP opening is Thursday, July 9; general admission runs Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12.

Modular Discourse 8 by Shepard Fairey with collage imagery and symbolic graphic elements
Modular Discourse 8 by Shepard Fairey with collage imagery and symbolic graphic elementsPhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey

One Art Space will be one of the featured booths at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, presenting a focused selection of works by Shepard Fairey at the Southampton Fairgrounds from July 9 through 12. Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, owner and gallerist of the Tribeca gallery, the booth places Fairey's message-driven visual language at the center of one of the Hamptons summer season's major art market moments.

What One Art Space Is Bringing to Southampton

The presentation gathers signed and numbered Fairey editions that reflect the artist's long-running focus on peace, liberty, dignity, and social consciousness. Among the featured pieces is Lennon Peace and Liberty (Red) 2/6 (2023), a silkscreen and mixed media collage on wood measuring 24 by 18 inches, which depicts John Lennon flashing a peace sign before the Statue of Liberty, pairing music's most enduring anti-war symbol with America's defining emblem of freedom.

Peace Fingers with Poppies 3/6 (2023), a silkscreen on wood at the same scale, presses the case for nonviolence and active diplomacy in Fairey's bold graphic vocabulary. Universal Dignity 3/6 (2022), a silkscreen on wood panel, extends the booth's central argument toward equality and shared humanity. Additional works supplied with the announcement include OBEY Noir Flower Woman (Red) 4/6 (2022), Lotus Angel 5/6 (2020), the Modular Discourse mixed media works (2022), and Dove Geometric (Gold) 6/6 (2018).

Peace Fingers with Poppies by Shepard Fairey featuring a hand making a peace sign
Peace Fingers with Poppies symbolizes peace through Shepard Fairey's graphic artPhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey

The Curator's Case for Fairey

One Art Space is proud to bring Shepard Fairey's work to Hamptons Fine Art Fair in a focused way. These pieces speak directly to the moment. They are strong visually, but they also carry ideas about peace, liberty, dignity and responsibility. Shepard's work has the rare ability to be both instantly recognizable and deeply meaningful, which makes this presentation especially exciting for collectors and fairgoers.

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Co-Owner of One Art Space

Dove Geometric (Gold) by Shepard Fairey featuring a geometric dove motif
Dove Geometric (Gold) reflects Shepard Fairey's recurring themes of peace and unityPhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey
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From the Street to the Fair Booth

Fairey first gained international recognition with his 1989 “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign, which evolved into the OBEY visual movement, and reached a global audience with his Barack Obama “Hope” poster. His work merges graphic design, propaganda-inspired imagery, political critique, and popular culture, and has moved between the street, the gallery, and the museum without losing its edge. For One Art Space, which has operated at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca since 2011 under McCulloh and co-owner Mei Fung, the booth connects street art's rebellious origins with its current standing in serious collecting. The gallery's programming has ranged across SAMO co-creator Al Diaz, Purvis Young, Neo-Expressionist Chuck Connelly, and figurative painter Andrew Salgado, artists whose work, like Fairey's, carries cultural force and a clear point of view.

Lotus Angel by Shepard Fairey featuring a winged figure beneath a lotus bloom
Lotus Angel combines symbolic imagery with Shepard Fairey's bold visual languagePhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey

Inside the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair

The fair runs July 9 through 12 at the Southampton Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, staged in a 70,000-square-foot pavilion complex on 17 acres. Led by executive director Rick Friedman, it opens with a VIP preview on Thursday, July 9, followed by general admission Friday through Sunday. Its Pollock and de Kooning pavilions and Hamptons Artists Hall of Fame tie the commercial fair to the region's own art history, and One Art Space will show at Booth 205a. This edition marks Friedman's 20th year producing art fairs on the East End, a run that began with ArtHamptons in 2006 and now draws more than 140 galleries from over 20 countries showing work by 600-plus artists.

Universal Dignity by Shepard Fairey featuring a stylized portrait in bold graphic colors
Universal Dignity by Shepard Fairey reflects themes of equality and shared humanityPhoto Credit: Shepard Fairey

Why It Matters

Southampton in July concentrates collectors, galleries, and cultural tastemakers into a few square miles, and the fair is where much of that audience actually buys. A tightly edited Fairey booth gives fairgoers something the sprawling aisles rarely offer: a single artist's argument, made in editions accessible enough to start a collection and pointed enough to anchor one.

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