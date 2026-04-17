Hudson Yards’ Vibrant Backyard Programming Returns For 2026 Season

Family Fun

Spring Family Day in partnership with Parents: On May 16th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Hudson Yards will host a full day of family-friendly programming in partnership with Parents to celebrate the media brand’s 100th anniversary of supporting caregivers through every step of the parenting journey. Guests can enjoy an exciting lineup of interactive concerts and activities, including crowd-favorite Mozart for Munchkins, a KIDZ BOP Dance Party with DJ KB, Vivvi arts-and-crafts stations, a magic show, balloon artists, face painting, and surprise activations.

Mozart for Munchkins: A New York City-based interactive concert series that brings world-class musicians into playful, engaging performances for families and audiences of all ages. Featured at Lincoln Center, MoMA, and cultural institutions across the country, these concerts blend classical, jazz, and contemporary music into joyful, participatory experiences, inviting audiences to clap, move, sing, and connect through live music.

Performances will take place on May 16th (Spring Family Day), June 27th, July 18th, and August 15th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.