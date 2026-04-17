Hudson Yards’ Vibrant Backyard Programming Returns For 2026 Season

New York City (April 16, 2026) — Today, Hudson Yards, New York City’s premier shopping and outdoor entertainment destination, announces its 2026 programming season for Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo. The seasonal series returns with a robust lineup of free experiences, including live concerts, fitness classes with leading wellness brands, sports watch parties on the 30-foot Big Screen, and special programming with partners like Reese’s Book Club and Carnegie Hall Citywide.
The fan-favorite free concert series returns this year with a new partner, United Talent Agency (UTA), presented by Wells Fargo, and supporting partner, Champagne Pommery. Amplifying the program, LIVE! Concerts at the Wells Fargo Stage programmed by United Talent Agency will feature a star-studded lineup of top artists, with weekly performances every Wednesday from May 13th through June 3rd. The full schedule of artists is set to be announced soon. Throughout each show, the Wells Fargo Club will also serve complimentary snacks and beverages for Wells Fargo customers.
“We’re thrilled to kick off this year’s Backyard season and bring the community back together at Hudson Yards for unforgettable cultural experiences,” said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships, and Events for Hudson Yards. “This year, we’re particularly excited to welcome new industry-leading partners such as UTA, Carnegie Hall, Reese’s Book Club, and Chelsea Piers, all of whom play a leading role in shaping the cultural landscape.”
Neil Gallagher, Head of Sponsorships and Brand Engagement at Wells Fargo, added, “With refreshed programming across music, sports, entertainment, and more, Backyard is an opportunity for us to connect with our customers and the broader New York Community. We can’t wait for Hudson Yards visitors to soak up summer with us, and we’re planning some exciting activations for fall, too.”
To receive exclusive benefits throughout the Backyard at Hudson Yards, Wells Fargo customers simply need to show their Wells Fargo debit card, credit card, or mobile app® when applicable. Learn more at www.wellsfargohy.com.
From May 1st through October 31st, enjoy Bubble Tea from Xing Fu Tang, crepes from Vive Le Crepe, and Ice Cream from Van Leeuwen. Wells Fargo Customers can show their Wells Fargo credit card, debit card, or app to receive exclusive offers at select Backyard Bites partners, including:
Complimentary upsize at Xing Fu Tang
Complimentary topping at Van Leeuwen food truck
Two complimentary toppings with purchase of a crepe at Vive la Crepe
ALO will host complimentary outdoor wellness experiences designed to energize the body and connect with the community. Every other Tuesday from May through June, starting May 12th, participate in an uplifting Dance Cardio class led by popular fitness instructor Sarah Wolff, then continue the fun at ALO Hudson Yards (Level 2) with exclusive in-store surprises and a curated shopping experience. Wells Fargo customers receive early access to RSVP for all fitness classes held on the Plaza during Power Hour at Backyard on a first-come, first-served basis.
Carnegie Hall Citywide partners with Hudson Yards for a free family film series combining a live interactive concert by Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect, followed by a screening of The Lion King on May 2nd, Up on May 9th, and Beauty and the Beast on May 30th. Programming begins at 11:00 AM. The full schedule of Theater and the Arts events can be found HERE.
Spring Family Day in partnership with Parents: On May 16th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Hudson Yards will host a full day of family-friendly programming in partnership with Parents to celebrate the media brand’s 100th anniversary of supporting caregivers through every step of the parenting journey. Guests can enjoy an exciting lineup of interactive concerts and activities, including crowd-favorite Mozart for Munchkins, a KIDZ BOP Dance Party with DJ KB, Vivvi arts-and-crafts stations, a magic show, balloon artists, face painting, and surprise activations.
Mozart for Munchkins: A New York City-based interactive concert series that brings world-class musicians into playful, engaging performances for families and audiences of all ages. Featured at Lincoln Center, MoMA, and cultural institutions across the country, these concerts blend classical, jazz, and contemporary music into joyful, participatory experiences, inviting audiences to clap, move, sing, and connect through live music.
Performances will take place on May 16th (Spring Family Day), June 27th, July 18th, and August 15th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
STORYfest by Reese’s Book Club: Reese Witherspoon’s fan-favorite, women-centered book club featuring author conversations, meet-and-greets, community fan moments, and more. Summer events will take place on June 16th, July 21st, and August 18th.
Chelsea Piers Kids Soccer Clinics: Hudson Yards is partnering with Chelsea Piers to host soccer clinics featuring a mix of drills, games, and soccer fun designed for kids aged 6 through 12. Clinics will take place on July 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. The full schedule of Family Fun events can be found HERE.
Sports Watch Parties: From May through October, grab a seat on the plaza for NYC's hottest live sports moments on the 30-foot Big Screen featuring baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, soccer, rugby, football, horse racing, pickleball, sailing, golf, and tennis. See the latest Sports schedule HERE.
CityPickle – The leading pickleball brand returns to Hudson Yards from June through August, daily from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Saturday morning kid clinics will kick off on August 1st, with the 10:00 AM slot reserved for ages 8 through 10, and the 11:00 AM slot reserved for ages 11 to 13. From June 1st through August 30th, Wells Fargo customers will receive complimentary CityPickle paddle rentals at all reservation times, and Wells Fargo customers will have access to book a dedicated CityPickle daily reservation slot from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM via the CityPickle website on a first-come, first-served basis.
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