The Best Things to Do in New York City for Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Memorial Day weekend is when New York's hotel pool season officially begins. The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels New York on Broadway in NoMad opened May 18 for the 2026 season, making this its first full holiday weekend. The rooftop sits 60 feet above Broadway with lounge chairs, cabanas, a full bar, and live music. Stay with Virgin Hotels.

Dream Beach Club by Tao at Dream Downtown on West 16th Street in Chelsea offers a 5,000-square-foot escape with a glass-bottom pool, sandy deck, full-service bar, and private cabanas, with weekend DJs. Book Your Stay at Dream Downtown

The Gansevoort Meatpacking on Ninth Avenue, whose heated rooftop pool runs year-round, moves into full summer programming this weekend with pool parties and the complete outdoor bar operation, steps from the Whitney Museum and Little Island. Book 2 nights at the Gansevoort.