Stevie Wonder, Sting, and 10 More NYC Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

Legendary performers: Stevie Wonder brings his Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour to Madison Square Garden on November 19, while Sting plays eight nights at Brooklyn Paramount between November 11 and 21.
Major arena shows: Omer Adam performs November 1 and 3, Young Miko on November 5, Dave Matthews Band on November 12–13, Karan Aujla on November 18, and Jessie Reyez on November 19.
Thanksgiving-week concerts: The Neighbourhood plays November 21–22, SOMBR follows on November 23–24, and John Summit and Tyla each perform November 28–29.
Family-friendly music: The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour brings songs from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock to Barclays Center on November 7.
November brings several generations of music to New York’s stages, from Stevie Wonder’s celebration of Songs in the Key of Life to SOMBR’s two-night engagement at Madison Square Garden. Sting takes a different approach at Brooklyn Paramount, where eight performances give audiences the chance to hear his catalog in a three-piece arrangement. Dave Matthews Band returns to the Garden, while Barclays Center hosts a lineup spanning Jessie Reyez’s R&B, Young Miko’s Latin rap, and Karan Aujla’s fellow arena headliners.
The calendar stays busy through Thanksgiving weekend. John Summit brings electronic music to Barclays Center, while Tyla performs at Brooklyn Paramount on the same two evenings. Earlier in the month, Disney’s Worlds Collide tour gives families a concert of their own.
What follows is a guide to 12 of the best concerts in New York City in November 2026, with dates, venues, ticket links, and practical details to help plan your evening.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 19, 2026
Why Go: Stevie Wonder brings his Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour to Madison Square Garden, celebrating 50 years of an album that helped define American soul. The occasion makes this one of November’s standout concerts, pairing a landmark recording with one of music’s most influential performers.
Good to Know: The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. This is a single-night Garden engagement, so plan ahead so you don’t miss it.
Where: Brooklyn Paramount, 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Downtown Brooklyn
When: November 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026
Why Go: Sting settles into Brooklyn Paramount for eight performances with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The trio revisits his solo catalog and work with The Police through stripped-back arrangements, bringing familiar songs and deeper cuts into the ornate surroundings of the historic theater.
Tickets by Date: November 11 | November 12 | November 14 | November 15 | November 17 | November 18 | November 20 | November 21
Good to Know: Brooklyn Paramount uses mobile tickets and cashless payments, so have your ticket ready on your phone and bring a card or digital payment option. Coat check is available and can be reserved in advance.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 1 and 3, 2026
Why Go: Omer Adam opens November with two Barclays Center performances, bringing his blend of Israeli pop and Mizrahi music to the Brooklyn arena. His expressive vocals and dance-oriented repertoire make this a lively choice for an evening built around singing along.
Tickets by Date: November 1 | November 3
Good to Know: Barclays Center is served by the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station and the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Terminal, making public transit a convenient option for getting to the concert.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 5, 2026
Why Go: Young Miko brings the Late Checkout Tour to Barclays Center, putting her melodic rap, reggaeton rhythms, and easygoing delivery on an arena stage. The Puerto Rican artist gives November’s concert calendar a contemporary Latin-music highlight early in the month.
Tickets by Date: November 5
Good to Know: The Thursday performance begins at 8 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Allow time for entry if you are coming straight from work or dinner.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 7, 2026
Why Go: Music from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock comes together in an arena concert featuring Disney performers including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, and Dara Reneé. The production combines familiar songs with new mashups, choreography, and special effects, making it a lively family outing with plenty of opportunities to sing along.
Tickets by Date: November 7
Good to Know: The Saturday concert begins at 7 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 12–13, 2026
Why Go: Dave Matthews Band returns to Madison Square Garden for two nights of its Fall Tour 2026, bringing its signature blend of rock, jazz, and folk to the arena. Matthews’ distinctive vocals anchor performances known for extended jams, intricate musicianship, and setlists that change from night to night.
Tickets by Date: November 12 | November 13
Good to Know: Madison Square Garden uses mobile tickets, so download yours before arriving and check the entrance listed on your ticket to find the best way into the arena.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 18, 2026
Why Go: Karan Aujla brings the P-Pop Culture World Tour to Madison Square Garden with special guest Ikky. Combining Punjabi vocals with hip-hop and contemporary pop production, the singer and rapper adds an international dimension to the month’s major arena concerts.
Tickets by Date: November 18
Good to Know: Madison Square Garden sits above Penn Station, making it convenient to reach by subway, Long Island Rail Road, NJ Transit, or Amtrak. If you’re traveling from outside the city, check return-train schedules before the concert.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 19, 2026
Why Go: Jessie Reyez brings the A Little Vengeance Tour to Barclays Center, pairing her distinctive, raspy vocals with candid songwriting that moves between R&B, soul, and pop. For listeners drawn to emotionally direct performances, her Brooklyn stop is a compelling addition to November’s arena calendar.
Good to Know: The Thursday concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Allow time for security and finding your seats before the performance.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 21–22, 2026
Why Go: The Neighbourhood brings its atmospheric blend of alternative rock and pop to Barclays Center for a two-night engagement. Nessa Barrett joins both performances, adding another distinctive voice to a weekend centered on moody melodies and the band’s recognizable sound.
Tickets by Date: November 21 | November 22
Good to Know: Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s starts at 6 p.m. Nessa Barrett performs both nights; Noise Dept. appears only on November 21.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 23–24, 2026
Why Go: SOMBR takes over Madison Square Garden for two nights of the You Are the Reason Tour, joined by Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu. His emotionally direct songwriting and guitar-driven pop give the Thanksgiving-week calendar a strong draw for listeners following a newer generation of headliners.
Tickets by Date: November 23 | November 24
Good to Know: Both performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. With two special guests on the bill, leave enough time to get inside and find your seat before the evening begins.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 28–29, 2026
Why Go: John Summit brings the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour to Barclays Center for two nights over Thanksgiving weekend. Cassian and Jackie Hollander join the bill, making this a substantial dance-music outing for anyone looking to spend the holiday weekend immersed in house and electronic music.
Good to Know: Cassian and Jackie Hollander join John Summit on both dates. Arrive for the supporting sets to catch the full lineup.
Where: Brooklyn Paramount, 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Downtown Brooklyn
When: November 28–29, 2026
Why Go: Tyla brings The A*Pop World Tour to Brooklyn Paramount for two Thanksgiving-weekend performances. The South African singer’s blend of pop, R&B, and amapiano rhythms gives the month a dance-oriented finale in a theater setting, with the venue’s elaborate architecture adding to the sense of occasion.
Good to Know: Both concerts are listed for 8 p.m. Brooklyn Paramount uses mobile tickets and cashless payments, so have your ticket ready on your phone and bring a card or digital payment option.
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