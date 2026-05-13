The 10 Best Travel Bags for a Weekend Away

Size is the first consideration. Most airlines allow a personal item up to roughly 18 x 14 x 8 inches under the seat, while overhead bins accommodate bags up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches. A true weekend bag lands in that range, large enough for two to four days of clothing, small enough to avoid the checked-bag line. Beyond dimensions, look for multiple carry options (top handles plus a shoulder strap), a trolley sleeve or pass-through panel to stack onto rolling luggage, and at least one exterior pocket for documents, a phone, and a boarding pass.