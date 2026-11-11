See New York’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade from These 4 Luxury Hotels

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thursday, November 26, 2026, with the broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
The parade travels from Central Park West through Columbus Circle and Central Park South, then down Sixth Avenue toward Herald Square.
Mandarin Oriental, 1 Hotel Central Park, Warwick New York, and The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park are located directly along the parade route.
Thanksgiving in New York City is an occasion worth planning a trip around, particularly in 2026, when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its historic 100th procession. First held in 1924, the parade has become one of the city's most beloved holiday traditions, with only three interruptions during World War II. On November 26, giant character balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands will once again fill Manhattan's avenues for a milestone celebration more than a century in the making.
For the 100th parade, some of New York’s finest hotels offer a front-row view of the festivities, with balloons and floats passing directly outside the windows.
The parade begins on Central Park West before turning through Columbus Circle, continuing along Central Park South, and traveling down Sixth Avenue toward Herald Square. Hotels along these streets offer some of the most desirable accommodations for Thanksgiving weekend, although not every room overlooks the procession. Several properties have dedicated parade-view rooms and holiday packages, while others have rooms with the right orientation that may be worth requesting directly.
From Mandarin Oriental's panoramic views above Columbus Circle to the historic Warwick New York on Sixth Avenue, these four luxury hotels combine exceptional locations with special Thanksgiving experiences, offering memorable places to spend the holiday in Manhattan.
Columbus Circle, Manhattan
Occupying the upper floors of the Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle, Mandarin Oriental, New York is one of Manhattan's most spectacularly positioned hotels. Its floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Central Park, the Hudson River, and the surrounding skyline, while its location directly above Columbus Circle places selected rooms overlooking one of the parade's most recognizable turns.
From the hotel's upper floors, guests can watch the balloons travel around Columbus Circle before making their way along Central Park South. The elevated perspective provides a sweeping view of the procession, with the enormous characters moving through the streets far below.
For Thanksgiving 2026, the hotel has introduced its Thanksgiving with a View package, which includes a designated parade-view room or suite, a seasonal welcome amenity, and afternoon hot chocolate and cookies in the Sky Lobby. Guests staying in the hotel's Signature Suites can also arrange additional holiday experiences.
Those who prefer to book a room without the package can still enjoy Thanksgiving at Mandarin Oriental. The hotel's location directly above Columbus Circle places guests close to the parade route, making it convenient to head outside and watch the procession. The hotel is also celebrating the holiday with Thanksgiving Day breakfast and a festive buffet, accompanied by sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.
Sixth Avenue, Manhattan
Just one block south of Central Park, 1 Hotel Central Park brings a more contemporary style of luxury to Midtown Manhattan. The building's ivy-covered exterior is a familiar sight at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 58th Street, while the interiors combine reclaimed wood, natural materials, and greenery with views of the surrounding city.
Its position on Sixth Avenue is particularly convenient for Thanksgiving, when the parade travels south past the hotel after turning off Central Park South. Selected guest rooms overlook the procession, allowing guests to watch the enormous balloons pass along one of Manhattan's busiest avenues.
For Thanksgiving 2026, 1 Hotel Central Park has Thanksgiving Parade View rooms, allowing guests to watch the giant balloons pass directly outside their windows. With the hotel positioned along Sixth Avenue, the parade travels right past the property as it makes its way toward Herald Square.
The property's restaurant, Jams, associated with chef Jonathan Waxman, is another highlight of a Thanksgiving stay. Known for its seasonal American cooking, the restaurant has announced a Thanksgiving brunch buffet and dinner service for November 26, providing a convenient option for guests who would rather avoid traveling across Manhattan for a holiday meal.
The hotel is also exceptionally well located for a long Thanksgiving weekend, with Central Park, Fifth Avenue's boutiques, Rockefeller Center, and the Museum of Modern Art all within walking distance.
Central Park South, Manhattan
Overlooking Central Park from its prestigious address at 50 Central Park South, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park combines the elegance of a classic Manhattan residence with the personalized service for which the brand is known. Its interiors feature rich fabrics, curated artwork, and spacious accommodations, while its location near the corner of Sixth Avenue places it directly along one of the most desirable sections of the Thanksgiving parade route.
From selected park-facing rooms and suites, guests can watch the balloons and floats travel along Central Park South before turning onto Sixth Avenue. The Park View Corner Suite is particularly appealing, with expansive windows overlooking the park and surrounding streets. Rooms with views toward Sixth Avenue may also offer a perspective of the procession.
For Thanksgiving 2026, the hotel is promoting an exclusive Thanksgiving Parade Package featuring accommodations overlooking the parade. The hotel's Thanksgiving package adds a more personal touch to the celebrations, with a welcome gift and special privileges for guests staying in select suites. These include a hotel credit and the option of enjoying a private Thanksgiving brunch or dinner in the comfort of their suite, with arrangements for up to eight guests.
Beyond the parade, guests can enjoy the hotel's La Prairie Spa, which offers a selection of treatments in an intimate setting, or spend the afternoon in the Club Lounge overlooking Central Park. The hotel's residential atmosphere and attentive service make it an inviting retreat from the crowds and excitement of Thanksgiving weekend in Manhattan.
Midtown Manhattan
Built in 1926 by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst for actress Marion Davies, Warwick New York has been part of Manhattan's social and cultural history for a century. The hotel has welcomed guests including Cary Grant, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles, and its Renaissance and Art Deco architecture reflects the glamour of its early years. Located at West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue, it also occupies an excellent position for watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The procession travels directly past the hotel's Sixth Avenue frontage, where selected rooms and suites overlook the balloons and floats as they make their way toward Herald Square. The On the Avenue One Bedroom Suite offers a spacious living area and sweeping views of Sixth Avenue, while the Junior Suite provides a smaller alternative with windows facing the same avenue. The hotel also has rooms with private terraces overlooking West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue, although parade visibility from individual terraces should be confirmed.
For Thanksgiving 2026, the hotel is offering a special Thanksgiving Parade-view Room Offer, allowing guests to watch the procession from the comfort of their accommodations.
Those booking without the special offer can still enjoy the hotel's central location, just a short walk from Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center, and the Museum of Modern Art. After the parade, Randolph's Bar & Lounge offers a traditional New York setting for drinks, while Murals on 54 provides another dining option within the hotel.
While the parade is the main event, Thanksgiving weekend offers plenty of reasons to spend several days in the city. On Wednesday, November 25, the traditional balloon inflation takes place on the Upper West Side, where visitors can see the giant characters being prepared for the following morning. The event is popular with families and offers a closer look at the balloons before they take to the streets.
Thanksgiving dinner is another occasion worth planning ahead. Many of Manhattan's leading hotels and restaurants offer special menus for the holiday, although reservations can fill quickly. For travelers staying along Central Park South or Sixth Avenue, choosing a restaurant within walking distance is particularly convenient, as parade-related street closures can affect transportation throughout the morning.
A Broadway performance provides an ideal way to spend Friday or Saturday evening, while the holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue and the seasonal atmosphere around Rockefeller Center offer plenty to explore between reservations.
For anyone planning to watch the parade from a hotel room, the most important consideration is the view itself. Rooms facing Central Park South, Columbus Circle, or Sixth Avenue may overlook the procession, but the floor, window placement, and exact orientation can make a considerable difference. Hotels offering dedicated parade-view categories provide the clearest booking arrangements, while travelers considering standard accommodations should request written confirmation of the sightline.
With the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place on November 26, 2026, the best-positioned hotel rooms are likely to be in high demand. Reserving the right accommodation early, whether a parade-facing room or a package with reserved viewing, is the best way to make the most of one of New York's greatest holiday traditions.
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