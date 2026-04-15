I've Been Alive for Almost 200 Years: Who Am I?

Over time, he has become more than just an individual case of longevity. He is now a symbol, a living example of what it means to persist. Scientists study him, visitors seek him out, and media narratives continue to elevate his story. And still, he remains unchanged by the attention. That, perhaps, is part of his appeal. He does not perform or adapt. He simply exists, and in doing so, captures the imagination of a world moving far too fast.