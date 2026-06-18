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Puttshack Is the Father's Day Plan That Actually Beats Brunch

The tech-infused mini golf venue at Brickell City Centre is taking reservations for June 21, with a menu built for sharing and a full bar
Neon-lit mini golf courses inside Puttshack Miami at Brickell City Centre
Puttshack Miami combines tech-infused mini golf, interactive games, and vibrant nightlife under one roofPhoto Courtesy of Puttshack
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Puttshack Miami is located at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., NorthBlock, Level 4

  • The venue offers tech-infused mini golf, shareable dishes including the signature Skirted Double Cheeseburger, and a full cocktail and mocktail menu

  • Reservations and gift cards available at visitputtshack.com

  • Puttshack operates locations in Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta; Dallas is the only other RESIDENT-market location

Guests playing mini golf at Puttshack Miami
Families enjoy a round of tech-driven mini golf at Puttshack in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Puttshack

Puttshack, the indoor mini golf and entertainment venue, is taking Father's Day reservations for Sunday, June 21 at its Brickell City Centre location. The venue pairs a tech-driven course format with a full food and beverage program, which means the afternoon runs on actual plans rather than last-minute improvisation.

The Miami outpost sits on Level 4 of Brickell City Centre's NorthBlock at 701 S. Miami Ave. The space is designed around the idea that a round of mini golf should feel like an event rather than an afterthought. Each hole features Puttshack's proprietary ball-tracking technology, which adds a scoring element to every putt and eliminates any argument about whether Dad's shot actually went in.

Espresso martini served at Puttshack Miami
An espresso martini topped with foam and a dried citrus garnish at PuttshackPhoto Courtesy of Puttshack
Neon-lit mini golf courses inside Puttshack Miami at Brickell City Centre
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What to Order Before the First Hole

The menu is built for groups and moves fast. The Skirted Double Cheeseburger is the anchor of the food program, alongside BBQ Chicken Nachos and Buffalo Chicken Dip that work well for shared tables. The bar program covers cocktails, mocktails, and a selection of celebratory pours suited to a group afternoon out.

The format lends itself to a long visit. Tables order as they play, courses reset between groups, and the competitive format means no one is watching the clock. For a family looking to spend two to three hours in one place without coordinating multiple reservations, the structure does most of the work.

Skirted Double Cheeseburger with fries and beer at Puttshack
Signature cocktails and mocktails at Puttshack Miami
Puttshack shareable menu items and appetizers

Gift Cards Available for a Future Rematch

Not every Father's Day works out to the same Sunday. Puttshack offers gift cards through visitputtshack.com, which removes the pressure of securing a specific reservation date. A future-dated booking gives Dad something to plan around rather than something to sit through.

The multi-market footprint matters for RESIDENT readers who travel between cities. Puttshack has locations in Dallas, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta in addition to Miami. For RESIDENT readers, Dallas is the other in-market location; a gift card works across all of them. The brand positions itself as a full-evening entertainment destination rather than a single activity, which is consistent with what the Brickell location delivers.

Interactive mini golf courses inside Puttshack Miami
Puttshack’s tech-infused mini golf venue at Brickell City Centre in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Puttshack

How to Book

Reservations are available at visit puttshack.com. The venue recommends booking ahead for Sunday, June 21, particularly for evening time slots. Walk-ins are subject to availability.

Neon-lit mini golf courses inside Puttshack Miami at Brickell City Centre
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