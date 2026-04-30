The Best Things to Do in New York City in May 2026

May is one of the best months to be in New York. The weather is reliably good, the city's event calendar is packed, and there's enough variety that no two days need to look the same. This month brings Frieze New York to The Shed, Bruce Springsteen to Madison Square Garden, a Japanese street parade on the Upper West Side, and a sail race on the Hudson.
Here's what's worth knowing about.
Where: Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street, Manhattan)
When: May 1, 2026
Why Go: Live musicians work through a set of New Orleans classics, St. James Infirmary, When the Saints Go Marching In, Basin Street Blues, with room for improvisation woven throughout. The whole evening has the feel of a proper jazz club night, intimate, unhurried, and worth lingering over with a cocktail. A full dinner menu is available before or during the show.
Good to Know: Doors open an hour before showtime and seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arriving early is worth it. Ages 18 and up.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout May 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
May 1, 15 & 16 - Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
May 3 - Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
May 8 - Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and More
May 16 - Candlelight: Tribute to Lauryn Hill
May 22 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
May 22 - Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
May 30 - Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Paragon Sports, (867 Broadway, Union Square)
When: April 30–May 2, 2026
Why Go: The Paragon Comedy Festival is their biggest production of the year, taking over the 117-year-old Paragon Sports store for three nights across three floors. The lineup is kept completely secret until the performers walk out. Past shows have featured Chris Distefano, Marcello Hernández, Sam Morril, and Dave Attell. New this year, the basement surf shop transforms after each show into a late-night party with roaming magicians, a sword swallower, aura readers, and more.
Good to Know: Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $75 and include unlimited drinks and food from Apollo Bagels.
Where: Yankee Stadium (1 E 161st St, Bronx, NY)
When: Select dates throughout May 2026
Why Go: Catching a Yankees home game is one of those classic New York experiences that feels just as fun for first-time visitors as it does for lifelong fans. From the lively crowd to the ballpark traditions and skyline views, it’s an easy, memorable way to spend an afternoon or evening in the city. Whether you’re following the team closely or just in it for the atmosphere, it’s a great excuse to head to the Bronx and soak it all in.
New York Yankees home games for May 2026:
May 1 – vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 2 – vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 3 – vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 4 – vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 5 – vs. Rangers
May 6 – vs. Rangers
May 7 – vs. Rangers
May 18 – vs. Blue Jays
May 19 – vs. Blue Jays
May 20 – vs. Blue Jays
May 21 – vs. Blue Jays
May 22 – vs. Rays
May 23 – vs. Rays
May 24 – vs. Rays
Good to Know: Weeknight games tend to feel a bit more relaxed, while weekend matchups bring a lively, full-house energy. Dress in layers, as early-season weather can shift quickly, especially for evening games.
Where: 1803 NYC, 82 Reade St, NYC
When: May 2, 2026
Why Go: 1803 NYC is throwing a Derby Day party with a New Orleans twist, live music, mint juleps, Woodford Reserve cocktails, and a Southern spread that includes grilled oysters, deviled eggs with pimento, fried chicken sandwiches, and ribs. The race screens live from 2:30pm, and at 5pm a Best Dressed competition opens up for anyone who dressed for the occasion. It's a fun, low-key way to mark the Derby without leaving the city.
Where: Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue, Manhattan)
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: Sleeping Beauty takes on a luminous new life in this inventive ballet at the Kaye Playhouse. Six dancers perform in glow-in-the-dark costumes that transform the choreography into something visually striking, classical movement reimagined through light and contemporary staging. Set to a beautiful score, it's the kind of show that feels both familiar and completely fresh.
Good to Know: Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arriving early matters. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted.
Where: Central Park West
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: The Japan Parade fills the Upper West Side with taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations and traditional dance. This year's Grand Marshal is manga artist Acky Bright, whose work has appear in collaborations with Marvel, DC, BMW, and Meta. The street fair kicks off at 11am with food, performances, and vendors, before the parade steps off at 1pm.
Good to Know: Free to attend. The street fair runs until 5pm.
Where: Various locations across Manhattan
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: New York has a way of making Mother's Day feel genuinely special, and the options this year are particularly good. Catch a Broadway show, linger over brunch at one of the city's legendary dining rooms, lose a few hours in the New York Botanical Garden when the spring blooms are at their peak, or spend the day at one of the world's great museums. The Met, MoMA, and the Guggenheim are all within easy reach, and any of them make for a memorable afternoon.
Good to Know: Mother's Day is one of the busiest brunch days of the year in New York, so reservations are worth making well in advance. Broadway matinees and popular museum exhibitions also book up quickly on the holiday weekend.
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: May 11 & 16, 2026
Why Go: The Land of Hope & Dreams tour brings the Boss and the E Street Band back to NYC for two nights in May, and if past tours are any indication, expect a set that runs well past the three-hour mark. Madison Square Garden has hosted countless legendary shows, but few artists fill it the way Springsteen does.
Good to Know: Two nights means two chances to get a ticket if the first date sells out. Book early.
Where: The Shed, Hudson Yards
When: May 13–17, 2026
Why Go: Frieze New York is one of the highlights of the city's art calendar, bringing together leading galleries from around the world for five days at The Shed. The fair spans painting, sculpture, photography, and performance, with a program that balances blue-chip names alongside emerging voices.
Good to Know: Tickets should be booked in advance, as popular sessions sell out. The surrounding Hudson Yards neighborhood has plenty of options for lunch or drinks before or after.
Where: Hall des Lumières (49 Chambers Street, New York, NY)
When: May 14–16, 2026
Why Go: For those who appreciate wine not just as a drink but as a story of place, craft, and heritage, Vinous Icons: Italy is one of the most compelling tasting events of the year. Set within the soaring, immersive backdrop of Hall des Lumières, this three-day gathering brings together some of Italy’s most revered estates alongside rising producers, offering rare access to winemakers, critics, and collectors. From Brunello and Barolo to lesser-known regional expressions, it’s a richly layered exploration of Italian viticulture, designed for both seasoned collectors and curious enthusiasts.
Good to Know: Signature experiences include intimate collector dinners and lunches hosted by Antonio Galloni, as well as expert-led masterclasses that dive deep into specific regions and grape varieties. The walk-around tastings on Friday and Saturday evenings are the centerpiece, featuring dozens of producers and the chance to sample widely in one setting. Reservations for the premium events are limited and tend to fill quickly, so planning ahead is essential.
Where: Arlo NoMad, (11 E 31st Street, Manhattan)
When: May 15, 2026
Why Go: The premise is simple, you sit down to a three-course dinner wearing a blindfold, and without the visual cues you'd normally rely on, everything tastes different. More vivid, harder to place, worth paying attention to. The menu comes in three versions, meat, seafood, or vegan, and you won't know what you're eating until the blindfold comes off.
Good to Know: Choose your menu preference, red, blue, or green, when you book, and fill out the dietary requirements form afterward.
Where: 9th Avenue, between 42nd and 57th Streets, Hell's Kitchen
When: May 16–17, 2026, 10am–6pm
Why Go: One of the city's oldest and most beloved street fairs, the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival takes over more than a dozen blocks of Hell's Kitchen each May. Vendors line the avenue with food from every corner of the world, and the neighborhood, already one of the more culinarily dense stretches in Manhattan, leans fully into it for the weekend. It's a good excuse to spend a few unhurried hours outside with something delicious in hand.
Good to Know: Free to attend. The fair runs both Saturday and Sunday, so there's no need to rush.
Where: Carmine's (200 W 44th St, New York)
When: Weekends in May
Why Go: It's a murder mystery dinner set in a 1920s speakeasy inside Carmine's. The cast moves through the room, the music is live, and a three-course Italian dinner, penne alla vodka, chicken parmigiana, tiramisu, comes out while the story unfolds. By the end of the night someone's been murdered, someone's figured it out, and awards go to Best Dressed and Detective of the Night.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, which is worth noting since the pre-show energy is half the fun. All ages are welcome, the whole evening runs about two to two and a half hours.
Where: Various locations across the five boroughs
When: May 25–27, 2026
Why Go: On Monday morning, Brooklyn's Memorial Day Parade steps off at 11am at 3rd Ave and 78th St in Bay Ridge, winding down through the neighborhood to John Paul Jones Park for a full memorial service complete with bagpipes, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps. In Greenwich Village, the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit takes over the neighborhood all weekend, with original artists showing paintings, sculpture, and one-of-a-kind pieces at prices well below gallery rates. Military families have an added reason to stay in the city this year, with free admission to more than 40 museums and gardens across New York.
Good to Know: The Blue Star free admission program runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day and covers active duty, National Guard, and Reserve military personnel and their families.
Where: Various Locations
When: May 30–31, 2026
Why Go: The F50 catamarans race close to shore, which means you can see what's happening, hulls lifting off the water, crews working the sails, the Manhattan skyline in the background. It's a good way to spend a May weekend in New York.
Good to Know: Boarding locations vary by ticket tier, so confirm your departure pier before heading downtown.
Where: Theater at St. Jean (150 East 76th Street, NYC)
When: May 30–31, 2026
Why Go: The Ajkun Ballet Theatre brings Don Quixote to the intimate Theater at St. Jean for two nights only, under the direction of choreographer Chiara Ajkun. Set to Leon Minkus's iconic score, it's a joyful, high-energy evening that moves quickly and leaves you wanting more.
Good to Know: The performance runs one hour and ten minutes with no intermission. All ages are welcome.
Where: Williamsburg Waterfront (Brooklyn), Prospect Park (Brooklyn), and The Oculus (Lower Manhattan), New York, NY
When: Weekends, April through October 2026
Why Go: There’s a reason Smorgasburg has earned a near-mythic reputation among food lovers. What began as a Brooklyn-born experiment has grown into a vibrant open-air feast, where the city’s most inventive culinary talents gather each weekend. Think small-batch ice cream, globally inspired street food, and next-generation comfort dishes, all served with skyline views and a distinctly New York energy. It’s less a market and more a tasting tour of what’s new, creative, and quietly becoming iconic.
Good to Know: Arrive early to beat the longest lines and secure a spot to linger, especially at the waterfront and Prospect Park locations. Vendors rotate and evolve, so even frequent visitors will find something new each time. Bring cash and a healthy appetite, and plan to sample widely rather than commit to just one dish.
Where: Beacon Theatre (New York, NY)
When: May 31, 2026
Why Go: Two of the sharpest voices in comedy share the stage for an evening that promises quick wit, smart commentary, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. John Oliver and Seth Meyers each bring their own distinct style, blending observational humor with cultural insight in a way that feels both timely and effortlessly entertaining. It’s a rare chance to see them live together in one of the city’s most beloved venues.
Good to Know: The Beacon Theatre’s intimate setting makes it especially enjoyable for comedy, with great sightlines throughout the space.
Where: The Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan)
When: May 31, 2026
Why Go: Steven Maglio performs a full Sinatra tribute backed by a 12-piece Big Band Orchestra at The Cutting Room. The set pulls from the classics alongside unexpected standards, and a headline comedian opens the evening before the music takes over
Good to Know: Smart casual dress code. Children must be accompanied by an adult over 21 and the show is not recommended for anyone under 16. Free street parking is available after 6pm.
May fills up fast. Book tickets for Frieze, Springsteen, and the Sail Grand Prix early, make a brunch reservation before Mother's Day sneaks up on you, and leave a weekend free for the Japan Parade or the Ninth Avenue Food Festival.
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