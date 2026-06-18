Where to Watch and Dine During the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami

Miami is a primary host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Multiple Miami restaurants and hospitality groups have built dedicated match-day programming, menus, and viewing setups for the duration of the tournament
Venues span South Beach, Brickell, the Design District, and Coconut Grove
Reservations are strongly recommended for any match day, particularly for Group Stage fixtures involving the US, Brazil, and Argentina
Miami has hosted major sporting events before, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup is operating at a different scale. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is among the eight US venues hosting Group Stage and knockout round matches, and the city's hospitality industry has responded with programming that goes well beyond installing a flatscreen above the bar.
The venues below are the ones worth booking. They have dedicated match-day setups, menus built for the moment, and the kind of atmosphere that makes the difference between watching a match and experiencing one.
Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred restaurant in the Miami Design District, is running outdoor lounge viewings of marquee matches through the tournament. The programming pairs open-air seating with a World Cup 2026 Cocktail Collection honoring select host nations and competing countries: Paloma Rosa (Mexico), Luna Blanca (Mexico), A Las Brasas (Argentina), Miami Bloom (United States), Normandie (France), and Floresta Afrodisíaca (Brazil). The bar bites menu, guided by Executive Chef James Friedberg and Chef de Cuisine Mario Da Silva, runs from Salmon Rillette and Lobster Bites to Beef Tartare and Wagyu Buns. For the full occasion, Champagne and Caviar, 1 oz of Royal Kaluga Caviar paired with a bottle of Champagne at $240, is available throughout. Le Jardinier is at 151 NE 41st St., Miami Design District.
South Florida's only two-MICHELIN-starred restaurant for five consecutive years, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is running its World Cup Cocktail Collection and a Champagne and Caviar pairing, 1 oz of The Only Caviar with a bottle of Champagne at $330, through July 19. Both offerings are available alongside the restaurant's seasonal menus, including the Evolution Tasting Menu at $295 and the Seasonal Prix Fixe at $195. The setting is the most refined World Cup experience on this list. L'Atelier is at 151 NE 41st St, Miami Design District.
The Joyce is a 45-seat American steakhouse on Miami Beach, led by Executive Chef James Taylor and operated by Spicy Hospitality Group. Live match screenings run throughout service in the intimate, speakeasy-inspired dining room. Recently named Best Medium-Sized Wine List in Florida by Star Wine List, the restaurant holds approximately 1,200 bottles across more than 500 selections, with a cocktail program developed in collaboration with a Japan-based mixologist. Menu anchors include the Joyce Burger, Caviar and Latkes, Chicago Cut Ribeye, and French Dip Sandwich. The Joyce is at 448 Española Way, Miami Beach.
CARBONE at 49 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach is one of the most requested tables in the city during any high-traffic event season. The New York-born Italian institution that debuted in Greenwich Village in 2012 now operates in Miami Beach alongside locations in Las Vegas, London, Hong Kong, Dallas, and beyond. It has earned the reservation.
ZZ's Club Miami, in the Design District at 151 NE 41st St Suite 117, is a two-story Japanese restaurant and private membership club open to the public for lunch. The first floor features a marble sushi counter with seafood sourced from Tokyo, a selection of Wagyu and Kobe beef, and a Japanese-inspired sports bar alongside the main dining rooms. It is a strong option for anyone who wants something more particular than a standard match-day menu.
KARYU, at 40 NE 41st St in the Design District, marks the U.S. debut of Tokyo's Michelin one-star Oniku Karyu. The intimate 10-seat omakase experience is the only restaurant in the United States featuring wagyu from Ueda Chikusan, a family-run cattle ranch in Hyogo Prefecture. Led by Chef Haruka Katayanagi's team, it is not a match-day venue in the casual sense. It is the kind of dinner that happens to fall during a World Cup summer.
YASU Omakase, at 151 NE 41st St Suite 137 in the Design District, is an 8-seat counter from Michelin-recommended Chef Yasu Tanaka. A 14 to 16 course progression features pristine seafood flown in from Toyosu Market and premium local Florida fish, served from a 600-year-old hinoki counter. Reserve well ahead.
Sadelle's operates at two Miami locations, Coconut Grove (3321 Mary Street) and Kith Miami Design District (69 NE 41st St), serving all-day dining with the same program that built its New York following: bagels, caviar selections, triple-decker sandwiches, and chopped salads. It is an efficient option before or after a match, in a neighborhood where efficiency is rarely this comfortable.
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is the hub for in-stadium matches. The FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park and activation zones downtown are walkable from Brickell and the hotel district. For any Group Stage match involving the United States, Brazil, or Argentina, reservations across all of the above should be treated as confirmed needs rather than casual inquiries.
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