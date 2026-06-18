Puttshack Is the Father's Day Plan That Actually Beats Brunch

Puttshack Miami is located at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., NorthBlock, Level 4
The venue offers tech-infused mini golf, shareable dishes including the signature Skirted Double Cheeseburger, and a full cocktail and mocktail menu
Reservations and gift cards available at visitputtshack.com
Puttshack operates locations in Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta; Dallas is the only other RESIDENT-market location
Puttshack, the indoor mini golf and entertainment venue, is taking Father's Day reservations for Sunday, June 21 at its Brickell City Centre location. The venue pairs a tech-driven course format with a full food and beverage program, which means the afternoon runs on actual plans rather than last-minute improvisation.
The Miami outpost sits on Level 4 of Brickell City Centre's NorthBlock at 701 S. Miami Ave. The space is designed around the idea that a round of mini golf should feel like an event rather than an afterthought. Each hole features Puttshack's proprietary ball-tracking technology, which adds a scoring element to every putt and eliminates any argument about whether Dad's shot actually went in.
The menu is built for groups and moves fast. The Skirted Double Cheeseburger is the anchor of the food program, alongside BBQ Chicken Nachos and Buffalo Chicken Dip that work well for shared tables. The bar program covers cocktails, mocktails, and a selection of celebratory pours suited to a group afternoon out.
The format lends itself to a long visit. Tables order as they play, courses reset between groups, and the competitive format means no one is watching the clock. For a family looking to spend two to three hours in one place without coordinating multiple reservations, the structure does most of the work.
Not every Father's Day works out to the same Sunday. Puttshack offers gift cards through visitputtshack.com, which removes the pressure of securing a specific reservation date. A future-dated booking gives Dad something to plan around rather than something to sit through.
The multi-market footprint matters for RESIDENT readers who travel between cities. Puttshack has locations in Dallas, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta in addition to Miami. For RESIDENT readers, Dallas is the other in-market location; a gift card works across all of them. The brand positions itself as a full-evening entertainment destination rather than a single activity, which is consistent with what the Brickell location delivers.
Reservations are available at visit puttshack.com. The venue recommends booking ahead for Sunday, June 21, particularly for evening time slots. Walk-ins are subject to availability.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.