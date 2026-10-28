NYC’s Holiday Season Begins With These 15 Things to Do in November 2026

Main event: The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place November 26.
Markets and skating: Bryant Park, Rockefeller Center, Grand Central, and Union Square anchor the month’s seasonal outings.
Holiday lights: Lightscape, Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights, and Queens’ Winter Lantern Festival open in the second half of November.
Family favorites: The Holiday Train Show opens November 14, followed by Macy’s Santaland on November 27.
November is when New York’s holiday season takes shape, from the first rounds of skating at Bryant Park to the arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Markets open inside Grand Central Terminal and around Union Square, while Fifth Avenue hosts the Veterans Day Parade. The month’s centerpiece comes on November 26, when the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings balloons, floats, and marching bands through Manhattan.
Across the boroughs, familiar places take on a seasonal character. The New York Botanical Garden builds a miniature city around its model trains, Brooklyn Botanic Garden illuminates its landscape for Lightscape, and Queens County Farm Museum fills with handcrafted lanterns. St. Patrick’s Cathedral pairs architectural projections with music, while Macy’s Herald Square introduces a redesigned Santaland. For an evening beyond the city, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience leads visitors through an illuminated woodland in Westchester.
What follows is a guide to 15 holiday and seasonal experiences in NYC and nearby Westchester in November 2026, with dates, locations, ticket information, and practical details for planning your visit.
Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Yorktown Heights, Westchester County, New York
When: Select evenings October 28 through December 13
Why Go: An illuminated woodland trail brings the worlds of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts to life with magical creatures, interactive spellcasting, and familiar scenes from the films. Encounter Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifflers, try conjuring a Patronus, and finish the evening with themed food and drinks.
Good to Know: This experience takes place outside NYC, so allow for travel to Westchester plus 60–90 minutes on the outdoor trail. Drivers should use the Taconic State Parkway entrance at exit 16. Parking costs $15 when booked online in advance or $20 on-site.
Where: St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between East 50th and East 51st Streets, Midtown Manhattan
When: Select dates, November through January 2, 2027
Why Go: St. Patrick’s Cathedral becomes the setting for LUMINISCENCE’s Christmas Edition, combining 360-degree projections, music, and storytelling within its soaring Gothic interior. Narration by Jonathan Roumie explores the cathedral’s history as light transforms its architecture, with select sessions featuring a live orchestra and choir.
Good to Know: Book a Live+ session if you want the live orchestra and choir; standard sessions use recorded surround sound. Platinum seating offers panoramic views from the middle and rear of the nave, while Silver seats have limited or partially obstructed views.
Where: Bryant Park, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and West 40th and West 42nd Streets, Midtown Manhattan
When: Throughout November 2026; the season opens October 28
Why Go: Bryant Park becomes a holiday gathering place with an outdoor skating rink, gift-filled market stalls, and seasonal food at The Lodge. Browse for presents, stop for something warm, or take to the ice beneath the surrounding Midtown skyscrapers.
Event Details: Winter Village Activities and Skating Reservations
Good to Know: Skating admission is free, but rental skates and bag storage cost extra. Visitors bringing their own skates can reserve free sessions, with those tickets released daily for dates one week ahead.
Where: Rockefeller Center, with rink-level access from West 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Midtown Manhattan
When: Throughout November 2026
Why Go: The Rink celebrates 90 years of skating at Rockefeller Center, inviting visitors onto the ice beneath the plaza’s Art Deco surroundings. Its central Midtown location makes a skating session easy to combine with shopping, dinner, or an afternoon exploring Fifth Avenue.
Tickets: November Skating Sessions
Good to Know: Use the rink-level entrance on West 49th Street for your skating session. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives November 7, with family activities and photo opportunities during Meet the Tree Day. The tree will be illuminated at the December 2 lighting ceremony.
Where: Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at East 103rd Street, Manhattan
When: November 6, 2026, through January 18, 2027
Why Go: New York’s buildings and neighborhood landmarks become edible creations at the fifth annual Gingerbread NYC exhibition. Bakers from across the five boroughs interpret the theme “Iconic New York,” transforming gingerbread, frosting, and candy into miniature streetscapes and architectural displays.
Good to Know: Visitors can vote for the People’s Choice award during the exhibition. Take time to compare the displays before choosing your favorite, the public vote is separate from the prizes awarded by the judging panel.
Where: Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, 89 East 42nd Street, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 9–December 24, 2026
Why Go: Vanderbilt Hall becomes an indoor holiday marketplace, bringing seasonal gift shopping into one of New York’s grandest public buildings. The fair offers a convenient opportunity to browse between travel plans or spend an afternoon shopping beneath Grand Central’s historic architecture.
Event Details: Grand Central Holiday Fair
Good to Know: The fair is indoors, making it a useful option for a rainy or cold afternoon. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day, so schedule your visit before or after November 26.
Where: Fifth Avenue, Manhattan
When: November 11, 2026
Why Go: Veterans, military families, service organizations, and community groups come together on Fifth Avenue to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The annual procession offers New Yorkers and visitors an opportunity to show their appreciation and take part in the city’s Veterans Day observance.
Event Details: New York City Veterans Day Parade
Good to Know: The organizer has confirmed Fifth Avenue as the route, with detailed viewing information still to come. Check the official spectator page before choosing a meeting point or planning your arrival.
Where: Union Square Park, near East 14th Street, Manhattan
When: November 12–December 24, 2026
Why Go: Union Square’s holiday market brings independent makers, gifts, and seasonal food into the heart of downtown Manhattan. The Made in NYC booth adds a local focus, showcasing businesses that create their products in the city.
Event Details: Union Square Holiday Market
Good to Know: The Made in NYC booth features participating businesses in seven-day rotations. Its selection changes during the season, giving repeat visitors a chance to discover different local makers.
Where: Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and surrounding grounds, New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, the Bronx
When: November 14, 2026, through January 10, 2027
Why Go: Model trains travel through a miniature New York filled with nearly 200 landmark replicas crafted from materials including pinecones, palm fronds, and cinnamon sticks. The Conservatory’s lush setting and an outdoor mountainscape create a detailed world of bridges, buildings, and railways.
Good to Know: November 27–29 offer extended evening hours, with live music and train-conductor photo opportunities from 5–8 p.m. The Conservatory’s last entry is 7:15 p.m., making these dates worth considering for an after-dark visit.
Where: The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards and Public Square and Gardens, Manhattan’s West Side
When: November 16, 2026, through January 7, 2027
Why Go: More than two million lights transform Hudson Yards into a holiday destination, with installations throughout the neighborhood and a new light show on Vessel’s exterior. The opening celebration features Anthony Ramos alongside performances by the New York Vocal Collective and Brooklyn United Drumline.
Event Details: Shine Bright at Hudson Yards
Good to Know: The indoor displays follow The Shops’ opening hours, which currently end at 9 p.m. Monday–Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit before closing to see both the shopping-center decorations and the outdoor lights.
Where: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks, Queens
When: Select evenings November 19 through January 3
Why Go: Handcrafted Chinese lanterns illuminate Queens County Farm Museum in an outdoor celebration of folklore, craftsmanship, and light. Larger-than-life displays, live performances, and food vendors turn the historic farm into an evening destination for families and visitors exploring beyond Manhattan.
Good to Know: Allow approximately one hour for the walk-through experience. Free parking is available, and children under 3 enter free, making this a practical option for families arriving by car.
Where: Brooklyn Botanic Garden, with entry at 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
When: Select evenings, November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027
Why Go: Brooklyn Botanic Garden introduces a new illuminated trail celebrating the beauty of its landscape across the seasons. Monumental light sculptures, colorful projections across trees and water, and accompanying sound installations create an evening walk through a transformed garden.
Tickets: Lightscape Dates and Admission
Good to Know: You can pair the trail with dinner at Lightscape Lodge at Yellow Magnolia Café. Book your table for 45 minutes after your Lightscape entry time; hot drinks and snacks are also available along the route.
Where: Bronx Zoo, the Bronx; entry through the Bronx River or Southern Boulevard gates
When: November 21, 2026 through January 3, 2027
Why Go: Animal lanterns, glowing trails, and musical light displays transform the Bronx Zoo after dark. This season adds nighttime access to the Children’s Zoo Farmyard, while the World of Darkness and World of Reptiles remain open during the evening festivities.
Good to Know: A Holiday Lights ticket allows entry from 1 p.m., so you can visit daytime exhibits before the lantern trails open at 4:30 p.m. Regular daytime zoo tickets do not include Holiday Lights, and event tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Where: Manhattan, from West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s Herald Square
When: November 26, 2026
Why Go: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 100th edition with giant character balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands, and performances along its Manhattan route. Anniversary additions and returning favorites give this year’s procession particular significance, making it the centerpiece of New York’s November holiday calendar.
Event Details: 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Good to Know: New York Hilton Midtown, Mandarin Oriental, New York, and 1 Hotel Central Park advertise parade-view rooms for Thanksgiving 2026. Book a category that explicitly includes parade views, and confirm the viewing angle and minimum stay directly with the hotel.
Where: Macy’s Herald Square, 151 West 34th Street, Floor 8, Midtown Manhattan
When: Opens November 27, 2026
Why Go: Macy’s introduces a completely reimagined Santaland, taking visitors aboard the North Star Express on an immersive journey to the North Pole. Redesigned environments, including a Reindeer Barn and Conservatory, lead to the traditional visit with Santa.
Event Details: Santaland Reservations and Visitor Information
Good to Know: Free reservations open November 20 and are released daily at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, up to seven days before each visit. Photo packages cost extra; a free reservation does not include professional photographs.
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