The Best Things to Do in Miami in May 2026

May is one of Miami's best months, and the calendar this year makes a strong case for that. The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kicks things off at Hard Rock Stadium the first weekend of the month, the PGA TOUR's Cadillac Championship brings the world's top golfers to Miami, and Wynwood turns itself over to the city's biggest Cinco de Mayo block party. Whether you're visiting for a specific event or looking for reasons to get out and explore the city, May gives you plenty of both.
Where: Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
When: May 1–3, 2026 (Race Day: Sunday, May 3)
Why Go: The Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most entertaining stops on the F1 calendar, and the setting at Hard Rock Stadium has a lot to do with it. The 19-turn circuit winds around the stadium complex with three long straights, top speeds over 350km/h, and enough overtaking opportunities to keep things interesting.
Good to Know: Seats near Turns 1, 11, or 18 put you closest to the passing action. Hospitality and premium experiences are available through F1 Experiences and sell out well in advance.
Where: The Elser Hotel (398 NE 5th Street, Miami)
When: May 2, 2026
Why Go: The Elser Hotel's rooftop pool deck is a good place to watch the Derby, with big screens, mint juleps, Woodford Reserve activations, and Miami's skyline as a backdrop. Prizes go to Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat, music is by Mama Fuma.
Good to Know: All tickets include a Mint Julep and one drink ticket. The first 60 guests receive a complimentary commemorative cup, so arriving early is worth it.
Where: Trump National Doral (4400 NW 87th Ave, Miami)
When: April 29 - May 3, 2026
Why Go: One of the biggest events on the 2026 PGA TOUR schedule lands in Miami this week, with the world's top players competing for a $20 million purse on the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral. It's a Signature Event, which means the full field of elite players, four days of championship golf, live entertainment, and fan experiences throughout the grounds. A good excuse to spend a sunny South Florida afternoon outside watching world-class golf up close.
Good to Know: Tickets start at $48. Kids 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult through the Griffin Catalyst Youth Ticket Program. On-site amenities include a Kids Zone near the first tee with games, a putting green, and face painting.
Where: Wynwood Marketplace, Wynwood, Miami
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Why Go: Miami's biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration. Live mariachi, multiple DJs, mechanical bull rides, Mexican street food, oversized margaritas, and enough tequila to make the evening memorable. The neighborhood is already one of Miami's most vibrant, and on May 5 it leans fully into it.
Good to Know: General admission is free, a one-drink ticket runs $5, and open bar VIP early bird tickets start at $15. Book the VIP option early if you want to skip the bar lines.
Where: 4710 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
When: May 1-5, 2026
Why Go: Tequila Town is not simply a tasting. It is a sprawling, 25,000-square-foot journey through the story of tequila, unfolding room by room like an immersive film set. Guests ride a miniature train through the agave fields of Jalisco, sip cocktails inside a re-creation of the world’s oldest tequila distillery, wander through glowing lounges and candlelit caves, and move from one beautifully designed space to the next with a drink in hand. Along the way there are tastings, music, traditional snacks, interactive art, and enough photo-worthy moments to fill an entire evening.
Good to Know: The experience is for guests 21 and older only, and a valid photo ID is required. Comfortable shoes are a good idea, since you will move through more than 10 different rooms over the course of the evening. VIP tickets include additional barrel tastings inside La Cava, one of the most atmospheric spaces in the experience.
Where: Emanuel Luxury Venue (1723 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: May 2, 3, 9, 16, 2026
Why Go: Hans Zimmer’s most memorable film scores, from Interstellar and Inception to Dune, are performed live by a full symphony orchestra beneath a canopy of projection-mapped stars and galaxies. Electric violinist Siobhan Cronin and cellist Clarissa Vieira add to the drama, turning the evening into something that feels far grander than a traditional concert.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about one hour and is open to all ages, though it is best suited to children 5 and up. Space-themed drinks are available for purchase, and the nearby 17th Street Garage is the easiest place to park.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, (1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami)
When: May 9 & May 30, 2026
Why Go: The rooftop at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay is one of the better places to spend a May evening in the city, with Biscayne Bay spread out below and live music overhead. The Concerts Under the Stars series runs two distinct nights this month, each with its own program and its own mood. Specialty cocktails and light bites are available at Edgewater Rooftop + Bar.
Motown Under the Stars (May 9): A full Motown set pulling from Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Martha and the Vandellas, and more. Ninety minutes of classics performed under the open sky.
Bossa Nova Under the Stars (May 30): An evening of Brazilian jazz featuring the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Luiz Bonfá, and Sérgio Mendes, alongside modern tunes reimagined with a Brazilian twist.
Good to Know: Both shows are 21 and up with valid ID. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. The venue has a one-drink minimum. Shows may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Where: Various locations across Miami
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: Miami has a particularly good set of options for Mother's Day this year. Brunch at CATCH Miami Beach's rooftop terrace, a candlelit concert, an afternoon wandering the gardens at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, a private sunset cruise on Biscayne Bay, or a slow morning at a spa in South Beach or Sunny Isles. The city lends itself well to the kind of day that doesn't need much of a plan, just a good reservation and somewhere beautiful to be.
Good to Know: Mother's Day brunch reservations in Miami fill up fast, particularly at waterfront and rooftop restaurants. Book ahead for anything on May 10.
Where: Various venues across Miami
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of Miami’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in Miami.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Miami:
May 3 & 31– Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
May 3 & 31 - Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
May 9 - Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
May 23 - Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so it is worth checking the schedule to find a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates often sell out well in advance.
Where: Baller League Arena at Tropical Park (7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155)
When: May 7 &14, 2026
Why Go: Six-a-side indoor soccer with Ronaldinho, Usain Bolt, Odell Beckham Jr., J Balvin, and Speed all managing teams. Five back-to-back matches run each Thursday night, so every team takes the field in a single evening. The format is fast, the personalities are big, and the crowd interaction keeps things moving from gates open to the final whistle.
Good to Know: Each matchday runs until about 10 p.m., so arrive early if you want time to explore the arena and settle in before kickoff. Free parking is included, and because all ten teams play each night, there is no need to choose between favorites.
Where: Wyn Wyn – Arlo Wynwood (2217 Northwest Miami Court, Miami, FL 33127)
When: May 17 & 24, 2026
Why Go: This immersive dinner transforms the table into a shifting Wonderland dreamscape. Projection mapping carries guests from the rabbit hole to the Mad Hatter’s tea party while a three-course menu unfolds alongside the story. It is playful, theatrical, and just whimsical enough, with details like a “Drink Me” welcome cocktail, an enchanted forest-inspired starter, and mains ranging from green tea and ginger chicken to Earl Grey-marinated vegetables.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 6 and up. Seating is communal, so anyone hoping to sit together should book all tickets in one reservation. Tickets cover the experience itself, while the meal is paid separately at the venue.
Where: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista (5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami)
When: May 21, 2026
Why Go: Two of the most enduring catalogs in American music, performed live in one of Miami's most charming outdoor settings. The set moves from Sinatra's swing to Armstrong's trumpet and vocals, Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, What a Wonderful World, and more, all in an intimate open-air venue that suits the material well.
Good to Know: Ages 21 and up. Tables are shared and seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arriving early is worthwhile. The show runs one hour.
Where: Museum Park (1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami)
When: May 24, 2026
Why Go: Now in its 20th year, Best of the Best is one of the most established Caribbean music festivals in the United States, and the Memorial Day weekend edition delivers a full ten hours of reggae and dancehall at one of Miami's best outdoor venues. This year's lineup includes Beenie Man, Sizzla, Capleton, Tarrus Riley, Skeng, and a full roster of both established and emerging acts.
Good to Know: Tickets start at $92.52. The festival runs continuously from afternoon into the evening.
Where: Lummus Park, Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
When: May 23–24, 2026
Why Go: This year's Air & Sea Show carries extra significance, falling on Memorial Day weekend and coinciding with the United States' 250th anniversary. On the water, expect Cigarette offshore powerboat demonstrations, Coast Guard search and rescue simulations, and wakeboarding. In the air, a lineup that includes B-2 Stealth Bombers, F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, and parachute jump teams from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force. Saturday night closes with the Music Explosion concert on Ocean Drive, 3D projection mapping across the art deco hotels, a pyrotechnic night jump, and fireworks over South Beach.
Upgrade the view: Moxy South Beach is hosting a rooftop cookout and watch party at The Upside, with direct sightlines to the jet flybys and skydivers. A welcome drink is included, All-American BBQ is available for purchase, and a DJ runs both days. Tickets available via Eventbrite.
Good to Know: Prime viewing is along Lummus Park between 11th and 14th Streets. Arrive early for a good spot on the sand. Ocean Drive closes to traffic, so ride-share drop-offs on Washington Avenue are the easiest option.
Where: Mondrian South Beach, 1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, with satellite events across 20+ venues throughout Miami Beach
When: May 27–31, 2026
Why Go: Miami Swim Week returns to Miami Beach for its biggest edition yet, headquartered at the Mondrian South Beach with runway presentations set against the hotel's waterfront pool deck overlooking Biscayne Bay. More than 150 national and international designers show their swim and resort collections across five days.
Good to Know: The Mondrian South Beach serves as the central hub, but the full program spills across Miami Beach all week.
Where: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition (10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami)
When: May 30, 2026
Why Go: A night of Caribbean food, open bar, and live music. The theme is "Bring Your Flag," celebrating the full breadth of Caribbean culture, Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and beyond. The dress code leans island chic, the music leans carnival, and the atmosphere does the rest.
Good to Know: Open bar is included with your ticket. Attire is island chic, think tropical prints, bright colors, and festive looks. Representing your country in your outfit is very much encouraged.
Why Go: Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage: Titanic: An Immersive Voyage invites visitors aboard the world’s most famous ship through recreated rooms, artifacts, and cinematic projections. It is moving, atmospheric, and especially compelling for anyone fascinated by history and storytelling.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II: This immersive exhibition transports visitors to the age of pyramids, temples, and pharaohs through sweeping projections and recreated treasures. Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II is an especially good choice for mothers who love history, archaeology, or travel.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option for rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
May in Miami moves fast. The first weekend brings Formula 1 and the Cadillac Championship, and the calendar barely slows down from there. Pick your priorities, book what needs booking, and leave room for the city to surprise you.
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