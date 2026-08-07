10 Iconic U.S. Destinations for the Ultimate Luxury Americana Summer

What are the best luxury summer destinations in the USA? Hawaii, Napa Valley, Jackson Hole, Aspen, Big Sur, coastal Maine, Nantucket, and Alaska are among the best choices. The right destination depends on whether you want beaches, wine country, mountains, wildlife, or a quieter coastal stay.

Where can you escape the heat in the USA during summer? Look to coastal Maine, Alaska, the Northern California coast, the Olympic Peninsula, and high-elevation towns such as Aspen, Telluride, and Jackson Hole. Coastal and mountain destinations generally offer cooler temperatures than the South and Southwest.