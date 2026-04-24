Miami Grand Prix 2026: The Complete Guide to Formula 1's Most Glamorous Weekend

Fontainebleau Miami Beach has spent decades perfecting the art of the Miami moment, and race week is when that talent is most on display. There is no official F1 badge here, but that has never mattered, this is simply where the crowd gravitates after the podium ceremony, drawn by a nightlife lineup that runs deep into the early hours, high-profile pool parties, celebrity arrivals, and a general atmosphere that understands exactly what kind of weekend this is. The property's scale works in its favor: multiple pools, sprawling event spaces, and enough energy to absorb the entire F1 circus without ever feeling overwhelmed by it. Booking a room here is as much a social strategy as a lodging decision, and most guests would not have it any other way.