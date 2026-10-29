NYC’s Biggest Sports Moments and Outdoor Adventures This November 2026

Marathon Sunday: The TCS New York City Marathon crosses all five boroughs on November 1.
Arena highlights: Knicks–Nets, WWE, UFC 334, and the League of Legends World Championship Final headline the month.
Football near NYC: MetLife Stadium hosts Giants–Commanders on November 12 and Jets–Bills on November 15.
Thanksgiving traditions: Prospect Park’s Turkey Trot takes place November 26, followed by The Frozen Apple on November 28.
November opens with the New York City Marathon, as runners cross all five boroughs and neighborhood streets fill with spectators. The following evening, the Knicks host the Nets at Madison Square Garden while WWE brings RAW and SmackDown to Barclays Center. By midmonth, UFC championship fights and the League of Legends World Championship Final put Manhattan and Brooklyn at the center of two international sporting occasions.
The calendar reaches beyond the city’s arenas. At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Giants face Washington and the Jets host Buffalo in divisional football matchups. Back in New York, the Rangers welcome Montreal, the Nets meet Philadelphia, and Arkansas faces Indiana at the Garden. Thanksgiving week brings a more local tradition with Prospect Park’s Turkey Trot, followed by Cornell–Maine hockey in The Frozen Apple.
What follows is a guide to 12 sporting events in NYC and nearby New Jersey in November 2026, with dates, venues, ticket information, and practical details for planning a day along the marathon route, an evening at the arena, or an afternoon at the stadium.
Where: All five boroughs, beginning on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park, Manhattan
When: November 1, 2026
Why Go: The New York City Marathon turns 26.2 miles of city streets into a shared celebration. Elite athletes and recreational runners cross bridges and neighborhoods on their way to Central Park, supported by spectators whose signs, music, and encouragement are as much a part of the occasion as the race itself.
Event Details: Marathon Spectator Guide
Good to Know: Choose a cheering location around the runner you’re following. First Avenue offers a chance to see them after the Queensboro Bridge, while Fifth Avenue catches them closer to the finish. Use the official race app to track their progress before moving between viewing spots.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 2, 2026
Why Go: New York’s two NBA teams meet at Madison Square Garden, bringing the city’s basketball loyalties into the same building. The matchup gives visitors a particularly local introduction to Knicks basketball, with Brooklyn on the opposing bench and bragging rights adding another layer to the early-season contest.
Tickets: November 2 Game
Good to Know: For a first basketball game, consider a sideline seat near midcourt. An elevated view makes it easier to follow play at both baskets; seats behind either basket offer a different perspective and can have the backboard in your sightline.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 2, 2026
Why Go: RAW and SmackDown share the bill at Barclays Center, bringing WWE’s biggest rivalries to Brooklyn for a double-show evening. John Cena is among the advertised appearances, alongside Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk, with dramatic entrances and in-ring confrontations playing out before a vocal New York crowd.
Tickets: November 2
Good to Know: When choosing seats, consider whether you want a clear view of the ring or the entrance ramp. An elevated lower-bowl seat can offer a better overview of both, while floor seats farther from ringside may leave you looking past standing fans.
Where: MetLife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, New Jersey
When: November 12, 2026
Why Go: The Giants host Washington for an NFC East matchup, bringing a longstanding divisional rivalry to MetLife Stadium. With both teams competing within the same division, the meeting carries particular weight for their supporters, adding to the atmosphere of an outdoor football game under the lights.
Tickets: November 12
Good to Know: MetLife Stadium is in New Jersey, so allow for travel beyond Manhattan. If you’re driving, check parking requirements separately from your game tickets; a seat reservation does not automatically include parking.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 14, 2026
Why Go: Two championship bouts headline UFC’s November return to Madison Square Garden. Ciryl Gane faces Josh Hokit for the heavyweight title, while Kayla Harrison meets returning former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. The pairing brings two distinct stories to the same card: a rising challenger’s title opportunity and an established champion’s return.
Good to Know: For a first UFC event, consider an elevated seat with a clear view of the Octagon. Floor seats bring you closer to the fighters, but watching grappling exchanges can be harder from farther back at floor level.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 14, 2026
Why Go: The League of Legends World Championship concludes in Brooklyn, bringing the tournament’s final two teams to Barclays Center. For esports followers, this is the season’s defining match, with an international audience and a live crowd watching the competition for the world title unfold.
Good to Know: The celebration extends beyond the arena. Worlds Fan Fest runs November 12–14 at Pier 36 in Lower Manhattan, with interactive experiences, developer panels, and community programming. It provides another way to take part in the weekend beyond the championship match.
Where: MetLife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, New Jersey
When: November 15, 2026
Why Go: The Jets welcome Buffalo to MetLife Stadium for an AFC East contest between two New York franchises with devoted followings. The divisional matchup brings regional pride to the field, with Jets supporters and visiting Bills fans adding their voices to a Sunday afternoon of football.
Tickets: November 15
Good to Know: MetLife is an open-air stadium, so your seats will be exposed to November weather. Check the East Rutherford forecast before leaving and bring warm layers that will remain comfortable through several hours outdoors.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 16, 2026
Why Go: The Rangers welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Madison Square Garden for a meeting of two of hockey’s oldest franchises. With generations of loyalty behind both teams, the matchup brings a sense of history to the ice, along with the fast skating, hard checks, and close-range battles that make hockey so compelling in person.
Good to Know: A tied score after three periods sends the game into sudden-death overtime, followed by a shootout if needed. Avoid booking a tightly timed dinner or train immediately afterward, you may want to stay for the deciding play.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: November 16, 2026
Why Go: The Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center, bringing a New York–Philadelphia contest to Brooklyn’s home court. The Atlantic Division matchup adds regional pride to an early-season game, with the pace of NBA basketball and a crowd invested in every possession.
Good to Know: The Nets also host Chicago on November 18 and Orlando on November 20. If you’re choosing a game primarily for the Barclays Center experience, those matchups give you two more options that week.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 17, 2026
Why Go: Arkansas and Indiana bring two established college basketball programs to Madison Square Garden for an early-season meeting. The neutral-site setting places both teams on one of basketball’s most recognizable stages.
Tickets: November 17
Good to Know: College basketball is played in two 20-minute halves, with a fresh team-foul count in each half. Watch the foul situation late in the game, free throws and clock management can turn the closing minutes into the most dramatic stretch.
Where: Prospect Park, Brooklyn; start on Center Drive, with bib pickup and bag drop at LeFrak Center at Lakeside, 171 East Drive
When: November 26, 2026
Why Go: Prospect Park Track Club’s Thanksgiving race brings runners together for five miles before the holiday meal. The event supports a partnership with American Indian Community House, while the finish leads to bagels, hot chocolate, and time with Brooklyn’s running community at Lakeside.
Registration: November 26 Turkey Trot
Good to Know: Friends assigned to different starting waves can run together by moving from Wave 1 into Wave 2; runners cannot move in the opposite direction. Strollers and pets are not permitted on the course.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: November 28, 2026
Why Go: Cornell faces the University of Maine as The Frozen Apple brings college hockey to Madison Square Garden over Thanksgiving weekend. The matchup adds collegiate loyalties to the Garden’s hockey atmosphere, offering alumni, families, and visiting fans a sporting tradition to build into the holiday weekend.
Tickets: November 28
Good to Know: This is a noon game, an especially useful distinction when planning with children or fitting hockey around Thanksgiving-weekend activities.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.