The 10 Best Travel Bags for a Weekend Away

Best Duffel: Tumi x McLaren Quantum Duffel, carbon fiber construction, laptop sleeve, and racecar-inspired design that means business.
Best Weekender: Carl Friedrik Palissy Leather Weekend Bag, handmade in Italy from vegetable-tanned vachetta leather, built to last decades.
Best Garment Duffle: Dagne Dover Monaco Garment Duffle, the only bag on this list that keeps a suit or dress wrinkle-free while holding a full weekend's worth of everything else.
Packing for a weekend away sounds simple until you're standing in your bedroom holding a bag that's either too small or too structured or simply wrong for the trip. The best weekend travel bags thread a specific needle, enough room for three days without the bulk of a suitcase, thoughtful enough to keep shoes away from clothes, and put-together enough that you're not embarrassed walking through a nice hotel lobby. These ten do exactly that.
The options below cover every type of weekend traveler, the light packer and the chronic overpacker, the business tripper and the beach-bound escapist. All ten are available at Saks Fifth Avenue or Bloomingdale's and are built to last well beyond the trip you're planning right now.
Size is the first consideration. Most airlines allow a personal item up to roughly 18 x 14 x 8 inches under the seat, while overhead bins accommodate bags up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches. A true weekend bag lands in that range, large enough for two to four days of clothing, small enough to avoid the checked-bag line. Beyond dimensions, look for multiple carry options (top handles plus a shoulder strap), a trolley sleeve or pass-through panel to stack onto rolling luggage, and at least one exterior pocket for documents, a phone, and a boarding pass.
This collaboration between Tumi and McLaren brings motorsport engineering to weekend travel. The molded front panel is constructed with real CX6 carbon fiber accents that echo the aerodynamic lines of McLaren supercars, while Tumi's durable fabric handles weather and heavy use without complaint. A padded laptop sleeve fits up to 15 inches, a water-resistant side pocket keeps toiletries or shoes separate, and an Add-a-Bag sleeve attaches the bag to any rolling luggage.
Made from full-grain leather crafted entirely from responsibly sourced leather, the Maison de Sabre Leather Duffle is as compact as it is refined. An expandable silhouette provides flexibility for packing, a convertible trolley sleeve clips onto luggage handles, and dedicated pockets for phone and passport keep essentials immediately accessible.
Bric's has been producing Italian travel goods since 1952, and the Firenze Duffel carries that heritage with a clean, understated silhouette in smooth cowhide leather. At 18 inches, it sits squarely in the personal item range for most domestic airlines, transitions effortlessly from travel to weekend errand, and develops a rich patina with use. A considered choice for the traveler who wants Italian leather without the statement price tag.
Briggs & Riley's ZDX collection is built in ultra-durable woven nylon with a PVC-lined shoe tunnel pocket that separates footwear, gym gear, or damp items from the rest of your belongings. The SpeedThru pocket includes RFID protection for quick security screening, a hidden tracker pocket keeps tabs on the bag's location, and a slip-through back strap stacks neatly over rolling luggage. The Simple As That guarantee covers all functional damage, including airline damage, for the life of the bag.
Hartmann has been outfitting discerning travelers since 1877, and the Reserve Weekender Duffel reflects that history in its materials: cotton-twill canvas with full-grain aniline leather accents, bespoke hardware, and a built-in pass-through sleeve for hands-free transport with rolling luggage. A detachable padded shoulder strap rounds out the carry options. Practical, polished, and priced to be the bag you reach for every time.
Every Carl Friedrik Heritage bag is handmade by artisans in Italy from vegetable-tanned vachetta leather, centuries-old tanning techniques that produce a smooth, natural finish that improves with every journey. The Palissy's upright construction holds its shape fully loaded, a Smart Holder clips it directly onto Carl Friedrik suitcase trolleys. Suited for up to 48 hours, it is the bag for the traveler who wants one piece that does everything beautifully.
A sophisticated weekender built around a pillowy trapezoid silhouette in buttery full-grain leather, the Maison de Sabre Large Leather Weekender is designed to stack seamlessly onto The Carry On via a rear convertible trolley sleeve. Eight storage compartments include a priority passport pocket, a padded laptop sleeve, a full-length internal zip pocket, and two external pockets. Four-way carry via oversized leather handles, a detachable jacquard webbing strap, and a long handle adjustment covers every scenario from airport sprint to hotel check-in.
The Voyageur Contine Large Weekender from Tumi's Voyageur collection is built around a zippered divider that splits the main compartment into two organized sections, keeping clean clothes separate from shoes, toiletries, and anything else that shouldn't mix. Multiple interior and exterior pockets keep documents and small essentials accessible without digging, and the bag holds its structured shape in overhead bins and on hotel room floors equally well.
For the trip that includes a wedding, a formal dinner, or any occasion where clothes need to arrive without creases, the Monaco solves the problem most duffels create. In duffle mode it measures 21 x 10 x 13 inches; unzip the full-length garment panel and it opens flat to protect up to three hanging outfits. It handles travel without fuss and handles business casual without apology.
The Chatelet Air 2 is built specifically for the under-seat slot: structured enough to hold its shape, sized to clear the personal item requirements of most major U.S. airlines, and finished in Delsey's signature chevron polycarbonate with vegan leather trim that makes it one of the more recognizable bags in any departure terminal. A removable toiletry pouch keeps liquids contained and a smart band on the back slides over rolling luggage handles.
The right bag depends on how you travel and what you need it to do. Travelers packing for two to three days without checking a bag will find the most versatile options in the duffel category, the Tumi x McLaren and Briggs & Riley ZDX for performance, the Maison de Sabre and Bric's Firenze for leather investment pieces. Those who want a structured shape that holds up across hotel lobbies and overhead bins should look at the Carl Friedrik Palissy or the Hartmann Reserve. And for trips that involve formal wear, the Dagne Dover Monaco is in a category by itself.
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