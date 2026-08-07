10 Iconic U.S. Destinations for the Ultimate Luxury Americana Summer

What are the best luxury summer destinations in the USA?
Hawaii, Napa Valley, Jackson Hole, Aspen, Big Sur, coastal Maine, Nantucket, and Alaska are among the best choices. The right destination depends on whether you want beaches, wine country, mountains, wildlife, or a quieter coastal stay.
Where can you escape the heat in the USA during summer?
Look to coastal Maine, Alaska, the Northern California coast, the Olympic Peninsula, and high-elevation towns such as Aspen, Telluride, and Jackson Hole. Coastal and mountain destinations generally offer cooler temperatures than the South and Southwest.
What are the best luxury road trips in the USA?
The best luxury road trips include California’s Pacific Coast, the Maine coast, Jackson Hole through Yellowstone and Big Sky, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Oregon from the Willamette Valley to Crater Lake. Each combines scenic driving with excellent hotels, restaurants, and outdoor experiences.
Some of my favorite summer trips have been close to home, arriving in Nantucket by ferry, driving through Grand Teton National Park early in the morning, lingering over lunch in Napa, or watching fog move across the cliffs in Big Sur.
What I remember most are the small things. The church steeples coming into view over Nantucket Harbor. The smell of sagebrush in Wyoming. Sailboats moving through Newport at the end of the day. A quiet stretch of road along the California coast before the traffic picks up.
For a long time, luxury travel seemed to be measured by distance. Summer meant Europe, a faraway island, or the newest hotel in whatever city happened to be getting attention. I still love those trips, but I have become just as interested in the places in the United States that people return to year after year.
Each place has its own version of a good summer day. In Nantucket, you might bike to the beach and head into town later for dinner. In Napa, a winery visit can easily take up most of the afternoon and in Jackson Hole, you can spend the morning in Grand Teton and be back in the valley by dinner.
These destinations offer very different versions of an American summer, from New England harbors and California wine country to mountain towns, horse country, and Lake side retreats.
I always feel the trip really begins when the ferry reaches Nantucket Harbor. It pulls in past the boats, and within a day or two you start to know the island by its small details; bicycles outside the bakery, hydrangeas along the lanes, sandy roads out toward the beach, and that late-afternoon light on the houses.
The island is undeniably charming, with wide beaches, weathered lighthouses, old whaling homes, and quiet stretches of dunes beyond the busier streets in town.
For a central stay, White Elephant Nantucket sits directly on the harbor and within walking distance of town, beaches, shops and restaurants. The Wauwinet, ten miles from town, is the quieter choice, with access to both the bay and Atlantic sides of the island.
For families or anyone staying longer than a few nights, renting a house on Nantucket is often the better choice, especially if you want more space and the freedom to settle into island life.
Spend a morning in Sconset, about eight miles from town, where narrow lanes wind past rose-covered cottages. From there, walk the public Bluff Walk, a narrow coastal path that passes behind oceanfront homes and opens to views of the shoreline. The full out-and-back walk is about two miles, though you can extend it to Sankaty Head Lighthouse before returning to the village for lunch or time at Sconset Beach.
Standout experience: Take the Wauwinet Lady across the harbor for dinner at Topper’s. Arriving by boat as the light changes over the water makes the evening feel distinctly Nantucket.
Aspen is best known for winter, but summer gives the town a completely different energy. The mountains are green, the trails are open, and the calendar fills with concerts, gallery shows, and long lunches outside.
Mornings in Aspen tend to start outside, whether that means taking the gondola up the mountain, heading out for a hike, or walking through the farmers’ market. By late afternoon, people are back in town, the patios are filling up, and dinner plans start to take over.
The Little Nell, at the base of Aspen Mountain, is the hotel I would choose for a first stay. The location could not be easier, with the gondola just outside and downtown a short walk away, but it still feels calm and personal once you are inside. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is the place I would pick for old-school Aspen character. It has been part of the town since 1889, and the location makes it easy to walk to galleries, restaurants, and shops without feeling like you are staying in the middle of the action.
The St. Regis Aspen Resort is a better fit when you want more of a full resort stay. The rooms are generous, the spa is a major draw, and everything in town is still close enough to reach on foot.
One of the best ways to spend a morning is the hike to Crater Lake beneath the Maroon Bells, especially before the trail gets busy. On an easier day, take the gondola up Aspen Mountain for the views and stay for lunch at the top. Back in town, I always make time for the Aspen Art Museum and a few galleries, and summer usually brings enough concerts, talks, and festivals to give the trip a nice balance between being outside and having somewhere interesting to go afterward.
Standout experience: Arrange a Guided Fly Fishing Adventure on the Roaring Fork River, then return to town for dinner at Element 47 at The Little Nell. The restaurant’s wine program and polished but relaxed service fit Aspen perfectly.
Napa is much more enjoyable when the schedule is not packed. I would rather book one or two good winery visits, leave time for lunch, and not spend the day rushing from one place to another.
Each part of the valley has its own feel. Napa is the liveliest, with restaurants, tasting rooms, shops, and hotels clustered around downtown. Yountville is where I would stay if dinner is a big part of the trip, since so much is within walking distance. Farther north, Rutherford is surrounded by the vineyard scenery most people picture when they think of Napa Valley, while St. Helena combines that countryside setting with a busy Main Street. Calistoga is more relaxed and is the place I would choose for mineral pools, spa treatments, and a few slower days.
Auberge du Soleil is the hotel I would choose for a romantic stay. It sits high above the valley, and the views from the terrace are hard to beat, especially in the morning or just before dinner. Meadowood Napa Valley is quieter and more private, with cottages and suites set among the trees near St. Helena. Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection is the most modern of the three, with a stronger focus on wellness, open space, and a more relaxed, residential feel.
Once you have chosen where to stay, the next question is which wineries are actually worth building the day around.
For a more in-depth tasting, book Quintessa’s Collector’s Experience. The visit starts inside the gravity-flow winery, continues through the estate’s 17,000 square feet of caves, and finishes with current and library vintages of Quintessa, along with a barrel sample destined for a future blend.
At Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, the Collector’s Experience is built around the winery’s history and its role in the 1976 Judgment of Paris. After a walk through the caves, guests taste four vintages of Cabernet Sauvignon, from older library wines to the current release, paired with seasonal bites from the estate chef. It is a great choice for anyone who wants to see how Napa Cabernet develops over time.
Napa’s appeal also extends beyond wine. There are excellent cycling routes, beautiful spas and some of the best restaurants in the country.
Standout experience: For a completely different view of wine country, book a sunrise hot-air-balloon flight over the vineyards and canyons of Napa and Sonoma, followed by a champagne toast after landing.
I have spent a lot of summers in Jackson Hole, and it is still one of the places I look forward to returning to most. The Tetons are the obvious draw, especially in the morning when the light hits the peaks, but I also love the valley itself, the Snake River, Jenny Lake, the open fields, the wildlife, and the easy mix of time outdoors and evenings back in town.
The Sylvan Lodge at Snake River Sporting Club is the one I would choose when the goal is to spend most of the trip outdoors. It sits about 30 minutes south of Jackson on nearly 1,000 acres, with access to fly-fishing, horseback riding, golf, hiking, and the club’s working ranch. The Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole is the easiest choice for families or anyone who wants a full-service resort in Teton Village. I like that you can head out for a day in Grand Teton, go rafting or hiking, and come back to the spa, pool, and dinner without having to organize every detail yourself.
Caldera House feels more like staying in a private mountain residence than a traditional hotel. There are only eight suites, each with generous living space and a full kitchen, and the location is just steps from the tram. It is the option I would choose for a family or group that wants privacy and room to spread out while still being in the middle of Teton Village.
There is no shortage of things to do in Jackson Hole in summer. In Grand Teton National Park, spend a morning around Jenny Lake, hike to Hidden Falls or Inspiration Point, or you can Fly-fishing, horseback riding, and wildlife tours are all easy to arrange, and Yellowstone National Park is close enough to include if you have several extra days.
In Teton Village, ride the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram more than 4,000 vertical feet to the top of Rendezvous Mountain for wide-open views across the Tetons and the valley. You can hike from the summit, stop for waffles at Corbet’s Cabin, or come back later for an evening gondola ride and dinner on the mountain. Back in Jackson, leave time to walk around Town Square, browse the galleries, and have dinner in town after a day outside.
Standout experience: Take a scenic float down the Snake River, where the pace is easy and the views open up toward the Tetons. It is one of the best ways to see the valley, with plenty of chances to spot wildlife along the riverbanks.
Middleburg is about an hour from Washington, D.C., but the drive quickly changes from suburbs to rolling countryside. Stone walls line the roads, horses graze behind white fences, and vineyards and old estates are scattered across the surrounding hills. In town, Washington Street is easy to walk, with brick sidewalks, small shops, galleries, and several good places to stop for lunch.
Salamander Middleburg is the best choice for a full resort stay. The property sits on more than 300 acres and has a large spa, an equestrian center, riding programs, trails, and plenty to do without leaving the grounds. Goodstone Inn & Restaurant is quieter and more romantic, with rooms and cottages spread across a country estate and a restaurant that is worth booking even if you are not staying there. The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is the most historic option and puts you right in the center of town.
Spend part of the day driving through the horse country, visiting the National Sporting Library & Museum, or stopping at one of the nearby vineyards. Boxwood Estate Winery is close to town, and Greenhill Winery & Vineyards is another easy addition to the afternoon.
Standout experience: Book a private trail ride at Salamander, then spend the rest of the afternoon at the spa before heading into town for dinner.
The Hamptons are often reduced to traffic, parties and impossible restaurant reservations. Those things exist, of course, but they are only one version of the East End.
The Hamptons I love are quieter; farm stands in the morning, weathered shingle houses, beaches that stretch for miles, and villages that each have a distinct personality. Southampton is formal and established. Bridgehampton sits close to horse farms and vineyards. East Hampton feels polished and historic. Amagansett is relaxed, while Montauk has a rougher, more maritime edge.
Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is the area’s most complete full-service luxury hotel, set in a restored 19th-century mansion. Mill House Inn is a more intimate choice in East Hampton, with a central village location that makes it easy to walk to shops, restaurants, and galleries.
For longer summer stays, however, a private house remains the best way to experience the Hamptons. The ability to cook, entertain, walk to the beach and settle into a local routine is central to the appeal.
Visit the Parrish Art Museum, tour the Pollock-Krasner House, spend a morning in Sag Harbor or charter a boat from Montauk. Leave time for simple things, too: a farm-stand stop, a swim late in the day and dinner outside.
Standout dining experience: Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is a dependable choice for a polished dinner in Bridgehampton, while Duryea’s Lobster Dock in Montauk remains a classic for seafood and sunset views.
Big Sur is not a town in the traditional sense. It is a stretch of coastline, a road between mountains and ocean, and a feeling that begins somewhere south of Carmel and becomes stronger with every turn.
I never get tired of that drive, with the mountains on one side, the Pacific on the other, and redwoods appearing just when you think the scenery cannot get better. The fog changes everything from one hour to the next, and even a short stop along the road can end up being the part you remember most.
Post Ranch Inn is the place I would pick for the ocean views alone. The rooms sit above the cliffs, and it is easy to lose track of time just watching the light change over the Pacific. There are infinity pools, yoga, guided walks, and falconry, but the best part may be having nowhere else you need to be.
Alila Ventana Big Sur is the better choice if you want more of a resort stay. The rooms are set among the redwoods, meals are included, and the property offers everything from guided hikes and yoga to time by the pool.
Big Sur is best approached without an ambitious checklist. Walk through the redwoods, visit McWay Falls, stop at overlooks along Highway 1 and spend time at the hotel. This is one place where booking an extraordinary room and actually using it makes sense.
Standout dining experience: Go to Nepenthe in the late afternoon and stay through sunset. Perched high above the coast, the restaurant has been part of Big Sur since 1949 and still feels wonderfully unfussy. Order the Ambrosia Burger, find a seat on the terrace, and watch the Pacific disappear into the evening light.
Newport has been a summer escape for generations, and you feel that history almost immediately. I love the contrast between the working harbor, the sailboats, the old streets downtown, and the grand houses along Bellevue Avenue.
Even after seeing photographs, the mansions are still startling in person. The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms were built as summer homes, though “cottages” hardly begins to describe them. Walking through them gives you a much clearer sense of just how extravagant Newport’s Gilded Age summers really were.
Castle Hill Inn occupies a peninsula overlooking Narragansett Bay and offers rooms in the main house as well as beach cottages and harbor accommodations. The Chanler at Cliff Walk is set inside a historic mansion directly along Newport’s best-known coastal path. Gardiner House, a newer 21-room waterfront hotel, offers a more contemporary alternative close to Thames Street.
Book the Newport Gilded Age Mansions Trolley Tour for an easy introduction to the city. The route passes Ocean Drive, Bellevue Avenue, the Cliff Walk, and more than 150 Newport landmarks before stopping for 90 minutes at The Breakers, where admission is included. Afterward, walk the nearby section of the Cliff Walk or return to the harbor for an afternoon sail.
Standout experience: See Newport from above on a private helicopter tour. The 12-minute flight passes over Ocean Drive, Fort Adams, Hammersmith Farm, and the Newport Bridge, giving you a completely different view of the coastline and the estates spread along it.
Lake Tahoe in summer is all about the contrast between the mountains and the water. Mornings are cool enough for a hike, afternoons are spent swimming or out on a boat, and the lake changes from deep blue to almost turquoise near the shore. The best days here usually involve a little of both, time on the trails followed by several hours on the water.
Edgewood Tahoe Resort is the better choice for staying directly on the lake. Set on the Nevada side near South Lake Tahoe, it has a private beach, a lakeside pool, a golf course, and easy access to boating, paddleboarding, and other summer activities. The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe sits higher in the mountains at Northstar and feels more like a traditional alpine resort, with hiking, mountain biking, a large spa, and access to its private Lake Club, where guests can use kayaks and paddleboards from the beach.
Spend one morning on the water with the guided Clear Kayak Tour at Sand Harbor, where the transparent kayaks make it possible to see the rocks and clear shallows beneath you as you paddle along the shoreline. Away from the lake, there are ATV tours through the surrounding forest, mountain-biking trails at Northstar, and hikes ranging from the path down to Vikingsholm to longer routes above Emerald Bay. You can also book a guided fishing trip for trout or spend an easier afternoon driving the shoreline and stopping at beaches along the way.
Standout experience: Book a Private Boat Charter With Captain from South Lake Tahoe. The captain can tailor the route to your group, with time around Emerald Bay, Rubicon Point, and quieter swimming spots along the shore. Watersports equipment is included, so you can stop to swim or go tubing before continuing across the lake.
Coastal Maine is not one destination so much as a sequence of harbors, islands and small towns stretching north along the Atlantic. The towns are spread out, the roads follow the water, and half the pleasure is stopping when something looks interesting, whether that is a small harbor, a rocky beach, or a roadside stand selling lobster rolls.
In the south, Kennebunkport and Ogunquit are easy to reach from Boston and have some of the coast’s best-known inns, beaches, and restaurants. Farther north, Camden sits between Penobscot Bay and the Camden Hills, while Mount Desert Island brings together Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor, and Acadia National Park.
White Barn Inn is the most romantic choice in Kennebunkport, with intimate rooms, waterfront cottages, a spa, and one of the area’s best-known restaurants set inside a restored barn. Cliff House Maine offers more of a resort experience on the southern coast in Cape Neddick, between Ogunquit and York, with ocean-view rooms, pools, several dining options, and a spa perched above the Atlantic.
Inn by the Sea is a quieter choice in Cape Elizabeth, just south of Portland, and is especially good for families, with spacious suites and a private path to Crescent Beach. Farther north, Bar Harbor Inn sits directly on Frenchman Bay, within walking distance of town and a short drive from Acadia National Park.
Spend a morning hiking in Acadia, drive the Park Loop Road, or walk the Ocean Path between Sand Beach and Otter Point. In Camden, take a private sail on Penobscot Bay, and farther south, leave time for beaches, small galleries, and lunch by the water.
Standout experience: Book a private sailing trip along the southern Maine coast near Kennebunkport. The two-hour charter follows the Saco River toward the Atlantic, with views of beaches, working waterfronts, and the low, wooded shoreline that defines this part of Maine.
Some of my favorite summer trips in the United States have been the simplest ones. A few days by the ocean, a hotel in the mountain, and enough time to enjoy where I was without rushing to the next thing.
That is what connects Nantucket, Aspen, Newport, Jackson Hole, and the rest of this list. They are established summer destinations for a reason. People return for the same beaches, trails, restaurants, boat rides, and traditions year after year, and that familiarity is part of what makes them special.
Luxury helps when it makes the trip easier and more memorable. It might mean hiring a guide in Grand Teton National Park, taking a private sail along the Maine coast, renting a house where everyone can stay together, or leaving an afternoon open in Napa with no plans beyond lunch.
There is no need to look overseas for every great summer trip. The United States has islands, mountain towns, wine country, historic seaside communities, and long stretches of beautiful coast that are every bit as rewarding to explore.
Sometimes the best trip is simply one that gives you more time in a place you already know you love.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.