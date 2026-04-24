The Evolution of Luxury All-Inclusive Private Villa Travel at TROBBU Tulum

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EB: We designed TROBBU Tulum to appeal to a wide range of travelers including families, groups of friends, and couples. These visitors value the privacy of having their own bedroom and appreciate how effortless it is to all gather in the living room, kitchen, and private pool within each villa. We recently introduced included wellness experiences such as rise & root yoga, sculpt & strength pilates, training & kickboxing, deep sound bath, Mayan cacao circle, little yoga for kids, and more. There are also activities available at an additional cost including mindful ice immersion, floating sound meditation, tea and tarot reading, and more. These offerings further position us as the ideal destination for wellness travelers and retreats.