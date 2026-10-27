New York

Stevie Wonder, Sting, and 10 More NYC Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

The best concerts in NYC in November 2026 include Stevie Wonder at Madison Square Garden, Sting at Brooklyn Paramount, and arena shows from Dave Matthews Band, Jessie Reyez, and John Summit. Here are 12 highlights, with dates, venues, and ticket links.
Silhouetted concertgoers raise their hands beneath yellow spotlights and stage lighting.
From arena headliners to intimate theater performances, November 2026 brings a packed concert calendar to New York City.Vecteezy

NYC Concerts in November 2026 at a Glance

  • Legendary performers: Stevie Wonder brings his Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour to Madison Square Garden on November 19, while Sting plays eight nights at Brooklyn Paramount between November 11 and 21.

  • Major arena shows: Omer Adam performs November 1 and 3, Young Miko on November 5, Dave Matthews Band on November 12–13, Karan Aujla on November 18, and Jessie Reyez on November 19.

  • Thanksgiving-week concerts: The Neighbourhood plays November 21–22, SOMBR follows on November 23–24, and John Summit and Tyla each perform November 28–29.

  • Family-friendly music: The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour brings songs from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock to Barclays Center on November 7.

November brings several generations of music to New York’s stages, from Stevie Wonder’s celebration of Songs in the Key of Life to SOMBR’s two-night engagement at Madison Square Garden. Sting takes a different approach at Brooklyn Paramount, where eight performances give audiences the chance to hear his catalog in a three-piece arrangement. Dave Matthews Band returns to the Garden, while Barclays Center hosts a lineup spanning Jessie Reyez’s R&B, Young Miko’s Latin rap, and Karan Aujla’s fellow arena headliners.

The calendar stays busy through Thanksgiving weekend. John Summit brings electronic music to Barclays Center, while Tyla performs at Brooklyn Paramount on the same two evenings. Earlier in the month, Disney’s Worlds Collide tour gives families a concert of their own.

 What follows is a guide to 12 of the best concerts in New York City in November 2026, with dates, venues, ticket links, and practical details to help plan your evening.

12 Must-See Concerts in NYC in November 2026

1. Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life Performances 50th Anniversary Tour

Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

When: November 19, 2026

Why Go: Stevie Wonder brings his Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour to Madison Square Garden, celebrating 50 years of an album that helped define American soul. The occasion makes this one of November’s standout concerts, pairing a landmark recording with one of music’s most influential performers.

Tickets by Date: November 19

Good to Know: The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. This is a single-night Garden engagement, so plan ahead so you don’t miss it.

2. Sting: STING 3.0

Where: Brooklyn Paramount, 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Downtown Brooklyn

When: November 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026

Why Go: Sting settles into Brooklyn Paramount for eight performances with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The trio revisits his solo catalog and work with The Police through stripped-back arrangements, bringing familiar songs and deeper cuts into the ornate surroundings of the historic theater.

Tickets by Date: November 11 | November 12 | November 14 | November 15 | November 17 | November 18 | November 20 | November 21

Good to Know: Brooklyn Paramount uses mobile tickets and cashless payments, so have your ticket ready on your phone and bring a card or digital payment option. Coat check is available and can be reserved in advance.

3. Omer Adam: US Tour 2026

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 1 and 3, 2026

Why Go: Omer Adam opens November with two Barclays Center performances, bringing his blend of Israeli pop and Mizrahi music to the Brooklyn arena. His expressive vocals and dance-oriented repertoire make this a lively choice for an evening built around singing along.

Tickets by Date: November 1 | November 3

Good to Know: Barclays Center is served by the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station and the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Terminal, making public transit a convenient option for getting to the concert.

4. Young Miko: Late Checkout Tour

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 5, 2026

Why Go: Young Miko brings the Late Checkout Tour to Barclays Center, putting her melodic rap, reggaeton rhythms, and easygoing delivery on an arena stage. The Puerto Rican artist gives November’s concert calendar a contemporary Latin-music highlight early in the month.

Tickets by Date: November 5

Good to Know: The Thursday performance begins at 8 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Allow time for entry if you are coming straight from work or dinner.

5. Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 7, 2026

Why Go: Music from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock comes together in an arena concert featuring Disney performers including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, and Dara Reneé. The production combines familiar songs with new mashups, choreography, and special effects, making it a lively family outing with plenty of opportunities to sing along.

Tickets by Date: November 7

Good to Know: The Saturday concert begins at 7 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.

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6. Dave Matthews Band: Fall Tour 2026

Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

When: November 12–13, 2026

Why Go: Dave Matthews Band returns to Madison Square Garden for two nights of its Fall Tour 2026, bringing its signature blend of rock, jazz, and folk to the arena. Matthews’ distinctive vocals anchor performances known for extended jams, intricate musicianship, and setlists that change from night to night.

Tickets by Date: November 12 | November 13

Good to Know: Madison Square Garden uses mobile tickets, so download yours before arriving and check the entrance listed on your ticket to find the best way into the arena.

7. Karan Aujla: P-Pop Culture World Tour

Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

When: November 18, 2026

Why Go: Karan Aujla brings the P-Pop Culture World Tour to Madison Square Garden with special guest Ikky. Combining Punjabi vocals with hip-hop and contemporary pop production, the singer and rapper adds an international dimension to the month’s major arena concerts.

Tickets by Date: November 18

Good to Know: Madison Square Garden sits above Penn Station, making it convenient to reach by subway, Long Island Rail Road, NJ Transit, or Amtrak. If you’re traveling from outside the city, check return-train schedules before the concert.

8. Jessie Reyez: A Little Vengeance Tour

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 19, 2026

Why Go: Jessie Reyez brings the A Little Vengeance Tour to Barclays Center, pairing her distinctive, raspy vocals with candid songwriting that moves between R&B, soul, and pop. For listeners drawn to emotionally direct performances, her Brooklyn stop is a compelling addition to November’s arena calendar.

Tickets by Date: November 19

Good to Know: The Thursday concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Allow time for security and finding your seats before the performance.

9. The Neighbourhood: THE WOURLD TOUR

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 21–22, 2026

Why Go: The Neighbourhood brings its atmospheric blend of alternative rock and pop to Barclays Center for a two-night engagement. Nessa Barrett joins both performances, adding another distinctive voice to a weekend centered on moody melodies and the band’s recognizable sound.

Tickets by Date: November 21 | November 22

Good to Know: Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s starts at 6 p.m. Nessa Barrett performs both nights; Noise Dept. appears only on November 21.

10. SOMBR: You Are the Reason Tour

Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

When: November 23–24, 2026

Why Go: SOMBR takes over Madison Square Garden for two nights of the You Are the Reason Tour, joined by Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu. His emotionally direct songwriting and guitar-driven pop give the Thanksgiving-week calendar a strong draw for listeners following a newer generation of headliners.

Tickets by Date: November 23 | November 24

Good to Know: Both performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. With two special guests on the bill, leave enough time to get inside and find your seat before the evening begins.

11. John Summit: CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour

Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

When: November 28–29, 2026

Why Go: John Summit brings the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour to Barclays Center for two nights over Thanksgiving weekend. Cassian and Jackie Hollander join the bill, making this a substantial dance-music outing for anyone looking to spend the holiday weekend immersed in house and electronic music.

Tickets by Date: November 28 | November 29

Good to Know: Cassian and Jackie Hollander join John Summit on both dates. Arrive for the supporting sets to catch the full lineup.

12. Tyla: The A*Pop World Tour

Where: Brooklyn Paramount, 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Downtown Brooklyn

When: November 28–29, 2026

Why Go: Tyla brings The A*Pop World Tour to Brooklyn Paramount for two Thanksgiving-weekend performances. The South African singer’s blend of pop, R&B, and amapiano rhythms gives the month a dance-oriented finale in a theater setting, with the venue’s elaborate architecture adding to the sense of occasion.

Tickets by Date: November 28 | November 29

Good to Know: Both concerts are listed for 8 p.m. Brooklyn Paramount uses mobile tickets and cashless payments, so have your ticket ready on your phone and bring a card or digital payment option.

Silhouetted concertgoers raise their hands beneath yellow spotlights and stage lighting.
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