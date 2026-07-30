The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami in August 2026

Is August a good time to visit Miami?
Yes, especially for travelers looking for restaurant deals, lively events, and fewer peak-season crowds. The trade-off is hot, humid weather and frequent afternoon showers.
Is August hurricane season in Miami?
Yes. Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with activity typically increasing from mid-August onward. A direct hit remains uncommon, but travel insurance and flexible reservations are sensible.
Is Miami cheaper in August?
Often, yes. Summer is part of Miami’s lower season, so hotel rates may be more favorable, and programs such as Miami Spice and Miami Spa Months add extra value.
August in Miami is hot, humid, and firmly within hurricane season, but it is also one of the best months for travelers looking for strong dining deals, major concerts, cultural events, and fewer peak-season crowds. Afternoon showers are common, though they are often brief, and the best itineraries balance beach time and outdoor events with museums, spas, restaurants, and other air-conditioned experiences.
The best things to do in Miami in August 2026 range from Inter Miami matches and arena concerts to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, the International Ballet Festival of Miami, immersive art exhibitions, and family events across South Florida. August is also a good time to take advantage of seasonal hotel offers and restaurant promotions, making it easier to experience some of the city’s most celebrated dining rooms and luxury properties for less than during the winter high season.
Where: Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park (Miami)
When: August 1, 5, 8, 12, 22, and 29, 2026
Why Go: An Inter Miami match has become one of the city’s most sought-after sporting experiences, particularly with Lionel Messi leading the club into its first season at its new Miami home.
Event Details & Tickets
August 1: Columbus Crew at Inter Miami CF
August 12: Leagues Cup: Inter Miami CF vs León
August 22: Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF
August 29: CF Montréal at Inter Miami CF
Good to Know: Arrive early to explore Miami Freedom Park, clear security, and find your seats before kickoff; rivalry and Leagues Cup nights are likely to draw the largest crowds.
Where: Participating restaurants throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach
When: August 1 through September 30, 2026
Why Go: Miami Spice is the moment to book restaurants that might otherwise feel reserved for a special occasion. For two months, participating dining rooms across South Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Wynwood, and beyond offer fixed-price three-course menus, making it easier to explore Miami’s food scene. Some of our favorite participating restaurants include L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Le Jardinier, and Seia Miami.
Good to Know: Three-course brunch and lunch menus are priced at $40, while dinner menus are offered at $50 or $65. Miami Spice Reserve experiences begin at $95. Reservations are made directly with participating restaurants, and available menus, days, and meal periods vary by property.
Where: Participating spas across Greater Miami and Miami Beach
When: July and August 2026
Why Go: Every summer, Miami’s top spas open at reduced rates, making it the best time of year to book treatments that otherwise sit at the top of the price range. This year’s program spans beachfront retreats and urban wellness havens, with massages, facials, body therapies, and holistic rituals priced at $109, $159, or $199, up to 40 percent off regular rates. Standout participants include the Ritz-Carlton Spa South Beach, The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION, and Ondara Spa, among many others from Brickell to Miami Beach.
Good to Know: The full list is organized by neighborhood, making it easy to find an option near where you are staying. Book in advance, as availability at the most sought-after properties fills quickly.
Where: LoanDepot Park (501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125)
When: August 7-26, 2026
Why Go: A Marlins game at loanDepot Park is a full afternoon or evening out, with live baseball at the center and plenty to explore around it. The bobblehead museum and Recess lounge in the outfield are worth the wander, and the food and drink options keep things lively from first pitch to last out.
Good to Know: Tickets include access to the Marlins Bobblehead Case Walkthrough and entry to the Recess Lounge.
Where: Venues across Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead, and Broward County
When: July 31 through August 16, 2026
Why Go: The International Ballet Festival of Miami brings together established principal dancers, contemporary companies, and emerging young talent for more than two weeks of performances across South Florida. The program moves from free outdoor showcases and young-medalist performances to boundary-pushing contemporary works and formal classical galas.
Good to Know: Youth Week runs July 31 through August 2, followed by contemporary performances from August 6 through 9. The festival concludes with the Grand Classical Gala on August 15 at 8 p.m. and the Closing Gala of the Stars on August 16 at 5 p.m., both at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Ticket prices range from free outdoor events to $70 for the classical performances, and programs vary by date.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
When: August 6, 2026
Why Go: Mumford & Sons bring the Prizefighter Tour to South Florida with a set that spans the band’s early folk-rock anthems and its newer, more expansive material. Expect songs from the 2026 album Prizefighter alongside crowd favorites such as “I Will Wait,” “The Cave,” and “Little Lion Man.”
Good to Know: Hard Rock Live is in Hollywood, roughly 20 miles north of Downtown Miami, so allow extra travel time during the evening rush.
Where: Various venues across Miami
When: Select dates throughout August 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of Miami’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to modern venues, the performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting.
August 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Miami:
August 1: Candlelight for Venezuela: Supporting Earthquake Relief
August 1: Candlelight: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
August 7: Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
August 7: Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
August 15: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
August 15: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
August 21: Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so check the schedule for a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates sell out well in advance.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena (1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise)
When: August 22 and 23, 2026
Why Go: Monster Jam brings its enormous trucks, head-to-head racing, and gravity-defying freestyle competitions to South Florida for three arena shows. The appeal is wonderfully straightforward: engines roar, trucks launch into the air, and drivers attempt increasingly improbable stunts in front of a crowd that is fully invested from the first run.
Good to Know: Performances take place at noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, followed by a 1 p.m. show on Sunday, August 23. Select daytime performances also offer a separate Pit Party before the show, giving guests a closer look at the trucks and a chance to meet drivers.
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami)
When: August 22, 2026
Why Go: Don Toliver brings his melodic, atmospheric take on hip-hop to Miami for one of the city’s largest arena concerts of the month. The tour follows the release of Octane and pairs newer tracks with the songs that built his following, including “No Idea,” “No Pole,” and “Bandit.” His live shows are known for high-energy crowds and ambitious visual production.
Good to Know: The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami)
When: August 29 and 30, 2026
Why Go: Ricardo Montaner returns to Miami for two nights celebrating a career that has helped define Latin pop and romantic balladry for more than four decades. The El Último Regreso Tour is built around the songs audiences have carried with them for years, giving the concerts the warm, communal feeling of a career-spanning reunion.
Good to Know: Both concerts begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Book early for the strongest seat selection, particularly for lower-level sections close to the stage.
Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood)
When: Now through September 27, 2026
Why Go: Balloon Museum turns air into an artistic medium in this playful exhibition of monumental inflatable sculptures, immersive environments, light, sound, and movement. POP AIR: Art Is Inflatable encourages guests to move through and interact with the installations.
Good to Know: The exhibition is open daily and takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes to explore. Adult tickets begin at $41, children’s tickets begin at $32.
Why Go: Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami: Part interactive art experience, part sugar-fueled playground, the Museum of Ice Cream is exactly what it sounds like. Dive into the famous sprinkle pool, explore installations dedicated to the history and culture of ice cream, and eat well while you're at it.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option for rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
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