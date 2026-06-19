Cortadito Coffee House Launches a Limited-Edition Tres Leche Matcha for World Cup Season

Limited-edition Tres Leche Matcha priced at $7.50 (large) and $8.50 (extra large)
Available at all three Cortadito Coffee House locations: one in Brickell, two in Miami Beach
The drink will also be served at Hard Rock Stadium during FIFA World Cup matches, via five on-site Cortadito coffee carts
Available for a limited time through World Cup season
Cortadito Coffee House, the Miami coffee brand with one Brickell location and two Miami Beach outposts, has launched a limited-edition Tres Leche Matcha tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup season. The drink runs $7.50 for a large and $8.50 for an extra large, and it is available now at all three locations. Cortadito has also locked in five on-site coffee cart placements at Hard Rock Stadium for the duration of the tournament, where the Tres Leche Matcha will be among the options served.
The combination of tres leches sweetness and matcha's earthy bitterness is a deliberate balance. Tres leche, as a preparation, brings the condensed milk and heavy cream richness of the traditional Mexican cake into a liquid form, which softens the astringency that can make straight matcha aggressive at warm temperatures. The result is a drink that works in the Miami summer heat in a way that a standard iced matcha often does not.
The pricing is accessible by Miami coffee standards, and the format, a cold specialty drink in the seven-to-nine dollar range, fits easily into a World Cup day-out routine. Whether that means picking one up before heading to Hard Rock Stadium or ordering at the Brickell location while watching a match nearby, the drink is designed to be portable and non-committal.
The Hard Rock Stadium placement is the more significant commercial detail here. Five on-site carts during an event of the World Cup's scale represents meaningful brand visibility for a Miami-local coffee operation. It also confirms that Cortadito has the production capacity and logistics to operate a high-volume stadium deployment, which is not a small thing for a three-location brand.
Cortadito operates in the coffee categories that Miami does well: strong espresso preparation, Latin-influenced drinks, and a fast-casual format that serves both the office market in Brickell and the hospitality-driven foot traffic in Miami Beach. The Tres Leche Matcha positions the brand in a specialty seasonal drink category, which is a slight departure from its core espresso and cortadito focus.
The limited-edition framing creates urgency without overselling the product. It is a seasonal item tied to an event, which means it has a natural end date and a clear reason for existing beyond brand novelty.
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