Miami Spice Restaurant Months runs through September 30, with prix-fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus at restaurants across Greater Miami and Miami Beach.
Inter Miami CF has four home matches in September, including the Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul on September 16 at Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park.
Bruno Mars brings The Romantic Tour to Hard Rock Stadium for two nights, September 19–20, making it one of the month’s largest concert events.
The 30th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival runs September 3–30, with screenings and anniversary programming in Miami Beach and Downtown Miami before moving to free worldwide streaming later in the month.
September also brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, Miami Dolphins football, Miami Marlins home games, chef-led dinners, wine events, and international cocktail collaborations across Miami and Miami Beach.
Miami's September calendar mixes major sports, destination dining, arena concerts, cultural festivals, and distinctly South Florida experiences. Miami Spice continues through the end of the month, Inter Miami plays several home matches at Miami Freedom Park, and Hard Rock Stadium hosts both college and NFL football.
The month also brings Bruno Mars to Miami Gardens, the 30th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival to Miami Beach and Downtown Miami, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, chef-led dinners, cocktail collaborations, and immersive entertainment across the city. Later in September, the Dolphins return home, the Marlins close out their regular-season schedule, and Miami’s food and nightlife scene shifts into a busier fall rhythm.
What follows is a guide to the best things to do in Miami in September 2026, with the concerts, sporting events, festivals, dining experiences, and cultural events most worth planning around.
Where: Participating restaurants throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach
When: August 1 through September 30, 2026
Why Go: Miami Spice is the moment to book restaurants that might otherwise feel reserved for a special occasion. For two months, participating dining rooms across South Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Wynwood, and beyond offer fixed-price three-course menus, making it easier to explore Miami’s food scene. Some of our favorite participating restaurants include L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Le Jardinier, and Seia Miami.
Good to Know: Three-course brunch and lunch menus are priced at $40, while dinner menus are offered at $50 or $65. Miami Spice Reserve experiences begin at $95. Reservations are made directly with participating restaurants, and available menus, days, and meal periods vary by property.
Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood)
When: Now through September 27, 2026
Why Go: Balloon Museum turns air into an artistic medium in this playful exhibition of monumental inflatable sculptures, immersive environments, light, sound, and movement. POP AIR: Art Is Inflatable encourages guests to move through and interact with the installations.
Good to Know: The exhibition is open daily and takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes to explore. Adult tickets begin at $41, children’s tickets begin at $32.
Where: O Cinema South Beach, Miami Beach Bandshell, Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami, and online
When: September 3–30, 2026
Why Go: The Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival celebrates its 30th edition with nearly a month of Brazilian cinema, combining in-person screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, live performances, and a worldwide streaming program. The Miami portion runs September 3–12 across O Cinema South Beach, the Miami Beach Bandshell, and Silverspot Cinema, followed by free online screenings from September 13–30.
Good to Know: Individual screening tickets and a $150 festival passport are available for the Miami program. The streaming portion runs September 13–30 and is free worldwide with registration.
Where: Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Miami
When: September 5, 12, 16 & 20, 2026
Why Go: Inter Miami plays four home matches in September, including three MLS fixtures and the 2026 Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul.
Matches You Can Attend:
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United — September 5
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC — September 12
Campeones Cup: Inter Miami CF vs. Cruz Azul — September 16
Inter Miami CF vs. San Diego FC — September 20
Good to Know: The September 9 match against Chicago and September 27 match against Columbus are away games, so the four dates above are the Inter Miami matches visitors can attend in Miami this month. Ticket prices and availability vary considerably by opponent, with the Campeones Cup likely to be one of the most sought-after dates.
Where: Various venues across Miami
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of Miami’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to modern venues, the performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting.
September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Miami:
September 12: Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
September 12: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
September 18: Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
September 24: Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
September 25: Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
September 25: Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so check the schedule for a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates sell out well in advance.
Where: Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater, 3450 NW 83rd Avenue, Doral
When: September 12, 2026
Why Go: Stand-up comedy meets wine tasting in this 70-minute experience, where guests sample six different varietals while a local comedian works through a show written by Australian comic and WSET Level 3 wine expert Merrick Watts. It is designed to be approachable for both serious wine drinkers and complete beginners.
Good to Know: The experience is 21+. General admission starts at $68, with front-row seating priced higher, and non-alcoholic drinks are available separately.
Where: Torno Subito at The Moore, Miami Design District
When: September 17 & September 22–26, 2026
Why Go: Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito is launching two new culinary experiences this September, pairing intimate wine programming with an international cocktail residency series. Both events are designed around direct access to acclaimed producers and bartenders.
Events You Can Attend:
Torno Subito Wine Society — September 17: Chef Bernardo Paladini hosts Manuel Marchetti of Marcarini, the historic family-owned Barolo producer from Piedmont, for a multi-course wine dinner limited to just 18 guests.
Florería Atlántico x Torno Subito — September 22–26: Torno Subito kicks off a new global bar series bringing some of The World’s 50 Best Bars and bartenders to Miami for limited-time residencies. First up is Buenos Aires’ Florería Atlántico, with founder Renato “Tato” Giovannoni behind the bar to launch the five-night collaboration. Florería Atlántico has been a fixture on The World’s 50 Best Bars since 2013, reaching No. 3 in the world, and will be followed by Camparino in Milan, Opium in Bangkok and The Donovan Bar in London, with more to come.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
When: September 19–20, 2026
Why Go: Bruno Mars brings The Romantic Tour to Hard Rock Stadium for two nights, making it one of Miami’s biggest concerts of the month. The stadium-scale production pairs Mars’ catalog of pop, funk, and R&B hits with support from RAYE and DJ Pee .Wee.
Tickets: September 19 | September 20
Good to Know: Both shows begin at 7 PM. With two consecutive stadium dates, ticket availability and pricing may vary significantly by night, so compare both September 19 and 20 before booking.
Where: Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
When: September 19, 2026
Why Go: Sleeping Beauty is reimagined through classical ballet and modern light technology, with six dancers performing in illuminated costumes that turn each movement into a glowing display of color. The 60-minute production offers a visually striking take on the familiar fairy tale.
Good to Know: Performances are scheduled for 4 PM and 6 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, late entry is not permitted, and seating is first-come, first-served within each zone. The show is recommended for ages 5+, with children under 16 accompanied by an adult.
Where: Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 SW 1st Avenue, Miami
When: September 19, 2026
Why Go: Miami’s Theatre of Magic turns an intimate hotel setting into an evening of close-up illusions, theatrical magic, cocktails, and polished hospitality. Created by Australian magician Christopher Wayne, the 90-minute show is designed to feel more like an upscale night out than a traditional stage performance.
Good to Know: Performances are scheduled for 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM. General admission starts at $79, while VIP tickets include front-row seating and a private performance with the magician before the show. The experience is family-friendly and generally recommended for ages 8+.
Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
When: September 19, 2026
Why Go: Gulfstream Park pairs live thoroughbred racing with an unlimited tasting of barbecue, premium bourbons, and specialty cocktails inside the Flamingo Room, which overlooks the racetrack from the third floor. It is an easy way to combine South Florida’s racing tradition with a more polished food-and-drink experience.
Good to Know: General admission runs from 1–4 PM and costs $60. VIP admission is $85 and begins at noon, with an extra hour of tastings and priority seating. The event is 21+.
Where: WXEL South Florida PBS, 3401 South Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: The Moonwalkers turns the story of the Apollo missions into a 360-degree immersive experience narrated by Tom Hanks. Guests can relive the Saturn V launch and Moon landing through restored NASA imagery, stand beside a life-size replica of the Eagle lunar lander, and explore the future of space travel through NASA’s Artemis program.
Good to Know: The immersive show runs about 55 minutes, while the full exhibition takes roughly 70–90 minutes. It is suitable for all ages and includes an interactive holographic astronaut experience.
Where: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista, 5040 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami
When: September 24, 2026
Why Go: The Jazz Room celebrates Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong with an intimate live-band tribute featuring classics like Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, What a Wonderful World, and When You’re Smiling. The tropical setting at Upper Buena Vista gives the performance a distinctly Miami atmosphere.
Good to Know: The show lasts about 60 minutes and is 21+. Performances are scheduled for 6:30 PM and 9 PM, with shared tables and first-come seating within each ticket zone.
Why Go: Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami: Part interactive art experience, part sugar-fueled playground, the Museum of Ice Cream is exactly what it sounds like. Dive into the famous sprinkle pool, explore installations dedicated to the history and culture of ice cream, and eat well while you're at it.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option for rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
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