News Cafe Is Screening the FIFA World Cup With a $15 Reservation Package on Ocean Drive

$15 per person via OpenTable; includes one Happy Hour cocktail, one Happy Hour menu item, and a News Cafe merchandise gift
Five screens throughout the venue, including an outdoor viewing screen on Ocean Drive
Full food and beverage menu available for additional orders throughout the visit
News Cafe is located at 800 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
News Cafe has been on Ocean Drive since 1988, making it one of the few surviving originals from the era that put South Beach on the global map. This summer, the restaurant is converting its already strong location into a World Cup venue with a straightforward $15 package available exclusively through OpenTable.
The package is specific about what it covers: one Happy Hour cocktail, one item from the Happy Hour menu, and a News Cafe branded merchandise piece to take home. The "Just Like in 1988" cocktail, a tropical house specialty, is available alongside the classic Mojito and whatever is currently running on the Happy Hour list. For food, Truffle Fries and Cheeseburger Sliders are among the Happy Hour items guests can apply the package to.
Five screens are distributed throughout the venue, and one of them is outdoors, which is the detail that separates this from an interior sports bar viewing setup. Watching a World Cup match from an outdoor screen on Ocean Drive, steps from the beach, is a different experience than catching the same match in an air-conditioned room. For any group that wants the South Beach setting as part of the viewing environment, the outdoor screen is the draw.
Guests can order off the full menu throughout their visit beyond the included package item, which makes it possible to run a full dinner or extended afternoon through the reservation rather than treating the $15 as the ceiling of what the visit covers.
Reservations are available through OpenTable. Given the volume of World Cup traffic Miami Beach is absorbing this summer, booking ahead for any significant match is the practical approach.
News Cafe is at 800 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, and has been operating as a 24-hour café and restaurant for decades. The outdoor terrace and its position on the main drag remain what they have always been, a front-row seat to whatever is happening on South Beach on any given day.
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