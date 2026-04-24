The Evolution of Luxury All-Inclusive Private Villa Travel at TROBBU Tulum
Tucked into the lush greenery of Tulum, just minutes from the Caribbean Sea, TROBBU Tulum offers a version of the destination that feels intentionally removed from the usual noise. It is not a traditional resort experience. It is quieter, more private, and designed to feel like stepping into your own secluded world.
Opened in February 2025, the all-inclusive property introduces a boutique concept centered around fully appointed villas rather than standard hotel rooms. Each residence is designed to balance contemporary architecture with the surrounding jungle environment, creating a setting that feels both elevated and grounded. The result is a stay that leans into space, calm, and a slower pace.
The villas themselves are the core of the experience. Each one features three bedrooms and three and a half baths, along with an infinity pool, a spacious terrace lined with loungers, and a bar and grill area that makes it easy to settle in for the day without leaving. Inside, the layout is equally intentional, with a full kitchen, living area, and design details that prioritize comfort without sacrificing style.
What stands out most is how the property manages to feel both expansive and intimate at the same time. Whether traveling with family, friends, or as a couple looking for privacy, the layout naturally adapts to different types of stays.
A Stay That Blends Independence with Service
While the villas offer the freedom of a private residence, the service structure ensures guests are never left to figure things out on their own. Each stay includes access to a butler who can coordinate everything from in-villa experiences to off-property excursions.
Activities range from casual and social, like pizza-making and mixology classes, to wellness-focused options and visits to nearby cenotes. Guests can shape their itinerary as much or as little as they want, which reinforces the property’s flexibility.
Dining follows a similar philosophy. Guests can enjoy the all-inclusive food and beverage program that covers meals throughout the day. The ability to dine either privately in the villa or in shared spaces adds another layer of customization, depending on the mood of the trip.
The Vision Behind the Experience
TROBBU Tulum is part of the broader TROBBU Boutique Collection, a hospitality concept built around the idea that luxury should feel personal, not standardized. The brand focuses on properties that reflect their location, emphasizing design, nature, and cultural connection over traditional hotel structure.
Behind the concept is Elías Barbosa, whose background spans more than two decades in construction and large-scale hospitality development. Having worked on major hotel brands across Mexico and the Caribbean, his shift toward a boutique model reflects a deliberate move to create something more tailored and immersive.
The approach is evident in how the property is run. The emphasis is not on volume or spectacle, but on creating a sense of place. Each detail, from the architecture to the service style, is designed to feel thoughtful rather than formulaic.
I recently connected with Barbosa to discuss his distinctive approach to hospitality. Here’s a bit of that conversation.
Merilee Kern: What makes TROBBU Tulum a true standout?
Elías Barbosa: TROBBU Tulum’s defining feature is that it is the first collection of all-inclusive luxury villas in the entire destination. Guests enjoy a balance of complete privacy within their own space and an intimate atmosphere in common areas, as the property only has 10 villas. Our culinary experience is another standout of the property. Guests can indulge in breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in their private villa or in shared areas. These culinary offerings include items such as octopus with chimichurri, steak with pepper sauce, and Neapolitan dough pizza.
MK: Who is the ideal guest for TROBBU Tulum?
EB: We designed TROBBU Tulum to appeal to a wide range of travelers including families, groups of friends, and couples. These visitors value the privacy of having their own bedroom and appreciate how effortless it is to all gather in the living room, kitchen, and private pool within each villa. We recently introduced included wellness experiences such as rise & root yoga, sculpt & strength pilates, training & kickboxing, deep sound bath, Mayan cacao circle, little yoga for kids, and more. There are also activities available at an additional cost including mindful ice immersion, floating sound meditation, tea and tarot reading, and more. These offerings further position us as the ideal destination for wellness travelers and retreats.
MK: What are the top three things that set the property apart?
EB: We offer private and individual service to every single guest and make them feel like they are the only ones staying there. Wellness and culinary experiences are included, and we also provide food and drinks directly to the villa, creating a seamless and highly personalized stay.
MK: What is the design philosophy behind the villas?
EB: The villas were designed to blend harmoniously with their natural surroundings, inviting guests to reconnect with nature. The design prioritizes natural light through large windows and expresses luxury through refined materials such as parotta wood, marble stone, and Sukabumi stone in the private pools, all chosen to reflect the spirit of the destination.
MK: How do the villas create a seamless, elevated stay experience?
EB: Our personalized service begins one week before guests arrive, with every detail carefully arranged through our concierge to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience from the moment you reach your destination. Offering all the comforts of an all-inclusive stay, but in the privacy of your own residence, each reservation includes food, beverages, and wellness experiences, creating a stay that feels both effortless and indulgent.
MK: What can guests expect from the food and beverage experience?
EB: Guests are only able to book with our Unlimited Access plan. Visitors can enjoy items such as avocado toast and French toast for breakfast, pasta selections for lunch and dinner, cauliflower bites for relaxed poolside snacks, and much more, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Our pizza bar offers a more relaxed atmosphere while still delivering high-quality, flavorful options.
MK: What amenities and shared experiences round out the stay?
EB: The property includes a pizza restaurant, yoga classes, and in-villa wellness offerings such as meditation, pilates, aromatherapy, and spa treatments, along with a fitness center. Upcoming additions include an artisanal bakery, a teens' arcade, and a boutique spa, further enhancing the range of experiences available to guests.
MK: What makes Tulum a unique setting for TROBBU?
EB: It creates a perfect scenario that allows guests to fully enjoy wellness sessions while reconnecting with nature, thanks to the balance of jungle surroundings and proximity to the Caribbean.
MK: How does the service approach create a “home” feeling for guests?
EB: From the very first contact, our team begins building an interactive relationship with each guest well before arrival. We learn preferences, refine details, and anticipate needs so the experience feels personal from the start. During the stay, that connection becomes a trusted and easy line of communication, where guests can simply send a text at any time, whether it is for a dining request, a wellness session, transportation, or a last-minute celebration.
A Different Kind of Tulum Stay
TROBBU Tulum ultimately appeals to travelers who want more control over how they experience a destination. It is well suited for those who value privacy but still want access to curated experiences and support when needed.
The setting, surrounded by jungle yet close to the coastline, reinforces that balance. It allows for both retreat and exploration without feeling disconnected from either.
Even beyond the wonder that is Tulum, TROBBU will be expanding heavily in the next few years across multiple continents. For a destination that often leans into energy and activity, TROBBU offers a different perspective. One that is quieter, more intentional, and centered around the idea that luxury does not always need to be loud to be memorable.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.