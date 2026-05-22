The Best Things to Do in New York City for Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Memorial Day weekend 2026 falls May 22–25, marking New York City's official start of summer. The city's most in-demand restaurant tables, hotel packages, and rooftop pools book out well in advance, plans for this weekend should already be in motion.
Best place to stay: The Moxy Times Square, where Camp Magic Hour transforms the 18th-floor rooftop into the city's most joyful new summer installation.
Event not to miss: The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86, with a free Top Gun screening Friday night, Battle of the Big Bands Saturday, and the solemn Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. with a Navy flyover.
Best pool: Dream Beach Club by Tao at Dream Downtown, a 5,000-square-foot Chelsea escape with a glass-bottom pool, sandy deck, and weekend DJs.
Best day trip: Escape the City and Taste the Wines of Long Island, round-trip transportation from Manhattan, tastings across multiple North Fork wineries, and a picnic lunch included.
Must eat: Rib King NYC at Industry City in Brooklyn, Saturday May 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Planning a last-minute Memorial Day weekend trip to New York City in 2026? Memorial Day weekend 2026 in NYC runs May 22 through 25, and the city opens the summer season in full: 14 miles of public beaches, hotel rooftop pools firing up for the first time since October, Memorial Day parades and ceremonies at the Intrepid, and some of the best restaurant tables in the country. From the Moxy Times Square's new Camp Magic Hour rooftop to Keens Steakhouse and Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan, New York City Memorial Day weekend has a version for every kind of traveler. This is the complete guide to where to stay, what to do, where to swim, and where to eat in NYC for Memorial Day weekend 2026.
New York's hotel landscape for Memorial Day weekend spans the full range of the city's character, and the five properties below represent five distinct ways to spend it.
The Beekman in Lower Manhattan, built in 1881 as the city's first skyscraper, anchors the Financial District with its extraordinary nine-story Victorian atrium and a Weekend Getaway package that includes a room upgrade and two welcome cocktails from The Bar Room, a natural base for anyone planning to end the weekend at Fraunces Tavern three blocks away. The Marlton in Greenwich Village is the opposite register: a 19th-century townhouse restored by Sean MacPherson, former haunt of Jack Kerouac and Lenny Bruce, with herringbone floors, brass fixtures, and a complimentary daily breakfast two minutes from Washington Square Park.
For energy and spectacle, the Moxy Times Square is the move. Camp Magic Hour launched May 18 on the 18th-floor West Terrace of Magic Hour Rooftop, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, a lifeguard stand built from the venue's carousel, wagyu Sloppy Joes, tableside s'mores, and the Empire State Building framed directly ahead. In the Theater District, The Chatwal a 1905 Stanford White building with 71 rooms, butler service, and The Lambs Club serving American cuisine before and after curtain, is the right answer for anyone treating the weekend as a Broadway weekend. And The Knickerbocker on 42nd Street, the first luxury hotel ever built in Times Square, crowns it all with the St. Cloud Rooftop, panoramic skyline views, and a Martini Lounge that claims to be the birthplace of the dry martini.
Memorial Day weekend is when New York's hotel pool season officially begins. The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels New York on Broadway in NoMad opened May 18 for the 2026 season, making this its first full holiday weekend. The rooftop sits 60 feet above Broadway with lounge chairs, cabanas, a full bar, and live music. Stay with Virgin Hotels.
Dream Beach Club by Tao at Dream Downtown on West 16th Street in Chelsea offers a 5,000-square-foot escape with a glass-bottom pool, sandy deck, full-service bar, and private cabanas, with weekend DJs. Book Your Stay at Dream Downtown
The Gansevoort Meatpacking on Ninth Avenue, whose heated rooftop pool runs year-round, moves into full summer programming this weekend with pool parties and the complete outdoor bar operation, steps from the Whitney Museum and Little Island. Book 2 nights at the Gansevoort.
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86 on the Hudson anchors the weekend's ceremonial programming. The weekend opens Friday, May 22 with a free screening of Top Gun on the flight deck, doors at 5 p.m., movie at sunset, and Saturday brings Battle of the Big Bands. The weekend closes Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. with the solemn Memorial Day ceremony: civic and military leaders, a wreath-laying, and a Navy fighter jet flyover over the river. Military displays from the Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force are free on the pier all weekend. Buy your entry tickets here
Brooklyn's Memorial Day Parade steps off Monday at 11 a.m. from 78th Street and Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, now in its 159th consecutive year. The Little Neck–Douglaston Parade in Queens is the largest Memorial Day parade in the nation. Both are free.
The New York City's 14 miles of public beaches open Saturday, May 23, all free with lifeguards on duty through September 13. Coney Island and Brighton Beach are the classic New York beach day, Nathan's, the Cyclone, and a boardwalk that has been running longer than most of the city's buildings. Rockaway Beach in Queens is surf-forward and local, worth the A train ride out. Orchard Beach in the Bronx is celebrating its own moment this weekend: the historic pavilion has just completed a $114 million renovation restoring its original architecture.
Governors Island opens its 2026 summer season Saturday May 23, 2026. Expanded service from Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 and Red Hook runs weekends from May 23 through November 1. On the island: 120-plus acres, the Hills with sweeping harbor views, Hammock Grove, seven miles of car-free bike paths, Six Coasts by Smorgasburg, Taco Vista, and Three Peaks Lodge at Collective Retreats with dinner nightly and a Sunset Terrace Cocktail Bar from 2 p.m. on weekends.
The weekend has more range than any single itinerary can fully cover. Catching a Broadway show is one of the city's great pleasures any time of year, and Memorial Day weekend is no exception, the houses run full schedules across all four days.
For an evening on the water, a Manhattan Evening Jazz Cruise boards at Chelsea Piers for a 90-minute sail aboard a 1920s-style luxury yacht along the Hudson River, with a live jazz trio playing classic standards and Motown. Enjoy a New York Brunch Cruise a Sunday morning on the harbor with the skyline at its most photogenic and brunch service on deck.
Escape the City and Taste the Wines of Long Island is the right call for anyone who wants to leave the city for a day. Round-trip transportation from Manhattan is included, with tastings across multiple wineries and a picnic lunch along the way.
Watch the Sunset with Vip Admission at the Edge NYC, more than 1,100 feet above the city with priority entry, a champagne toast, and flexible arrival timed around sunset. For Saturday night, Memorial Day Dueling Pianos at Chelsea Table and Stage on West 26th Street is a high-energy, all-request show with two performers covering everything from Billy Joel to Britney Spears.
The American Museum of Natural History on Central Park West and the Guggenheim on Fifth Avenue are both open throughout the weekend, and with many New Yorkers out of town the lines run shorter than any summer weekend that follows. The Natural History Museum's Rose Center for Earth and Space is particularly worth the visit. The Guggenheim's spiral rotunda is one of the great museum interiors in the world regardless of what is showing.
The simplest and most reliably good option of the weekend is to have a Central Park Picnic & rent bikes for the day enjoy the park on a beautiful weekend.
Rib King NYC at Industry City in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 23. Twenty-plus chefs and pitmasters compete for the 2026 Rib King crown in an all-inclusive afternoon of smoked ribs, brisket, craft beer, and desserts.
Keens Steakhouse on West 36th Street, established in 1885, is one of the oldest restaurants in New York and one of the most specifically American evenings the city offers. The mutton chop, a single-rib, slow-roasted cut requiring 24 hours' preparation, is unavailable at this level anywhere else. Thousands of clay pipes cover the ceiling, the scotch list is among the city's finest, and the room carries the weight of its own history. Monkey Bar on East 54th Street, Graydon Carter's room restored to its 1936 origins, offers a comparable evening in a warmer key: Ed Sorel murals, classic American plates, a properly made cocktail, and the kind of crowd a long holiday weekend draws to Midtown at its most social.
Gramercy Tavern on East 20th Street has been one of New York's most reliable rooms since Danny Meyer opened it in 1994, and the spring-into-summer seasonal menu is at its best this weekend. Gage & Tollner on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, the 1879 institution restored to its gaslit Victorian dining room, serves a menu that is definitively American: oysters Rockefeller, crab imperial, bone-in ribeye, lobster thermidor.
Fraunces Tavern on Pearl Street in the Financial District is the most historically significant restaurant in this guide. George Washington said farewell to his officers here in 1783; the building dates to 1719. The kitchen runs American tavern fare, chowder, pot pie, oysters, a proper burger, in a room that carries the full weight of the occasion.
Memorial Day weekend is four days, and New York City fills every one of them. The beaches open Saturday morning and stay open until September. The hotel pools fire up for the first time since last fall. The parades march Monday. Many New Yorkers leave town for the long weekend, which means the city is more navigable than it looks: museums are quieter, subways less crowded, and reservations that are impossible in January become merely competitive. Friday afternoon and Monday evening are the heaviest traffic windows if you are driving. Saturday morning is the better arrival. The weekend starts Friday. Have fun!
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