Discover Fall's Vibrant Transformation: Explore the Full September Digital Issue!

September is often seen as the unofficial start of a new year. As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin their vibrant transformation, we find ourselves returning from the long, lazy days of summer with a renewed energy and excitement for what's to come. This issue of our magazine captures that spirit of change and transition, blending the last notes of summer warmth with the anticipation of fall’s cozy charm.
In New York City, the US Open serves as the perfect marker for the return to the city’s buzz and energy. With tennis stars lighting up the courts and spectators filling the stands, it feels like the whole world descends on the Big Apple to kick off the season in style. We embrace this moment as the city comes alive again, setting the tone for a vibrant and dynamic fall.
We’re beyond excited to feature a spotlight interview with Pat Monahan, frontman of the iconic band, Train. With decades of hits and unforgettable performances, Pat shares insights into his creative process, upcoming projects, and reflections on a career that has spanned over 20 years. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering their music, this feature is a must-read.
New York City also comes alive this month with the excitement of Fashion Week, and we’ve got an insider’s pass. From the latest collections on the catwalk to exclusive backstage access, our coverage brings you all the buzz from NYFW. We’ve curated a guide to the chicest accessories and beauty essentials to help you effortlessly transition your wardrobe and beauty routine from summer to fall. Get ready to embrace the season in style with our top picks for looking and feeling your best.
Of course, no September issue would be complete without a look at New York’s culinary scene. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, we’ve rounded up the city’s must-visit hotspots and restaurants. From trendy new openings to iconic establishments, there’s something for every palate. Consider this your go-to guide for where to eat, drink, and savor the flavors of the city this fall.
And for those of you with a case of wanderlust, our travel section offers an escape to paradise. We’re whisking you away to the laid-back luxury of St. Lucia and Little Dix Bay, where pristine beaches and azure waters create the perfect backdrop for a fall getaway. Prefer the rugged beauty of the great outdoors? We’ve also highlighted the natural splendor of Wyoming, offering a different kind of adventure for those craving open skies and endless horizons.
This issue is filled with stories, inspiration, and style to carry you through the season. As we step into fall, let’s embrace the change, the beauty, and the promise of new adventures ahead.
Welcome to September, and welcome back to the city that never sleeps!
