FIFA Fan Bands Go Viral as the World Cup's Must-Have Accessory

The BofA Fan Band, a free collectible charm bracelet from Bank of America, the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026, has gone viral at Fan Festivals nationwide.
There are 140 unique charm designs available to collect and trade, including a Miami-exclusive "305 and Miami maracas" charm.
Fans can build their own band at personalized stations at the Miami FIFA Fan Festival, including at Bayfront Park, and at select Fan Zones, or receive pre-made, matchup-themed bands at stadium fan experiences on matchday.
The accessory drawing the longest lines at this year's World Cup isn't sold in any stadium shop. It's free, it's from a bank, and it's turned into the kind of collectible that fans are building an entire ritual around.
The BofA Fan Band is Bank of America's collectible charm bracelet program tied to its sponsorship as the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026. The bracelets are free, but the appeal isn't the price, it's the collecting and trading built into the format: 140 unique charm designs exist across the tournament, turning each band into a personalized record of which Fan Festivals and matches a fan actually attended.
Miami has a charm no other city can claim: the "305 and Miami maracas," a local-flavored design available exclusively through the city's Fan Band stations. Fans can build their own band at personalized stations at the Miami FIFA Fan Festival, including at Bayfront Park, and at select Fan Zones around the city. For fans headed to a match itself, stadium fan experiences offer a separate, faster option: pre-made, matchup-themed Fan Bands distributed as part of the matchday experience.
Brand activations at global sporting events usually compete for attention against the event itself; the Fan Band's viral traction suggests Bank of America found a rare exception, a giveaway fans actively want to be seen wearing rather than tolerate as a branding exercise. The collectibility does the marketing work that a logo alone would not: every trade between fans is also a conversation about where they got each charm, keeping the brand in circulation well past the moment the bracelet was handed out.
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