Cortadito Coffee House Launches a Limited-Edition Tres Leche Matcha for World Cup Season

Cortadito Coffee House, the Miami coffee brand with one Brickell location and two Miami Beach outposts, has launched a limited-edition Tres Leche Matcha tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup season. The drink runs $7.50 for a large and $8.50 for an extra large, and it is available now at all three locations. Cortadito has also locked in five on-site coffee cart placements at Hard Rock Stadium for the duration of the tournament, where the Tres Leche Matcha will be among the options served.