10 Holiday Experiences to Explore in Miami This November 2026

Lights and lanterns: NightGarden, Luminosa, and ILUMINA illuminate gardens and outdoor trails.
Live music: Immersive Symphony performs in Miami Beach, and Lindsey Stirling brings her Christmas tour to Hollywood.
Family traditions: Christmas Wonderland returns to Tropical Park, while Holiday Fantasy of Lights offers a drive-through display in Coconut Creek.
Thanksgiving weekend: Zoo Lights, The Berry Farm’s Winter Festival, and Deering Estate’s holiday décor open November 27.
November marks the start of South Florida’s holiday season, with Christmas attractions opening across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Tropical Park welcomes back Christmas Wonderland, Fairchild adds ice skating to NightGarden, and Mounts Botanical Garden fills its grounds with handcrafted silk lanterns. By Thanksgiving weekend, Zoo Miami, The Berry Farm, and Deering Estate have joined the celebrations.
Each offers a different way to spend the day or evening. Luminosa recreates Miami neighborhoods in lanterns on Watson Island, while Deering Estate decorates Richmond Cottage with a theme inspired by Biscayne Bay. In Miami Beach, Immersive Symphony accompanies orchestral versions of Queen and ABBA with projections across Temple Emanu-El’s dome. Hollywood hosts Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas tour, with violin, dance, and holiday songs at Hard Rock Live.
What follows is a guide to 10 holiday and seasonal experiences in Miami and South Florida this November, with locations, dates, ticket links, and details to help plan each visit.
Where to Find Holiday Lights and Seasonal Experiences This November in Miami
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables
When: Select evenings beginning November 13, 2026
Why Go: Ice skating joins NightGarden this year, with a real-ice rink beneath Fairchild’s palms. Around the garden, illuminated paths lead to giant dandelions, the Secret Garden laser show, and Archimedes the talking tree. Holiday movies and food trucks round out the evening.
Good to Know: Skating is sold separately from NightGarden admission. To use the rink during the evening event, purchase both an admission ticket and the skating add-on.
Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami
When: Opens November 12, 2026
Why Go: Tropical Park brings together carnival rides, Christmas displays, and a Bavarian-style marketplace for another season of Christmas Wonderland. Santa’s Enchanted Forest: Memory Lane includes original pieces from the holiday attraction many grew up visiting.
Good to Know: Parking and the trolley service to the entrance are included. On Saturdays, the South Pole entrance on Miller Road provides an additional entry point.
Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Watson Island, Miami
When: November 25, 2026–January 10, 2027
Why Go: Miami supplies the inspiration for this year’s Luminosa, with lantern displays recalling Little Havana, South Beach, and the city’s art districts. The route continues into Fairland, where glowing creatures and imagined landscapes fill Jungle Island after dark.
Good to Know: The outdoor route is approximately 1.35 miles, with most visitors spending 90 minutes to two hours exploring. Parking is an additional $20 per car.
Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd Street, Miami
When: November 27 through December 30
Why Go: Zoo Miami opens its holiday season over Thanksgiving weekend with more than a million lights, a 26-foot LED tree, and visits from Santa. The November 27 opening includes carolers and a tree-lighting ceremony, while themed displays and photo spots continue throughout the run.
Good to Know: Animal viewing is limited because most of the zoo’s residents are resting at night. The new train ride requires an additional fee.
Where: The Berry Farm, 13720 SW 216th Street, Miami
When: November 27, 2026–January 3, 2027
Why Go: The Berry Farm’s Winter Festival starts with hayrides, outdoor play, and holiday decorations, then continues after sunset on Berry Bright Winter Nights. Families can settle onto the lawn for a Christmas movie, watch the simulated snowfall, and visit Santa during his scheduled appearances.
Good to Know: Berry Bright Winter Nights includes complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn. Christmas movies on the lawn begin at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Where: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay
When: November 27, 2026–January 6, 2027; closed Christmas Day
Why Go: Deering Estate takes its Christmas decorating cues from Biscayne Bay this year. The Tides & Tidings display fills Richmond Cottage with ocean blues, silver accents, and garlands inspired by coral and mangroves, drawing on Charles Deering’s interest in sailing and the surrounding coastline.
Good to Know: The decorations are included with general admission. Richmond Cottage remains open, but the Stone House is closed for renovation and restoration.
Where: Hard Rock Live, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
When: November 18, 2026
Why Go: Lindsey Stirling kicks off The Snow Waltz Tour at Hard Rock Live with Christmas classics and original holiday songs. Known for dancing while playing the violin, she brings that same energy to a Christmas show with dancers and elaborate stage sets.
Tickets: November 18
Good to Know: ARKAI opens the evening. The violin-and-cello duo adds a second string performance to the bill before Stirling takes the stage.
Where: Tradewinds Park, North Entrance, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek
When: November 21, 2026–January 2, 2027
Why Go: Holiday Fantasy of Lights is one of Broward’s longstanding Christmas outings, taking visitors through Tradewinds Park past oversized holiday figures and animated displays. The entire experience takes place from your car, allowing everyone to see the lights together at an easy pace.
Good to Know: Tickets cover a vehicle. Everyone must remain inside during the drive, and pets are welcome to come along.
Where: Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach
When: Select nights, November 18, 2026–January 17, 2027
Why Go: The display features more than 500 handcrafted silk lanterns. Elsewhere along the garden trail, tropical flowers, Florida wildlife, and mythical creatures appear among the palms and planting beds.
Good to Know: Children under 5 enter free. Mounts members can receive 25% off tickets through the dedicated member booking page.
Where: Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
When: November 1, 8 & 15
Why Go: Temple Emanu-El’s sanctuary becomes part of the performance as projections move across its dome above the Miami Music Festival Orchestra. November’s programs feature Queen and other ’80s favorites, followed by ABBA and disco, with familiar songs arranged for a live orchestra.
Good to Know: Choose your date by the program you want to hear; Queen and 80's Favorites on Nov 1 and 8, ABBA & Disco on Nov 15.
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